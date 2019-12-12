A holiday ‘Thank You’ from the Senior Center

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

“Thanksgiving is a very important time of the year to stop and look around and be thankful for what you have,” said Johnson County Senior Center Director Kathy Motsinger.

While she is right on, many will agree that it is s also a great time to serve others, which is what Danny Herman Trucking and the Johnson County Senior Center have been doing the past three years.

According to Motsinger, the Center has been busy serving the community, especially during the holiday season.

“Over the past three years, we have come together and served more than 1,500 Thanksgiving meals to our community on Thanksgiving Day,” Motsinger said.

She also wanted to send a special thanks to Danny Herman Trucking for their contributions.

“They have worked closely with the Senior Center on a couple of different projects,” she said, adding that Danny Herman Trucking takes pride in Operation Christmas Child, and they have sent over three thousand boxes to Samaritans Purse in Boone, NC.

The Johnson County Senior Center has, in fact, partnered with the business and helped pack boxes to be sent around the world to boys and girls to help and to serve.

Of course, the year isn’t over just yet. That local businesses and residents will continue to work together on behalf of their community; there is little doubt.