Annual Sunflower Festival supports local charity

Up until last year, the Sunflower festival did not have extra money to be able to give back to the community. So organizers are rightly excited about the opportunity to present The Hometown Service Coalition with a $2,000 check to help get the town pool up and running for the community.

Organizers emphasized that “it takes a lot to get a festival together. Now we have grown the festival into the biggest event in Mountain City. So giving back to our hometown is such a pleasure.”

As a reminder, The Sunflower Festival committee is no longer accepting applications or taking new vendors, as the roster is completely full, and all available spaces are taken.

“We have been sold out for over a month,” the committee said. “We have a waiting list of more than 20 vendors currently. Applications are first-come, first-serve. We have posted several times that we are not accepting applications and hate that we cannot do more.”

Please visit The Sunflower festival Facebook page for more information.”

A vendor-only group pinned to the top of the page will answer all questions to be approved. Visitors to the site have a chance to find all information regarding next year’s festival.