May 27, 2022
Featured News
K-9 Deputy joins Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
FFA Awards Banquet a Great Success
Seniors take spotlight in honors ceremomy
Music Club features local treasure
The Kody Norris Show: Five Questions With the Band
Prom night a success at the senior center
Arts Council hosts first spring pop-up event
Johnson County Farmers Market to start 12th season on Saturday
For the Love of Herbs
Senior Center boasts of community support
The season may have ended but the music plays on
Spring brings home and garden center stage
Shearin nominated for national award
TFWC to Present 2022-23 Hunting Seasons Preview
Senior Center celebrates volunteers
JCEAA seeks support for new arena
Local youth boast of talent at Piggy Bank Pageant
Beta Theta Women’s Club selects Gentry for recognition
Promoting health at the Senior Center
CDC Mask Order remains in effect and CDC realigns Travel Health Notice System
Friends rediscover love of sports through coaching
Shady Valley Rock School Spring Fling boast of event success
4-H horse judging contest yields notable recognition
Making memories at the Senior Center
JCHS students garner awards statewide
The World Beyond The Sky
Appalachian Ballads at Heritage Hall
Hi-Lo Adventure Trail takes shape for Johnson and Carter Counties
Reece focuses on family, church, art, community in retirement
Come out for the Time of Your Life
Jo. Co. Extension reports Tree Day success
Senior Center sees influx of political candidates
Barks and Bubbles’ exciting plans
MCPD gets new wheels
JCHS Robotics give solid performance at state tourney
Local non-profit ready to equip the community
Senior Center provides benefits to the community
JCHS competes in regional culinary competition
Local Pastor speaks at State Capital
The magic of making art is revealed in group show
Senior Center celebrates veterans in the community
Equipped for reading success
JCHS robotics poised for state championship
County Counselors celebrate National School Counseling Week
Mayor plans for spring road cleanup
Increasing your financial health in Johnson County
CDC releases updated maps of America’s high levels of inactivity
Flood Resilience Legislation
City discusses possibility of permanent pickleball courts
USDA to Invest up to $225M in Partner-Driven Conservation on Agricultural and Forest Land
Reimagine the future of Adult Education
Senior Center offers something for everyone
County mourns loss of extraordinary citizen
Officials seek help to fight homelessness in Johnson County
Self Sufficiency Program assists local college students
Federal Income Tax filing takes center stage
Danny’s Tire & Quick Lube expansion
4-H youth service projects build strong communities
Encouraging brain health at Jo Co Senior Center
Johnson County mourns the loss of extraordinary volunteer, Howard Moon
Mountain City Elementary Teachers of the Year
TDEC to accept applications for tire program grants
Introducing Mountain City Police Chief Joey Norris
WMC confident of 2022 success, promotes new programs
New Years’ resolutions in spotlight at JCSC
State, local service workers ready for winter weather emergencies
Chief Church honored during City Council meeting
ACT Scores Improve for Johnson County TN High School Seniors Following Retake Program
Experience the creative process in action
Senior Center looking forward to the new year
Senior Center looking forward to the new year
Taylor decides not to seek re-election
Bishop trial leaves locals with troubling questions
CDC shortens recommended isolation, quarantine period for general population
Giving back takes center stage in Johnson County
Tennessee’s seat belt usage rate reaches 90.12 percent in 2021
Kelly Turner says goodbye to Welcome Center
Future of Transfer Station unclear
Watauga Watershed Alliance supports pair of local charities
Remember the Veterans
Letters to Santa reveal heart and soul
Shearin named TAPP Manager of the Year
Barry Bishop acquitted; charge expunged
Kevin Long reelected to TSBA Board of Directors
Schools face lull in COVID cases amidst drop in quarantine regulations
Thank You from Johnson County Marching Band
Norris appointed Chief of Police during Council meeting
Creating lasting patterns
A Duck Named Lily
McCulloch and Arnold Earn Johnson County’s GVSA
Safe Baby Court Gift Drive Exceeds Expectations
New owner breathes life into former restaurant
Christmas on Main enjoys community support
Fire and water: Mountain View Nursery and Landscaping brings the magic
A Thanksgiving surprise at the senior center
New Covid variant on global surveillance
NECX hiring event aims to correct staffing issues
Students win healthy lifestyle contest
Gov. Lee names assistant commissioner as interim leader of Tennessee Department of Correction
New Fight CWD Incentive Program Launched by TWRA
Local business gives thanks by giving back to community
UETHDA announces Johnson County Commodity Food Distribution for December
Center grants lead to special events, programs
Pickleball popularity soars, senior classes available
Jo. Co. Arts Council to host Christmas Craft Show Saturday
“Doctor Woman” became a legend on the Cumberland Plateau
Local family takes racing to the next level
Parsons crowned Miss East Tennessee
Celebrate our veterans in a unique time
“I Am Telling The Truth” A Survivor’s Story
CDC Launches New Education Campaigns Aimed at Preventing Drug Overdose Deaths
Fall Garden Prep: Soil Compaction
Storytelling takes center stage at senior center
Memorial fundraiser to help youth athletics
Margie Stout celebrates 100th birthday
Girl Scouts give back
Senior Center welcomes back members
Oxentine wins A.C.T.I.O.N. Coalition essay contest
Wear a little purple with your pink day
Johnson County Health Office to offer booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines
Mountain Farm & Craft Market poised for a spooky weekend market
JCFM continues with winter market
Senior Center celebrates Silver Alert legislation
Woods and Wildlife Field Day is October 21
Pre-winter perennial pruning pointers
Framing Organic
TVA, Fish and Wildlife Service to Continue Trout Stocking Program
Fishing, Boating, Hunting TWRA News
Gov. Lee, FSAG Relief Plan includes $3 Billion to strengthen infrastructure, business
Jr. Longhorns Celebrate Homecoming
Gov. Lee calls for review of state education funding formula
Seniors Tour Lancaster
Johnson County Farmers Market boasts of fall favorites
Community to host 29th Annual Cranberry Festival
Community Church holds “first of its kind” event
YWCA expands Teen Pregnancy support to Johnson County
First baby boutique to open on Church Street
Human remains identified
Congressional term limits discussion comes to town
DMRA welcomes new director
County kills tipping fee increase
COVID cases and vaccinations on the rise
Jail faces employee shortage, increases wages
Schools pass employee mask mandate
Sunflower Festival unrest continues
Northeast Correctional Complex in Crisis
Rescue DOG set to expand, provide mobile service
National Recovery Month declared in Johnson County/Mountain City
Community pushes for pool reopening by summer 2022
The Mountain City Mammoth 5K beats expectations
Shady Public Library to open this October
County turns over building to VFD
Business recognizes locals doing good
Organizers confident in weekend 5K
Vaccinations increase in Johnson County
Sink Mountain Rec. Improvement Project going through final approvals
Oldest Red Oak in N.E. Tennessee located in Mountain City
Concerns lead to cancellations
County debates first tipping fee increase
COVID-19 Update: Legislation, mandates, and TDH new recommendations
Higher gas prices keep Mountain City in the headlines
No basis to feared SRO removal
City Mayor speaks out about festival controversy
Complaints prompt City to review festival location
City discusses future of tennis courts
Yates returns to spotlight with pair of gold
Town focuses on repairs
Legislation rulings affect local schools
Annual Back to School Bash serves more than 500 students
WMCT Radio welcomes youngest station manager in its 54 year history
Local road improvements slated for early fall completion
Littleton found guilty in Edmondson murder
Cunningham Park revitalization underway
COVID-19 Update: Will mask mandates return?
Johnson County looks to the future, approves five-year plan
Unemployment pandemic gets real in Mountain City
JCCF awards more than $77K to nonprofits
Unfulfilled promises cause stir with commissioners
Facebook Murders revisited: “I did that on purpose”
Setting the record straight: insurance brokerage conclusion
Wiggins named Tennessee 4-H Volunteer of the Year
Educators retire, combined 237 years of service
Recent flooding leads to waterline issues in Neva
Chambers inducted into Carter County Sports Hall of Fame
DMRA shows great growth and success
Area-wide flooding keeps local first responders busy during recent summer storm
Officials dedicate bridge to fallen officer
Mountain City man dead after Monday evening crash
New Café brings taste and comfort to downtown
Opioid lawsuit coming to a close, county expecting settlement funds
Local officers assist in search for missing child
Johnson County official arrested
Financial growth in Johnson County
State approves full-time General Sessions Judge
VFDs to receive extra funding
Building a better community roundtable event
Commissioner Schwinn starts tour at MCE
MyRide receives $10K from United Way
Possible insurance change brings controversy to school board
Weekend boating fatality draws attention to continued vigilance on local waterways
Locals “back the blue” with donations
Fire destroys another home in Trade
Broadband company closes, customers without service
City pool closed another year
County arrests and charges two juveniles for Shady Valley church vandalism
MyRide misses out on requested funding
$1.8 million airport project to break ground
Gov. Lee announces passage of Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Budget
Memorial Day weekend kicks off Tennessee’s boating season
County approves new $15,188 circulation program for library
Federal funding hikes in schools leads to expansions/updates
County on notice for gas gouging complaints
Hometown Service honors memory of Danny Herman
Schools lift COVID-19 restrictions, set future school rules
MyRide asks local government $30K for program support
Tri-county chase results in arrest
Essay, Art Contest anchors litter awareness
Area’s proclaimed “eyesore” begins renovation
Mask controversy continues in schools
MCE principal up for regional award
Johnson County dominates in Battle of the Build
County mayors travel to Nashville, promote regionalism
Public opinion sought on Sink Mtn. Recreation Improvement Project
Johnson County Clerk to represent TN
Gov. Lee Ends Public Health Orders
JoCo Robos legacy continues
Anonymous donor gives $10k towards women’s health
County says “thank you” to local hero
HSC announces Community Day & 5K Fun Walk
City and County goes second round with tax abatement
Johnson County tallies economic growth
Litter conversation spawning success
Permitless carry to become law Tennessee
Butler woman dies in house fire
Doe Valley guardians push for road repairs
Tennessee offers supplemental food money for students through DHS
Vaccine Phases a thing of the past
Town officials promising amenities’ upgrades at Community Center
New combo store to open in Mountain City
Community Center sparks joy through Easter bag handout
Gov. Lee, TDOE Announced Applications Open for $500,000 in Governor’s Civic Seal Grants
Organizations gather to fight assault epidemic
Overnight fire destroys Laurel Bloomery home
Local Newsman celebrates 83rd Birthday
TCAT’s local diesel program gets continued support
Expanding broadband in Johnson County
Pediatric therapy service opening in Mountain City
Virtual technology offers continuity and answers for millions
Baby chicks hatch joy at local care and rehabilitation center
County to host first 5K Run in decades
Countywide Clean-up: Local officials, residents discuss litter problem
Schools expect millions in ESSER funding
Retired math teacher carves a new path
Residents weigh in with town improvement ideas
Tennessee communities invited to compete for $25K grants to build local dog parks
City says “no thanks” to park site
Citizens ask for hazardous road help
Brad Reece legacy will live on forever
At-risk aquatic species protection funding available
County to get nearly $400K FEMA aid refund
County declares Danny Herman Day
Fires result in total losses
Johnson County Schools partners with nonprofit app
County to receive $1.2M in broadband funding
Citizen challenges city to fight for water updates
Simcox contract renewed as Director of Schools
Two men caught during Laurel Bloomery burglary
County and City clash over tax abatement for local business
Altercation at NEXC leaves one dead, two injured
Nonprofit supports community center after-school program
County gets low rating in child wellbeing
Citizens question billing fluctuations
Grandfather Mountain sees frigid, snowy January
Postcards coming for vehicle registration renewals
Court officials get tech upgrade
County approves resolution to hire full-time judge
Expansion deal approved, brings 54 jobs to county
Mountain City residents to shine at 2020 Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award
Extending COVID leave
County implements grant to rehabilitate inmates
Expansion promises jobs for the community
Comptroller's Office investigates Safe Haven
JCHS jumpstarts food truck program
County mourns passing of community icon
Former nonprofit director indicted
Possible damage lawsuit put to rest
Civil dispute leads to city concerns
A.C.T.I.O.N. receives $2K in funding
City fights with phone system, considers upgrade
Angels among us: Good Samaritans help wreck victim
Community Center considers improvement resolutions
Upper East Tenn. HDA cancels Jan. commodities distribution
TDH releases Vaccine Plan amid growing infection rate
State stops most in-person court hearings until January 29
First wave of Moderna Vaccine distribution
Promoting tourism and growth in Johnson County
New year, new roots: Women-centric organization opens doors for 2021
Residents rally to support Jo. Co. Senior Center
History of the Poinsettia (pt 2)
Johnson County Schools celebrate Christmas
"We are in a war" Tennessee grapples with surge in COVID-19 cases in the state
Town of Mountain City honors civil servants
School counselors crucial during COVID-19
Worry grows as Senior Center runs out of meal funds
Local government asks for community input
TCAT releases children’s book to promote tech careers
Community steps up for nonprofit
County continues to welcome new residents
Johnson County utility issues prompt concern
Mountain City home a complete loss after Rainbow Road fire
County discusses DHS renewal and renovations
Local COVID cases expected to rise following holiday
County to launch $25,000 social media campaign
Johnson County Senior Center MyRide Celebrates Second Anniversary
Primary Care Facility ready to serve Johnson County
Remembering neighbors in need
Assistance available for Johnson County residents amidst crisis
Local organizations in need
Pandemic spreads, policies change
Mountain City man fatally shot during argument
County chosen for new software, second in state
Lipford becomes first local TASBO representative
Mountain City Community Center in need
Taxpayers question school vehicle use
Record numbers turnout for Election of a lifetime
Housing shortage in Johnson County?
Market closes amidst controversy, vendors find new location in Neva
Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation Center battles COVID outbreak
Unofficial Election Results
Final call for Mayor Parsons
Explore the library’s free online resources
Nonprofit brings opportunities across county borders
Jo. Co Schools participates in Governor’s Early Literacy Program
City not to sponsor Halloween
Road maintenance jurisdiction questioned
Local library receives two grants from state
Cox case dismissed
Board fights for student protections
Financial exploitation of elders on the rise in Tennessee
Johnson County TCAT facility now open
NECX outbreak causes spike in Johnson County’s COVID-19 cases
Johnson County Schools temporarily closes due to COVID issues
County Mayor breaks from mask mandate, residents urged to wear face coverings
Decision Mountain City 2020
Area mourns mayor’s passing
COVID-19 and vaccination fears
Preservation committee officially a nonprofit
Marching to celebrate recovered lives
New local non-profit ready to help
City mayor found dead
Survey shows drug use growing among younger students
Sheriff’s Office pushes for new software
Mast becomes JC commission chairman
Center loses annual $50K grant funding
Officials secure fair COVID leave for employees
Johnson County Schools open for in-person learning
Jo. Co. featured on Daytime Tri-Cities
NECX confirms 73 COVID-19 active cases
TDH changes format for reporting COVID cases
Mother and daughter partner to publish third children’s book
Suicide Prevention takes center stage in September
School Board to move $30K to revenue sports
Johnson County unemployment rate sixth lowest in the state
Black bear family relocated to Cherokee Forest
Gov. signs executive orders extending State of Emergency, County Mayor follows suit
Schools face more delays of in-person learning
Constable advocates for highway safety near Butler Park
Fat Tire Brewing purchases carbon offsets from Doe Mountain
Watauga Lake Watershed Alliance seek volunteers for annual clean up
Johnson County receives increased funding
Did local festival feed pandemic rise?
Four area retailers cited for selling alcohol to minors
Butler man arrested, charged with missing roommate’s murder
School Board questions calendar
Johnson County recognized in national magazine
Unofficial election results announced
Mountain City awarded $1.5 million grant
City tank leak could lead to lawsuit
Lead found in Brownlow District drinking water
Johnson County August 6, 2020 unofficial election results
Back to School on shaky ground amid COVID-19 pandemic
Mask mandate extended to August 29
Heritage Hall on list of closures as COVID-19 spikes
Johnson Co. Schools again readjust date for back to school
Mask mandate controversy
Johnson County Center for the Arts to receive $25K arts grant
Multiple states issue warnings against suspicious seeds
Confirmed COVID-19 cases close Johnson County Courthouse
Scammers prey on Coronavirus fears
New primary care facility coming to Mountain City
Boyd Foundation donates $21K to Senior Meal Program
Early voting underway
County Mayor announces mask mandate
Mountain City Rotary says goodbye after eight decades of community service
Town changes liquor ordinance
Free WiFi coming to Ralph Stout Park
Mask Up: Mask Mandate takes center stage
UT President and Comptroller visit Johnson County
Independence Day market, fundraiser a huge success
Gov. Lee announces fewest distressed counties in Tenn. since 2007
COVID-19: The new norm
Dunn named Volunteer of the Year
Town Dedicates “Billy C. Brookshire Memorial Bridge”
Johnson County Schools prepare for upcoming school year
Gov. Lee extends State of Emergency to end of August
Local candidates fight to represent District 3
Low response could be costly to region
TCAT confirms launch of fall diesel training in Mountain City
County property tax rate confirmed
Sink Mountain Road repair funding approved
Government funding drops affecting Jo. Co. Schools
County to receive emergency food and shelter grant
Johnson County Senior Center: Funding takes center stage
DMRA wins environmental award for Johnson County
Tennessee to permit vote by mail for all registered voters
Council meeting heats up over liquor store legalities
“Parents’ Day Out” bill to help in-home childcare professionals
Small business help through Jo. Co. Chamber
New Longhorn logo approved
Parkdale Mills restarts operation, as local businesses continue to reopen
JCHS Students graduate under unprecedented circumstances
Department of Commerce & Insurance urges close contact businesses, consumers to take the “Tennessee Pledge”
First-generation robotics students graduate
Bipartisan legislation calls for moment of silence at noon on June 1
Community feedback prompts postponement of health, safety ordinance
Ten inmates at Northeast Correctional test positive for COVID-19
A.C.T.I.O.N takes action against SNL
Longhorn logo to change after cease and desist
Hill announces $500,000 grant for Johnson County Community Hospital
Three in hospital after Johnson County crash
Remains found in Laurel Bloomery
Johnson County food distribution a huge success
Jo. Co. two weeks after Safer at Home
Miller heads school community outreach
Pandemic continues to cause layoffs, wreak havoc on economy
My Life Stories: A family’s struggle during the Spanish Flu
Shady Elementary says goodbye
Executive Order 30 a “Risky Business”
JCHS announce “Drive-In” graduation plans
Gov. Lee announces plan to reopen economy
Sheriff’s Office investigates Trade shooting
Snapshot of pandemic’s impact on public safety
COVID-19 testing expanded statewide
Mayor ends COVID-19 emergency declaration
Simcox contract extended; Administration scrambles to maintain normalcy
Keep yourself occupied to overcome social seclusion
Johnson County Sheriff investigate Sunday afternoon shooting incident
Concern for the spread of COVID-19 in prisons grow
Mountain City Animal Shelter cages emptied
Gov. Bill Lee COVID-19 Bulletin 16
Former State Representative Scotty Campbell announces 2020 campaign
Local government, businesses continue to adapt to assist public during crisis
"Stay Home"
Local club makes Masks of Love
State Rep Timothy Hill announces his candidacy for Congress
When You're On Your Own, We Are There With You
County Mayor declares Local Emergency, issues ‘Safer at Home’ Directive
Ballad Health to deploy rapid testing for COVID-19
STATE OF TENNESSEE EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE GOVERNOR
COVID-19 cases have Mayor Taylor considering "Stay at Home Declaration"
Jo. Co. Senior Center to support families with Alzheimer’s disease
TN General Assembly waives select requirements due to COVID-19
CRHE suggests parents prepare for at-home learning
Mountain City organization gives women a voice
TDOE Announces Partnership with PBS to Deliver Daily Instructional Content for Tennessee Students
Senior Center takes precautions
Johnson County Schools release COVID-19 plan
Joint Statement from Governor Bill Lee, Lt. Governor Randy McNally and Speaker Cameron Sexton
Johnson County Robotics a success
Divide home fire kills one
Gov. Bill Lee Issues Guidance for Mass Gatherings, Schools, State Employees, and the State Capitol Building
Gov. Bill Lee Issues Executive Order Declaring State of Emergency in Response to COVID-19
$50,000 Grant Funds 13,000 Books for Tennessee Students
Legislation introduced to provide safe haven for voluntarily relinquished infants
‘Chicks with Sticks’ donates lap blankets for Avalon Hospice patients
JoCo Robos: tornado relief today, worlds tourney tomorrow
2019-20 Hunting and Fishing Licenses now expired
State officials fight for accountability in honor of missing child
TDH announces first case of COVID-19 in Tennessee
Early voting concludes, Presidential Primary set for March 3
Gov. Lee Announces Essential Personnel Only for March 3, 2020
What I am doing to minimize Corona Virus infection from James Robb M.D.
Governments scramble as the virus spreads globally
Joco Robos heading to world competition qualifier
TN Sunrise Quilt Guild donates annual quilt
Students compete in school talent show
Early voting concludes, Presidential Primary set for March 3
Search for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell continues
VFW Post 6908 Patriot Pen Essay Winners
Infrastructure a growing concern for town
Shady Elementary saga coming to an end
Master Beef Producer Program
FSA Encourages Producers to Enroll Soon in Agriculture Risk Loss and Price Loss Coverage Programs
Senior News
Flu cases in region continue to rise; Ballad Health officials urge prevention and caution
Annual TACIR report shows 86 needed projects in Johnson County
Downtown revitalization, a major concern for many
Taylor Cox joins 1,000-point club
Farm safety is key
Laurel Student of the Week
Shady students say goodbye to assistant Howard
What is substance use harm reduction?
The Kingsport Times News begins 2020 under a new company name – Six Rivers Media, LLC
Shady Valley Elementary perfect attendance
Doe Elementary presents the students of the week
Butler writer shares her faith in ‘Knowing This’
Scam alert: Buyers beware when Purchasing hunting and fishing licenses
U.S. Attorney’s Office collects over $11 million in criminal and civil actions in fiscal year 2019
Benefits of testing your soil
JCHS culinary students meet US Senator Marsha Blackburn
JCMS students principal and vice principal for the day
Shady Valley Elementary students recognized for leadership
UT Gardens January 2020 Plant of the Month: ‘Cayenne’ Silky Dogwood
National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Gov. Lee announces GIVE Grant for TCAT Elizabethton
Johnson County schools fight the flu
Don’t abbreviate 2020 when signing documents
Heritage Hall celebrates 15 years ready for $50K in upgrades
New VA Clinic on track for March opening
Parsons seeks $750K for damages
A Veterans Christmas
Shady Valley proud of its students of the week
Johnson County 4-H students win speaking contest
Word on the street
Tennessee Department of Health names new Chief Medical Officer
Telehealth in the 21st century
Jo. Co. Schools ace annual report card
Johnson County FFA winners
Donovan Cooper is Laurel Student of the Week
Shady Valley students in spotlight
Music & Cheer
Ballad Health implements hospital visitation restrictions in response to high rates of flu
Christmas origins; Feast of the Nativity?
Letters to Santa
Letters to Santa
Letters to Santa
TDOE Releases 2018-19 State Report Card
Students urged to seek scholarships
Johnson County Farmers Market introduces new board members
FBI Uniform Crime Report shows 3.9 drop in violent crime in 2018
A holiday ‘Thank You’ from the Senior Center
Senate candidate visits Mountain City
Giving is the best part of the season
Circle complete for local family
Storytelling at Senior Center
Veterans Honored at Johnson County Senior Center
You’ve got this! Licensed counselor Tracy Becker answers your questions
Daylight Saving Time Has Long-term Effects on Health
Jo. Co. Schools suggests app notifications
Clay Williams is Laurel Elementary School’s Student of the week
Johnson County Middle School student Savannah Crosswhite named Good Neighbor for November
Reading Celebration at Mountain City Elementary
Getting to know a School Resource Officer
New round of phone scams target seniors
Laurel Elementary honors local veterans
Community joins forces to remember its heroes
Gambill finds the best on and off the field
2019 Muzzleloader season for deer set to open
Time to nominate the next volunteer
Farmer veterans found across Tenn Agriculture
Free Flu shots available in Johnson Co. Nov. 19
Career Day brings community and students together
Mountain City Elementary First Nine Weeks Honor Roll
Life in the fast lane good for Simcox
Senior Center Pick of the Patch fest post success
Agriculture Report
Tennessee celebrates red ribbon week
Healthcare Organizations Call for Ban on Flavored Vaping Products
Journei Donnelly is Laurel Elementary School’s Student of the week
Roan Creek 4-H students recognized
Roan Creek Elementary First Nine Weeks Honor Roll
TDOE Awards Funding to Tennessee Charter Schools
A gift of appreciation
The royal court
TCAT in Elizabethton to offer Advanced Technology Program
Four-year-old still in need of a service dog
Tester receives Sheriff of the Year award
State Forester urges citizens to be safe with fire Tennessee burn permit season begins early
43rd Annual Grayson Highlands Fall Festival is here
Shady Elementary to close
Spur’n S Rodeo Co. wrangles up weekend-event success
Senior News in Johnson County
66 books in 1 1/2 years at age 93
Lefler, Johnson County stalwart passes at 91
Annual Fiddlers’ convention to ascend on Laurel Bloomery
JCHS 2019 Longhorns
Class of ’58 celebrates six decades
Community to celebrate 30th Annual "Old Butler Days"
Red Sand Project comes to Mountain City
County clerk’s office now issuing handgun carry permit renewals
Wills secures $53,000 ALT Grant
You’ve got this: Reaching heartless people
Saluting local heroes
Johnson County 911 “We Save Lives”
Levi Retireers giving back to the community
Horseshoe tourney completes Fourth of July festivities
Johnson County honors local veterans
Art Center salutes heroes
Honoring those who have faithfully served
Black Bear sightings increase locally
RC Jet Aerobatics National Championship makes debut in Mountain City
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Contest winners selected
FSA County Committee nominations opened June 14
Saluting female coaches of Johnson County
Believing in community
Ransom epitomizes a servant’s heart
Trio improves life for senior citizens
Local ladies protect animals, help the community
Mayor Taylor signs Art Appreciation proclamation
State to support vol. firefighters
Memorial Day MIA POW wreath
What’s more fun than a Turtle Derby?
Four generations of support
Vintage and Rust, a brand new store in Mountain City
Tennessee anglers shine in Bassmaster Classic with top two places; two additional in top seven
Package Stores and Beer Board discussed at City Council
In honor and memory
Tennessee Department of Health confirms first Tennessee Measles case for 2019
Tennessee State Parks offer hikes for all level
Atwood tabbed Three-Rivers player of the year
Three-day 2019 Bassmaster Classic compete for $1 million in prizes
Seniors on the move
Inside News: The healing arts / Thank you for your service / Bill Brookshire Day
Representative Timothy Hill Honors Mountain City’s John Muse With House Joint Resolution
Feeding your family on a budget
Tie the knot with less stress
Foreign investors notification
Growing Strong and Healthy at Home
Tennessee’s 50th governor sworn in
Grandfather Mountain offers free admission to federal employees affected by shutdown
Open House tour kicks off at Harbin Hill Farms
politico.com: 19th day/Government Shutdown 2019 Latest updates from Capitol Hill and the White House
Tennessee Population Total Tops 6.77 Million in 2018
New requirements for captive deer herds following CWD detection
FFA speaking contest Winners
2019 Workshops set for new food manufacturing businesses
Workshop series to teach farmers how to develop a business plan
USDA NRCS in Tennessee now accepting FY 2019 EQIP applications
Regional Leadership Day
Kirk named Superintended for the Tennessee School for the Deaf
Staying food safe during the holidays
Businesses earn grants to grow rural Tennessee
Keep your natural tree fresh this Christmas
Breaking News: Mountain City bomb threat
New SRO at JC High School Campus
Students compete in annual 4-H County Public Speaking Contest
Free flu vaccination event Dec. 5
Tenn Education Commissioner takes national non-profit post
House fire serves as safety reminder
Providing for those in need during the holiday
Alcohol ordinance progressing
Interim Road Superintendent approved
Friends of Tennis
Robotics Teams take home gold
Package stores, consumption on premise passes
KFC, Taco Bell host ribbon-cutting ceremony
For honor and sacrifice
Mountain City comes together to honor veterans
Groups seeks to serve community
Local teen has “heart of gold”
Young artists prepare to shine
Town extends agreement with George Lowe Spring
New senior transportation program launches
Historic tower’s outlook is good
WIC Program now offers electronic card purchasing
Up-start project Foo Boo needs assistant
Early voting going strong, County Mayor explains sales tax referendum.
New nutrition program approved for J.C. schools
Support sought
J.C. Farmers Market hires new manager
Mountain City democrats welcome Bredesen during Meet-and-Greet
City responds to water pressure concerns
Local constable helps with POTUS security
City reviews water and sewer rates
Long-awaited utility pole project completed
New senior transportation program coming soon
Prison gets new warden
Proposed Ag center plans move forward
Local concerns on November ballot
Cancer survivors come together to celebrate
Racing Dreamz one step closer to helping veterans
Credit card skimmers in northeast Tennessee gas pumps arrested
Crowd applauds Ag Center decision
Weather event preparedness takes center stage after Florence
Doe Mountain increases local tourism dollars
Safety and security, main topic
No flags to fly on vehicles on campus
Candidates set for November election
Homecoming provides a special atmosphere
USDA Forest Service Closes Some Areas of Cherokee National Forest
Storm preparedness a must ahead of a ‘Monster’
Shortage of officers major topic as board meets
ACTION Coalition hosts Town Hall on opioids abuse
Attempted murder suspect arrested
Center for the Arts First Friday Reception is a success
Carnival draws large crowd
County Mayor, Sheriff, take oath of office
Johnson County celebrate its history and the arts
Education changes over the years
Animal control takes center stage
Assistance needed for seniors
Some local doors close as others prepare to open
Seniors show off brain power
County seeking grant to help with recycling center
Farmer’s Market to accept SNAP benefits
Drivers may electronically prove vehicle registration
Public Housing smoking ban takes effect
Mountain City celebrates musical tradition
Veterans urged to review Tricare changes
Senior Center hosts annual Luau, boasts of future services
Local man arrested for aggravated rape in NC
Johnson County to swear in new mayor, new sheriff
Annual Joe Barlow cruise-in and memorial ride draws large crowd
Students reap rich blessings at 11th Annual Back to School Bash
Butler woman dies in motorcycle crash
A.C.T.I.O.N. Coalition welcomes new director
Volunteers needed for new Senior Center program
New program to assist elderly, handicapped
Johnson County sees large turnout during early voting period
Johnson County Library breaks ground on third expansion project
Gavel strikes amid high tensions
Foundation awards $40K in community support
Imagination Library works to ensure a life-long love for reading
City council faces criticism after voting down property purchase
Johnson Co. man indicted, arrested on drug charges
Local Volunteers’ work to preserve county history
In honor, in memory
Annual Sunflower Festival draws crowd from near and far
Mid-Week Farmers Market begins July 24
Communications company seeking public input on future tower site
City to celebrate 14th Annual Sunflower Festival this Saturday
Furnace Creek Bridge Project is nearing completion
Mountain City to host STEP, Inc. Interactive Training Special Education Transition Skill-building Session
Reflect, reject and reassure
TSPN seeks support to promote suicide prevention with new Tennessee license plate
Tenn Dept of Safety and Homeland Security roll out vertical licenses
Celebrate independence by remembering the fallen and honoring the living
Morefield on the Sheriff’s right hand
Aldermen votes 3-2 against proposed Mountain City Youth Center
Adult Education Program celebrates graduates
TSPN responds to CDC Trends in State Suicide Rates Report
Imagine that
City Board of Mayor and Aldermen urged to enforce property maintenance
Tennessee to adopt 150 new laws on July 1
Mile High on natural beauty
New world record black crappie caught by Tennessee angler
Construction underway for new Taco Bell and KFC
Popular walking route officially recognized as community trail
Watauga Lake Winery holds fundraiser for Fisher House
Democratic Party to hold Three Star Dinner
Mountain Music Stage opens season Saturday
Sales tax increase now in hands of local voters
Heroes take center stage
JCHS bids adieu to the Class of 2018
Johnson County Senior Center hosts health fair
JCHS students celebrated during Baccalaureate service
Mountain City honors its heroes during Memorial Day ceremony
Longhorns in lead group at Bristol
Decision made on town Youth Center
Mountain City welcomes candidates at Johnson County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner
Mountain City man dies at Shoun Lumber
Suspects charged with Online sale of Alcohol
Culinary arts students take skills outside the classroom
Star LED to supply Home Depot
STAR LED Chairman arrested for vandalism
Student’s patriotic pride rewarded
May 12 honors brave warriors
Johnson County designated as a healthy community
Johnson County spared by TNReady testing cyber attack
Local banks donate $9,000 towards new scoreboard
Mountain City debuts new Girl Scout Troop
Market ready for opening day at Ralph Stout park
Blue Ridge Mountains DAR honors Arbor Day with trees at Ralph Stout Park
Appalachian Miles for Smiles to provide free dental care
Johnson County receives GEAR UP grant
Johnson County School Board members attend the TSBA Safety Summit
Passport applications now accepted in Johnson County
Johnson County JAM program holds JAMboree concert April 10
Roe Statement on Speaker Ryan
Multi-day severe outbreak, isolated tornadoes loom across central, southern US
Possible sinkhole puts bridge project on hold
Cost of fishing license a concern
County gears up for Aug. 2 general election
Tourism Council launches effort to welcome visitors
Community Foundation Hosts 13th Annual Johnson County Talent Show
MCPD solves evidence inventory issue
Icenhour honored for service
Celebrating National Public Health Week
Community mourns District Attorney General
Former Police Lt sentenced, former Police Sgt court date set
Problems Identified in Mountain City Police Evidence Room
Farmers Market recruiting vendors for 2018
Five decades of service
Flu season ends, local healthcare options still a concern
Charius Darel Ross added to top 10 Most Wanted
Shupe sentenced
Weapons, drugs, cash found during routine traffic stop
School security made a high priority
Johnson County Emergency Management promotes weather readiness at home and work
Edes-King headed to Mars Hill
Mayor wants closure on proposed youth activity center project
Recent arrest reveals widespread drug issues
Kidnapping Update: Judge upholds murder charges; case goes to grand jury
JCMS Robotics Teams win state,headed for world competition
Officials promise to enforce law in combating countywide litter problem
Brooks ups charges to felony murder in kidnapping case
Farmers Market Preparing for Spring Move
'I DO' a bridal guide in today's Tomahawk
Want a simple wedding? There are many options to formal ceremonies
STARLED takes steps to ready spec building for business
The many ways of buying locally grown food pays dividends
'I DO' a bridal guide in today's Tomahawk
Want a simple wedding? There are many options to formal ceremonies
Snoring makes you a higher risk for Alzheimer’s
University of Tennessee local dean's list students
Laurel Elementary second nine weeks honor roll
Area hospitals increase restrictions because of flu epidemic
Snoring makes you a higher risk for Alzheimer’s
University of Tennessee local dean's list students
Laurel Elementary second nine weeks honor roll
Area hospitals increase restrictions because of flu epidemic
Meet your neighbor … Mandy Neylon works miracles with animal control in Mountain City
Lewis receives outstanding caretaker award
Meet your neighbor … Mandy Neylon works miracles with animal control in Mountain City
Lewis receives outstanding caretaker award
Unique wood artistry on display at arts center
Keep your horses healthy this winter
Home Country
Country breakfast for Johnson County United Way Jan. 13th
Unique wood artistry on display at arts center
Keep your horses healthy this winter
Home Country
Country breakfast for Johnson County United Way Jan. 13th
Many opportunities in Johnson County to stay lean and healthy
Winter wellness tips as we enter the cold season
Over 110,000 Tennesseans over 65 are living with Alzheimer’s
Partnership for Drug-Free Kids and Prevention Alliance of TN join forces to address opioid issue
Many opportunities in Johnson County to stay lean and healthy
Winter wellness tips as we enter the cold season
Over 110,000 Tennesseans over 65 are living with Alzheimer’s
Partnership for Drug-Free Kids and Prevention Alliance of TN join forces to address opioid issue
April 2017 in review
May 2017 in review
June 2017 in review
July 2017 in review
December 2017 in review
April 2017 in review
May 2017 in review
June 2017 in review
July 2017 in review
December 2017 in review
International harpist Eryn Jones Fuson performs right here at home
Old Mill Ministries serves 400-500 at annual Christmas gathering
Brayden Gentry selected for the Good Neighbor Award
Tennessee Home Garden vegetable 2018 calendar available
International harpist Eryn Jones Fuson performs right here at home
Old Mill Ministries serves 400-500 at annual Christmas gathering
Brayden Gentry selected for the Good Neighbor Award
Tennessee Home Garden vegetable 2018 calendar available
Meet your neighbor Trenton Davis … local environmental health scientist visited Chernobyl two years after the nuclear explosion
‘My Appalachia’ art show award winners announced
Johnson County 4-H student reports
Johnson County leadership class embarks on adventures
Meet your neighbor Trenton Davis … local environmental health scientist visited Chernobyl two years after the nuclear explosion
‘My Appalachia’ art show award winners announced
Johnson County 4-H student reports
Johnson County leadership class embarks on adventures
Hometown Christmas in Mountain City
Rick Ward, storyteller and musician, entertains lunch crowd at senior center
‘My Appalachia’ art show hopes to inspire pride in who we are
Safety tips for outdoor lighting during the holidays
Hometown Christmas in Mountain City
Rick Ward, storyteller and musician, entertains lunch crowd at senior center
‘My Appalachia’ art show hopes to inspire pride in who we are
Safety tips for outdoor lighting during the holidays
Yard sale for Kari’s Home for Women
Amelia needs a forever home
Tips to help pay off student debt early
Johnson County still needs three mentors for Tennessee Promise
Yard sale for Kari’s Home for Women
Amelia needs a forever home
Tips to help pay off student debt early
Johnson County still needs three mentors for Tennessee Promise
Johnson County Middle School hosts robotics competition; wins three awards
New plans for moving Doe Mountain forward
Santa's mailbox in front of courthouse
How to choose and care for your Christmas tree
Johnson County Middle School hosts robotics competition; wins three awards
New plans for moving Doe Mountain forward
Santa's mailbox in front of courthouse
How to choose and care for your Christmas tree
March of Dimes announces grant to prevent premature birth help prevent premature birth
Have you ever kept something from someone because they might judge you?
Johnson County Middle School hosts robotics competition; wins three awards
New plans for moving Doe Mountain forward
Santa's mailbox in front of courthouse
How to choose and care for your Christmas tree
March of Dimes announces grant to prevent premature birth help prevent premature birth
Have you ever kept something from someone because they might judge you?
Bradley Hardie’s battle with Barrett’s Esophagus
4-H reports from Johnson County students
Mountain City Elementary School recognizes 2017 stampede winners
Addie Bobbitt knows the heartache of losing a loved one to drugs
Bradley Hardie’s battle with Barrett’s Esophagus
4-H reports from Johnson County students
Mountain City Elementary School recognizes 2017 stampede winners
Addie Bobbitt knows the heartache of losing a loved one to drugs
Bradley Hardie’s battle with Barrett’s Esophagus
4-H reports from Johnson County students
Mountain City Elementary School recognizes 2017 stampede winners
Addie Bobbitt knows the heartache of losing a loved one to drugs
A poppy flower, red as blood, may help us acknowledge the new wars being fought in our own backyards
A poppy flower, red as blood, may help us acknowledge the new wars being fought in our own backyards
A poppy flower, red as blood, may help us acknowledge the new wars being fought in our own backyards
Joe Ray says his new cochlear implant requires him to learn how to listen again
Winter lawn care tips for a better spring
The Johnson County Farmers Market has come a long way
Laurel Bloomery Family and Community Education get crafty to raise funds for 4-H scholarships
Joe Ray says his new cochlear implant requires him to learn how to listen again
Joe Ray says his new cochlear implant requires him to learn how to listen again
Winter lawn care tips for a better spring
The Johnson County Farmers Market has come a long way
Laurel Bloomery Family and Community Education get crafty to raise funds for 4-H scholarships
Winter lawn care tips for a better spring
The Johnson County Farmers Market has come a long way
Laurel Bloomery Family and Community Education get crafty to raise funds for 4-H scholarships
Johnson County Center for the Arts features select artists or a special theme every month
Harold Arnold, a man known simply as ‘Coach,’ celebrated by an entire community
Tips on how to successfully transplant established trees
Ronnie Hinson of the Hinson Family to be in concert at Nelson’s Chapel Baptist Church
Johnson County Center for the Arts features select artists or a special theme every month
Johnson County Center for the Arts features select artists or a special theme every month
Harold Arnold, a man known simply as ‘Coach,’ celebrated by an entire community
Harold Arnold, a man known simply as ‘Coach,’ celebrated by an entire community
Tips on how to successfully transplant established trees
Ronnie Hinson of the Hinson Family to be in concert at Nelson’s Chapel Baptist Church
Tips on how to successfully transplant established trees
Ronnie Hinson of the Hinson Family to be in concert at Nelson’s Chapel Baptist Church
Just like everyone, seniors just want to have fun
Local senior citizens walk The Golden Mile
New venue for the Johnson County’s Farmers Market
The Addams Family’ on stage at Heritage Hall again on Friday and Saturday nights
The Addams Family’ on stage at Heritage Hall again on Friday and Saturday nights
Just like everyone, seniors just want to have fun
Local senior citizens walk The Golden Mile
New venue for the Johnson County’s Farmers Market
Just like everyone, seniors just want to have fun
Local senior citizens walk The Golden Mile
New venue for the Johnson County’s Farmers Market
The Addams Family’ on stage at Heritage Hall again on Friday and Saturday nights
National agency still trying to identify John Doe found in Shady 40 years ago
Co-workers and friends at courthouse mourn recent death of Jerry Farmer
All ages stay fit and ‘young at heart’ as they enjoy square dancing together
From farm to fork – a day on the farm
National agency still trying to identify John Doe found in Shady 40 years ago
Co-workers and friends at courthouse mourn recent death of Jerry Farmer
All ages stay fit and ‘young at heart’ as they enjoy square dancing together
From farm to fork – a day on the farm
National agency still trying to identify John Doe found in Shady 40 years ago
Co-workers and friends at courthouse mourn recent death of Jerry Farmer
All ages stay fit and ‘young at heart’ as they enjoy square dancing together
From farm to fork – a day on the farm
Autumn splendor in the mountains
Special Olympics basketball team being organized in Johnson County
Shady Valley Cranberry Festival is this weekend
The Addams Family coming in time for Halloween
Autumn splendor in the mountains
Shady Valley Cranberry Festival is this weekend
Special Olympics basketball team being organized in Johnson County
The Addams Family coming in time for Halloween
Autumn splendor in the mountains
Special Olympics basketball team being organized in Johnson County
Shady Valley Cranberry Festival is this weekend
The Addams Family coming in time for Halloween
HGTV comes to Johnson County in search of a secluded log cabin for featured family
Linda Walraed, en plein air artist, paints the beauty of the flowers in the mountains
Johnson County 4-H hosts horse clinic
The Field School was a beginning farmer training program
Linda Walraed, en plein air artist, paints the beauty of the flowers in the mountains
Johnson County 4-H hosts horse clinic
Linda Walraed, en plein air artist, paints the beauty of the flowers in the mountains
Johnson County 4-H hosts horse clinic
The Field School was a beginning farmer training program
The Field School was a beginning farmer training program
Linda Walraed, en plein air artist, paints the beauty of the flowers in the mountains
Johnson County 4-H hosts horse clinic
The Field School was a beginning farmer training program
Representative Timothy Hill supports Tennessee’s education and students
Credit agency breach affects 143 million Americans
Encouraging the world one painted rock at a time
Farm to Table Harvest Celebration this Saturday
'Scarecrows on Main' time
Winter squash tasting at the Farmers Market
Heritage Hall news
Johnson County Farmers Market finds this Saturday
Johnson County Humane Society rummage sale Sat., Oct. 7th
September is Attendance Awareness Month
Fire blight is a serious disease of apple and pear
Bees are some of the most important creatures on earth