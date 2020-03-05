2019-20 Hunting and Fishing Licenses now expired

NASHVILLE – Tennessee’s 2019-20 hunting and fishing licenses are now expired, as of Saturday, Feb. 29. The new 2020-21 licenses went on sale Feb. 18 and are valid through February 2021.Licenses are available online anytime at www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com, on the TWRA “On the Go App,” or at one of more than 700 license agents across the state. You can now select to auto-renew your license and never worry about having a license expire again. Customers can also purchase the new design of the collector’s card for any annual license. This waterproof, durable card features paintings by Tennessee artist Abraham Hunter. Customers may choose between two new designs, a brook trout or a pair of gobblers.

Hunters and anglers have been funding Tennessee’s and the nation’s wildlife conservation for more than 100 years through license purchases. All hunting and fishing license fees go to support wildlife conservation in Tennessee. What’s more, a license purchase returns taxes paid on firearms, archery equipment, fishing gear, and boat fuel to Tennessee at a rate of up to $40 per year so a license purchase is a great investment. This successful funding system is the Wildlife and Sportfish Restoration program which is the largest driver of wildlife conservation nationwide.