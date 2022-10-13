Amateur Radio Operators receive much-deserved recognition

By Elizabeth A. King

Freelance Writer

It wasn’t just any day for Karen Weaver and the Johnson County Amateur Radio operators as they gathered at their Headquarters on Berry Branch Road to dine and share stories of how the members became acquainted with HAM radio and what it meant to them.

The event hosted special guests, including Senator Rusty Crowe, Supervisory Special Agent/Security Manager Julia McKee, Special Agent Shane Ratliff, Mayor Larry Potter, and Sheriff Edward “Eddie” Tester.

Crowe and Reedy presented a resolution honoring TN amateur radio operators. Crowe spoke proudly of the organization that offers tremendous value to the community as they are skilled in emergency communications which could very well be the “last line of communication defense,” as Crowe explained. Crowe recalled his time in the military deciphering enemy communication.

After the ceremony, a demonstration was conducted with Crowe, McKee, Ratliff, and others on how the radios are used.

A very clear call came from Cheyenne, Wyoming, and another from California. It was just as clear as if you were having a conversation on your cell phone, except the entire room could easily make out the conversation. Weaver graciously toured the special guests around the compound, proudly pointing out the degree of self-sufficiency this group is should dire conditions present themselves.

HAM radios operate without cell towers, wi-fi, and other modern mechanisms depended upon in modern society to use to communicate. When appropriately stored in a cage, Ham radios will withstand an EMP. Because these radios operate independently of cell towers, they could save a life if normal communication methods are down or out of range for various reasons. With air-wave frequencies, cell towers are obsolete when relaying weather conditions, accidents, downed power lines, fallen trees, and medical conditions.

It seemed all agreed that Johnson County youth should receive the opportunity to learn more about becoming amateur radio operators, as the youth is the key to the future, and the current club members will need

someone to pass the torch to eventually.

As each present club member received their official signed and sealed Resolution, the evening continued with stories filled with fond memories and testimonies of how far away they were able to reach another operator. From Australia to Russia, and even as far as the Space

Station, the HAM radio

operators are ready to serve their community and state when called upon. It is a

benefit worth twice their weight in gold here in our backyard.

The Resolution was signed by Senator Rusty Crowe, Representative Jay Reedy, Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally, Speaker of the House of Representatives Cameron Sexton, and Governor Bill Lee.