Appalachian Ballads at Heritage Hall

On Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m., at Heritage Hall, The Johnson County Center for the Arts will present Sharyn McCrumb. The famous Appalachia author will be speaking on the topic of her body of work that includes 20 novels all set in Appalachia such as She Walks These Hills, The Hangman’s Beautiful Daughter, The Rosewood Casket, The Ballad of Frankie Silver, and The Ballad of Tom Dooley. Tickets for seats are only $15, and there is also a $60 VIP package that includes reserved seating along with a meet and greet reception with a special celebrity guest at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall after the event. For more information, go to [email protected]

