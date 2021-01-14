A.C.T.I.O.N. receives $2K in funding

Modern Woodmen Director Derrick Paduch (left) presents a large check to A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition Executive Director Trish Burchette (right) as part of a matching fund donation. Submitted photo.

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

Many groups have been struggling for funding amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited activities used for fundraising. The A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition is no contradiction. More funding generally means more resources. Now A.C.T.I.O.N has received a contribution from fraternal financial group Modern Woodmen to help continue its work.

Modern Woodmen is no stranger to charitable giving. In 2019, the group contributed $45.3 million in the United States through fundraisers and matching donations. A.C.T.I.O.N.’s funding falls under the latter category. A.C.T.I.O.N members raised $2,354.02 between August and October of 2020 with help from the Johnson County community. On Wednesday, December 30, Modern Woodmen Director Derrick Paduch presented A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition Executive Director Trish Burchette with a giant check addressed to the organization for an additional $2,354.02, and the organization received its actual check on December 17. Between A.C.T.I.O.N. and Modern Woodmen, A.C.T.I.O.N gained a combined total of $4,708.04 in funding.

“We are so thankful to the Modern Woodmen for a matching donation to the coalition,” said Burchette. “We will use the funds for purchasing additional education materials and providing information to our community regarding Substance Use Disorder.”

A.C.T.I.O.N. Coalition focuses heavily on education to “bring drug education and prevention awareness” to youth in the community. Specific members work with students at the high school level to help develop these skills through projects and other means. For example, A.C.T.I.O.N hosts a photography contest for Johnson County High School students each March in honor of Kick Butts Day, a day that promotes being tobacco-free. Students take a photo of why they do not smoke and provide a brief explanation. Winners receive a prize and have their photo published in The Tomahawk.

A.C.T.I.O.N. works with younger children through events like Red Ribbon Week. Near the end of October each year, A.C.T.I.O.N. partners with Coordinated School Health to help raise awareness of drug prevention. Students are encouraged to dress up in themed outfits all week and usually receive promotional items.

The A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition is located at 138 East Main Street in Mountain City. Visit actioncoalition.org for information on A.C.T.I.O.N.’s mission and how to contribute. Find out more about Modern Woodmen at modernwoodmen.org.