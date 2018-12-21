Williams is Good Neighbor Award recipient

Jessie Mae Williams was recently notified that she has been named the Good Neighbor for November, 2018. Sponsored by the local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, this award recognizes students in the Middle School who have a generous spirit, who put others before self. Jessie is described as a young woman with a strong work ethic, who does her best to succeed in her classes as well as a person who can be counted on to give a helping hand to fellow students. Mrs. Kelly Shepherd joined Sheila Cruse, representing Gamma Mu, in presenting Jessie with letters of congratulations. Photo Submitted