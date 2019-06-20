4-H summer camps teach students life skills

Submitted by Danielle Pleasant

Most students look forward to summer as a break from school and learning; however, life experiences often teach us the most valuable of lessons.

Camps are a great way to learn outside the classroom and keep youth engaged during their break from school.

The 4-H program continues to promote youth development and offers a wide variety of camps and programs to engage youth throughout the summertime.

Thirty-one Johnson county 4-H’ers spent a week at the Clyde Austin 4-H center during Junior 4-H Camp enjoying a variety of activities while learning life skills.

If you missed Junior 4-H Camp or just miss being there, don’t worry, we still have lots of fun things planned for our youth. 4-H member and June Dairy Chair, Cindy Jones, will be hosting a variety of June Dairy activities throughout the month of June.

Additionally, Johnson and Carter County 4-H programs are collaborating to offer a Food Science day camp on June 27th and a clothing and textiles camp in July. Seventh and eighth-grade youth can also register to attend Jr. High Camp during the week of July 8th-12th, hosted at the Clyde Austin 4-H Center in Greeneville.

If you can’t attend a camp, consider staying active with 4-H this summer by submitting 4-H projects or exhibits in the Appalachian Fair. Students in 4th-12th grades can enter baking, photography, gardening, and many other items in the fair, earning cash premiums for winning entries.

To learn more on 4-H camps, activities, events, and programs being offered, contact Danielle Pleasant, 4-H Extension Agent by email or phone at dsilver2@utk.edu or 727-8161.