Area-wide flooding keeps local first responders busy during recent summer storm

A truck navigates a flooded roadway behind the Flea-Market on Hwy. 421 South. Some area Johnson County residents woke up Friday, July 2, to the effects of an overnight storm that brought 6 inches of rain with it. Photo by Tamas Mondovics

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

What was, at first, a much-welcomed relief for the local vegetation, including the countless vegetable gardens across Johnson County, turned into a sizable weather event.

“This is the worst flooding I have seen in my yard in 40 years,” said Shane Isaacs, whose home off Highway 421 south just outside of Mountain City was only inches away from being flooded.

Isaacs said he was praying as the angry-looking water breached the banks of Roan Creek early Friday morning, swallowing the property around his brick ranch home.There is little doubt last week’s’ storm, which blew through the region from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, will be remembered for some time to come.

According to Neva Fire Chief Shawn Brown, volunteer firefighters worked closely with Mountain Electric staff and local law enforcement.

“We have responded in force to assist the community with closing off roadways due to flash flooding, as well as with tree removals, and to make sure EMS could respond to calls,” Brown said.

Last week’s weather event was a good reminder for local residents that while the southern states prepare to meet the first tropical storm of the season, Elsa, it is no time to let the guard down.

Brown shared some reminders such as making sure to have plenty of drinking water and food supplies in case of emergencies, such as local weather events, including rainstorms and tornadoes.

“Also be careful, and cautious about driving through floodwaters,” he said.

Safety tips also include:

Move valuables to higher levels, declutter drains and gutters, install check valves, consider a battery-powered sump pump.

Under a flood warning, find safe shelter right away.

Move to higher ground or a higher floor, and evacuate if told to do so.

It is also a good time to thank local first responders for all their hard work on behalf of the community. For more information, please visit www.tn.gov/tema/prepare/tennessee-threats/flood.