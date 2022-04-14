4-H horse judging contest yields notable recognition

Danielle Pleasant, Amy Gunter, Cynthia Furches, Oren Hammons, Eric Isaacs, Trinity Johnson, Meleah Johnson, Madisyn Farrow, Katie Lipford, Morgan Short, Faith Dowell, Sirrena Wiggins, and Jojo Aldridge. Photo submitted

Judging teams are a vital part of the 4-H program, helping youth to develop public speaking and ethical decision-making skills as well as develop gain industry knowledge and experience.

Local youth have shown perseverance and commitment as they have participated in judging events virtually for the past two years with much success.

On April 1, 2022, youth participated in the first in-person horse judging contest since the onset of the pandemic, and we couldn’t be prouder of them.

The contest challenges youth to place four conformation or performance horses classes and present oral reasons about their placings.

Held in conjunction with the Southeast Ranch Horse Series, the contest consisted of ranch mares and ranch geldings confirmation classes and ranch pleasure and ranch horsemanship classes.

To be successful, youth must have an understanding of equine body parts and muscle groups, structure, and desirable conformation, as well as a working knowledge of gaits and ideal movement for each specific class. Following the placement of the classes, youth prepare and present oral reasons about selected classes to a judge, furthering their presentation and public speaking skills.

Coached by long-time volunteer Sirrena Wiggins, the Johnson County horse judging teams continued their success, with all three senior high teams placing in the top ten in the Eastern Region. The senior high A team, Faith Dowell, Amy Gunter, and Oren Hammons, placed fourth overall.

In addition to team scores, youth can also earn individual recognition for their class placings and oral reasons. The senior high C Team, Eric Isaacs, Cynthia Furches, and Katie Lipford, place fifth overall. The senior high B Team, Madisyn Farrow, Meleah Johnson, and Trinity Johnson, placed seventh overall.

Faith Dowell placed fifth overall and fifth in oral reasons, and Katie Lipford placed ninth overall and sixth in oral bases in the senior high division.

This particular contest being held in conjunction with a regional equine show allowed youth to view quality horses and meet competitors and industry professionals as they walked through the barns and gained insight into the equine industry.

Thank you, Coach Wiggins, for investing your time and talents to help our youth be successful. The horse judging teams would also like to give a special thanks to Mike and Temple Reece for providing lunch and supper as we traveled to the competition.

