A look back at Little League

The Little League Baseball and softball season is still going strong, but not without ups and downs along the way.

The 9-11-year-old teams have been fighting it out to try and capture some wins.

The 9-10 softball team got hit pretty hard Friday and Saturday night against some tough opponents.

Last Friday, Johnson County played Bristol and lost 16 -1. On Saturday night, Unicoi got the lead early and kept it. Bristol’s defense was tough and just was no match for Johnson County. Their great defensive game kept Johnson County off the scoreboard because they could not get around the bases and put some points on the board.

Unfortunately, they lost 13-0. Coach Nicholas Perkins remained optimistic about what transpired on the field. “The low sided scores do not indicate what an awesome opportunity and learning experience this was for all of us involved, he said.

“The girls are super sweet and fun to coach. We will improve and be stronger next season,” said Perkins.

The Johnson County, 11 to 12-year-olds got rained out on Friday but followed up with a 29-19 victory on Saturday against Bristol. They play again on Monday against Unicoi Gray Sports Complex, where most all-star games are played. In baseball action, the 9-11-year-old all-stars baseball team competed against Bristol on Friday, June 17, and grabbed a 25-10 win. Unfortunately, Daniel Boone gave it right back to Johnson County on Saturday with a big 25-8 victory.

Johnson County has played hard but remained calm and positive about the whole experience. Coaches have worked hard with their players, and the growth of these young athletes will continue because the coaches have made it a fun learning experience for all.

Coaches, please call the Tomahawk with more All-Star information on both players and scores to spotlight some of the youngest athletes doing amazing things on the ball field.