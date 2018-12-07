MCE Students Recognized at School Board Meeting

The importance of good attendance, character, academics, college and career readiness and becoming good citizens and leaders are stressed on a daily basis. The staff at Mountain City Elementary strives daily to provide a strong foundation and prepare each student to be successful in whatever direction life may lead. Eight Mountain City Elementary students were recognized at the Johnson County School Board Meeting on
November 8, 2018. The students who were recognized fit the criteria for being not good but great leaders.
They earned the respect of their classmates and were chosen by their peers as the leader of their grade level.
Students honored were HS/Pre-K: Mia Crews; Kindergarten: Daniella Eppard; 1st Grade: Savanna Younce; 2nd Grade: Ivy Abernethy; 3rd Grade: Sawyer Marshall; 4th Grade: Ella Icenhour; 5th Grade: Carson Jennings and 6th Grade: Christopher Nelson. Congratulations and thanks to each of these students for being good role models for all students in the school and community. Photo submitted.