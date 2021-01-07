Angels among us: Good Samaritans help wreck victim

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

Mountain City resident Jerica Callaway reached out via social media to thank local guardian angels for their help in a terrifying ordeal. Good Samaritans stepped up when inclement weather triggered a car wreck resulting in bruising, cuts, and a few cracked ribs for the local woman. Callaway reports her van flipped, and she was trapped inside until help came.

Unlike in many real-life and simulated events, locals did not succumb to the Bystander Effect. The Bystander Effect is a psychological phenomenon, according to Psychology Today, where “The presence of others discourages an individual from intervening in an emergency.” Members of the community came together to help and comfort Callaway while she waited for the ambulance to arrive.

“I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. I can never express how thankful I am,” Callaway reached out to those who helped her via the Johnson County TN In the Know Facebook group. “Especially to the man who cut my seatbelt so I could get out, to the man who called 911, and to the people who covered me with blankets and held my hand while I cried.”

It seems that Callaway chose the right platform. In the following weeks, several of her helpers and other witnesses came forward. So far, Anita Cook, Bobby Widener, and Andrea Eller Lunceford have been identified as good samaritans that stepped up for her at the scene. Witnesses and others who heard about the accident reached out to check on Callaway and offer prayers for her recovery.

Local Janie Reece stated that there are “angels among us.” Some cited Callaway’s relatively minor injuries as the work of angels. Others called her helpers the angels in this situation. Whichever way you interpret it, this incident shows members of the Johnson County community embracing goodwill and kindness towards others in the true spirit of the holiday season.

At this point, there is no information on Callaway’s recovery. The Tomahawk reached out for further comment from Callaway but received no answer after initial communications. For more community updates and interactions, join the Johnson County TN In the Know Facebook group.