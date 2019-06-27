Art in the Garden event coming June 29

Staff Report

Whether you are looking for inspiration for your own gardening ventures or simply have an appreciation for beautiful landscapes, art and music, you need to make plans to be in Mountain City for Art in the Garden on Saturday, June 29.

Beginning at the Johnson County Center for the Arts at 127 College Street, the tour kicks off at 9 a.m. Tour goers may travel at their own pace to explore the exquisite gardens of Caroline and Wiley Roark, Brenda Church and Evelyn Cook, which are included among the Morning Gardens.

Lunch follows the morning tour at Silver Keys Bed and Breakfast in Doe from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. and is included with the purchase of the $20 Art in the Garden ticket.

During the lunch hour a contest for the wildest gardening hat or bonnet will be held as well as the drawings for some amazing prizes.

From 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. the Afternoon Gardens are all in the Circle Drive area and include the stunning grounds of Richard and Judy Walsh, Nancy Garrick, Sharon Cretsinger and Nancy and Gary Lewis.

“This special day will be a treat for all the senses and is a wonderful way to spend the day in Johnson County while helping support the Art Center,” said Nancy Garrick, event organizer. “We hope to make it an annual event.”

Proceeds from this event will go toward the Johnson County Center for the Arts’ building purchase. Advance tickets are available at The Johnson County Center for the Arts, Shay Brey, The Johnson County Welcome Center and House of Flowers.

Tickets may also be purchased on the day of the tour at the Johnson County Center for the Arts, which will open at 8:30 a.m. The rain date is the following Saturday on July 6.

For more information call, 423-460-3313 or 423-727-7988.Contact: Nancy Garrick 423-727-7988