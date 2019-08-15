Advanced Master Beef Program

Agriculture in Johnson County

By Rick Thomason

UT/TSU-Johnson County Extension Director

In order to qualify for the 50% cost share offered through the Tennessee Agriculture Enhancement Program, producers must complete the Advanced Master Beef Producer program once every three years. Beef Cattle producers in Johnson and Carter counties will have two options to complete the Adv. MBP program in 2019.

1. A seven night course will be offered in Mountain City on September 9, 12, 16, 19, 23, 26 and 30th. These classes will meet in the basement of the Johnson County Farm Bureau building at 6:30 p.m.

2. The Adv. MBP program will also be offered in Greeneville, TN on October 10th and 11th. These classes will be given over 2 full days and producers will be required to attend both days.

The registration fee for either class is $75 and will cover snacks/meals, educational materials, cap, farm sign and a MBP certificate. (Note: this does not include the Beef Quality Assurance certification fee. The BQA fee is $20 for members of the Tennessee Cattleman’s Association or $40 for non-members).

Beef cattle producers may pre-register for the program at either the Johnson or Carter county Extension office. The Johnson County office is located at 212 College Street in Mountain City beside the Mountain City Post Office. The Extension office in Carter county is located at 824 East Elk Avenue in Elizabethton

The Tennessee Agriculture Enhancement Program will be having several changes for the 2019-20 program year. New programs for the upcoming year include a Cattle Herd Health program and a Hay Equipment program. These are in addition to the Livestock Equipment, Genetics and Working Facility Cover programs.

Hay Storage (barns) will not be offered next year in order to have funds available for the Hay Equipment program. If you would like to read more about the TAEP program, their website is: https://www.tn.gov/agriculture/farms/taep.html

If you have any questions or need additional information, call the UT/TSU-Johnson County Extension office at 727-8161. You may also contact the UT-Carter County Extension office at 542-1818.