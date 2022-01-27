4-H youth service projects build strong communities

Johnson County 4-H members pose at the Johnson County Welcome Center/Museum during the Festival of Trees. Submitted photos

By Danielle Pleasant

The Feed a Family service project has been a part of the Johnson County 4-H program for over 15 years.

Each fourth, fifth, and sixth-grade class receives a list of requested non-perishable food items through this project. Youth work as a class to collect the items, which make a traditional holiday meal.

These small efforts added up quickly and resulted in twenty-five Johnson County families receiving a holiday meal box from this project in 2021.

Service and community are an essential part of the Johnson County 4-H program.

Every year, 4-H youth across the county participate in service projects that benefit our local community while learning the importance of giving back and how small efforts can add up to make a big difference.

In November, 4-H Honor Club members met to complete the service project by baking and delivering cookies to our local police, EMS, and sheriff’s department. These service projects and others have a huge impact on our youth and community.

In 2021, Johnson County youth completed over 175 hours of service with an

economic impact of $4,884.00.

National statistics report that youth involved in 4-H are four times more likely to give back to their communities. As youth learn and gain skills through their involvement in 4-H, the Honor Club youth are tasked with planning and implementing their own service ideas and projects to benefit our communities.

This Fall, Honor Club youth planned a service project focusing on our local first responders. Knowing how tough the past year has been for these individuals, they wanted to do something to say thank you.

We can’t wait to see what is accomplished in 2022!