JOHNSON COUNTY SCHOOL DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEE ARRESTED ON THEFT CHARGE

By Tamas Mondovics

A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury has led to the indictment of the Johnson County Board of Education Transportation Supervisor.

In May 2018, at the request of 1st District Attorney General Ken Baldwin, TBI Special Agents began investigating allegations of theft involving Barry Lawrence Bishop, 57.

During the course of the investigation, TBI agents developed information that between January 2015 and May 2017, Bishop used his position as the transportation supervisor for the school system to perform skills testing for commercial driver’s license applicants.

The investigation further revealed that Bishop collected nearly $50,000 in fees associated with the testing but failed to give the funds to the Johnson County Trustee.

Johnson County Director of Schools Mischelle Simcox issued this statement to News Channel 11:

“Johnson County Schools learned of Mr. Barry Bishop’s arrest when he was taken into custody on January 3, 2019. The school system was later told that Mr. Bishop’s theft charge stemmed from a joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office. Johnson County Schools has and always will remain transparent with the Comptroller’s Office, and the school system will certainly cooperate in any way with the authorities in relation to this matter.”

The Johnson County Grand Jury returned an indictment this week charging Bishop with one count of theft over $10,000.

He was arrested and booked into the Johnson County Jail on a $15,000 bond.