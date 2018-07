This week’s Sheriff’s & Court report 6-27-18

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County,Tennessee

The Honorable

William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, June 27th, 2018

TREVOR COLE BOILING

GS-18-CR-208/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-445/FTA-JAIL TIME/SHERIFF REECE

TOMMY R BREWER

GS-18-CR-446/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/DEP J FERGUSON

ANDREA BEVERLY ELLER

COMPLIANCE ON CT 2

GS-18-CR-TR-174/PTL C BROWN

CT-1/DL EXPIRED-DISMISSED

CT-2/FINANCIAL

RESPONSIBILITY

BRANDON RICHARD FARTHING

HEARING/STNAW VIOL DATE 4/4/18 PD

GS-18-CR-269/CHILD, ABUSE, NEGLECT ENDANGERMENT/DEP C FRASER

ALICIA C FORRESTER

TBI CERT & DIV CURTIS

GS-18-CR-151/AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT/CPL J NORMAN

DAVID A FURCHESS

TBD UPON PAYMENT ROARK

GS-18-CR-310/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP C ROARK

FANTASIA JUSTICE GARLAND

GS-18-CR-447/THEFT OVER $10,000/LT S BROWN

ILDER MARTINEZ GOMEZ

GS-18-CR-331/DRIVING W/O LICENSE/DEP C FRASER

ANDREW J GWINN

PRELIMINARY HEARING

FALLIN

GS-18-CR-124/DEP R MINK

CT-1/MAINTAINING DWELLING FOR DRUG USE

CT-2/ POSS SCH II FOR RESALE

CT-3/POSS SCH IV FOR RESALE

CT-4/POSS DRUG PARA

MATTHEW J JOHNSON

TO HAVE DL

GS-17-CR-445/DOSL 2ND/DEP J PETERS

ROBERT ALLEN HAMPTON JR

GS-18-CR-281/DEP R MINK

CT-1/DUI 1ST

CT-2/VICL

CT-3/OPEN CONTAINER

JAMES W LINGERFELT

PRELIMINARY HEARING

GS-17-CR-418/THEFT

UNDER $1000/SGT C WORLEY

STEVEN TYLER MCGUIRE

FALLIN

GS-17-CR-100/VOP/CCI

JOSHUA RAY MOREFIELD

HEARING/STNAW SMITH

GS-17-CR-284/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-66/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-383/DEP C FRASER

CT-1/UNLAWFUL POSS

FIREARM

CT-2/THEFT UNDER $1000

CT-3/AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

CT-4/POSS OF STILL

CT-5/DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CT-6/POSS OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

CT-7/UNLAWFUL POSS OF NON GAME ANIMAL

JOSHUA L MULLINS

STATUS PRO SE

GS-18-CR-138/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/DEP C FRASER

SHAUNA M PATE

FOR PLEA

GS-18-TR-299/PTL C BROWN

CT-1/SPEEDING

CT-2/REGISTRATION VIOLATION

CT-3/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JAMES D PENNINGTON

GS-18-CR-278/DUI 1ST/DEP C FRASER

AUDRIE ANN REECE

GS-18-CR-443/DEP A WORLEY

CT-1/EVADING BY MV

CT-2/RESISTING ARREST

CT-3/FELONY RECKLESS

ENDANGERMENT

CT-4/DUE CARE

CT-5/RECKLESS DRIVING

CT-6/DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER

CT-7/IMPROPER PASSING

CT-8/TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

ADAM DAVID ROUSH

PRELIMINARY HEARING VIOL DATE 6/18/18 PD

GS-18-CR-440/AGG RAPE/CPL J PETERS

BILLIE JO STOUT

GS-17-CR-425V/VOP/CCI

WAYNE PRESTON TRIVETTE

GS-18-CR-448/THEFT UNDER $1000/DEP J NORMAN

JERRI BRIANNA WILSON

PRELIMINARY HEARING

FALLIN

GS-18-CR-229/DEP C FRASER

CT-1/RESISTING ARREST

CT-2/FALSE REPORT

ZACHARY WINEBARGER

HEARING/STNAW VIOL DATE 2/12/18 PD

GS-18-CR-248/DOMESTIC

ASSAULT/DEP R MINK

Criminal Court

Johnson County,Tennessee

The Honorable

Lisa N. Rice, Presiding

Friday, June 29th, 2018

WILLIAM ASCHENBACK

ARRAIGNMENT

PROBATION VIOL 4-24-18

$5000 BOND- SANFORD &SON

PROBATION VIOL 5-18-18

16-CR-94/ JCSD

CT-1/ EVADING ARREST

CT-2/ POSS DRUG PARA

CT-3/ RESISTING ARREST

BRANDON MITCHELL ASHLEY

PDL/MOTIONS $10,000 BOND WITH A-HOOD

JEFFERS 17-CR-51/ MCPD

CT-1/ POSS SCH VI FOR RESALE

CT-2/ POSS DRUG PARA

JESSICA DAWN BOLICK

ARRAIGNMENT VIOL PROBATION

NO BOND-JAIL JUDGMENT 10/30/17

17-CR-139/ JCSD CT-1-3/ FORGERY

AUSTIN REED CHURCH

PDL/MOTION CJ ROBERTS

17-CR-180/ JCSD

$20,000 BOND- DEED OF TRUST

CT-1/ AGG ASSAULT17-CR-181/ JCSD CT-1/ AGG BURGLARY CT-2/ THEFT PROPERTY $1000 OR LESS

MICHAEL JAMES COX

PDL/MOTIONS $55,000 BOND-JAIL CJ ROBERTS 18-CR-23/ MCPD

CT-1/ AGG ASSAULT CT-2/ REISTING ARREST CT-3/ CRIMINAL TREPASSING

LANA CAROLYN CULBERTSON

PYMT/COMPLIANCE VIOLATION PROBATION $1000 OR BOND

JUDGMENT 2-23-14

6228/ INTRO CONTRABAND

ROBERT RANDALL DELUCA

STATUS PROBATION VIOLATION X2

$15,000 OR BOND

STOUT JUDGMENT 11/8/10 5165

CT-1 EVADING ARREST

CT-5 ASSAULT ON AN OFFICER

CT-6 ASSAULT ON AN OFFICER X2

CT-7 VANDALISM UNDER $500

CT-9 ATTEMPTED INITIATION OF PROCESS TO MANU. METH.

5522/ CT-1 ESCAPE

ROGER LEE DUGGER

SENTENCING HEARING

PROBATION VIOL- 11-10-16 JAIL

NO BOND PD JUDGMENT 12/8/14 CAPIAS FOR FTA ON 1-30-17

14-CR-96/ JCSD- VIOL DATE 9-22-14

CT-1/ VIOL SEX OFFENDER REG.-TRACKING CT-2/

VIOL COMM CORRECTION SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

17-CR-37/ JCSD CT-1/ FAILURE TO APPEAR

NICHOLAS RYAN FLETCHER

PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOL 1ST – 3-19-18

$3,000 BOND SANFORD BAIL PD AMENDED

PROB VIOL- 3-23-18 JAIL- NO BOND AMENDED PROB VIOL 2ND -4-20-18 16-CR-75/ JCSD

CT-1/ THEFT UNDER $500

GEORGE MICHAEL FULLER

PAYMENT STATUS PROBATION VIOLATION PD

CAPIAS FOR FTA JUDGMENT 5/26/15 14-CR-188 /JCSD

CT-1-2/ SEXUAL BATTERY

NEW CHARGE ARRAINGNMENT- CAPIAS FOR FTA NO BOND-JAIL

18-CR-37/ JCSD

CT-1/ FAILURE TO APPEAR

HUNTER RAY GREENE

PDL/MOTIONS BOND WITH A-X CELL $5,500 HYDER 17-CR-107/ THP

CT-1/ DORL CT-2/ VIOL LIGHT LAW

17-CR-108/ MCPD

CT-1/ LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT MORE THAN $500

CT-2/ EVADING ARREST

CT-3/ RESISTING ARREST

17-CR-109/ TWRA

CT-1/ SPOTLIGHTING DEER

CT-2/ ILLEGAL TAKING, POSSESSION WILDLIFE CT-3/

HUNTING FROM MOTOR VEHICLE CT-4/ HUNTING FROM PUBLIC ROAD

CT-5/ ILLEGAL HUNTING BIG GAME

MINNIE LOUISE GRIFFITH

ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL $1,000 OR BOND JUDGMENT 8/20/15 15-CR-69/ JCSD

CT-1/ FAILURE TO APPEAR LISA MARIE HAMPTON PDL/MOTIONS AAA BONDING-64, 000 HYDER 17-CR-44/ JCSD

CT-1/ POSS SCH II FOR RESALE

CT-2/ POSS FIREARM DURING COM OF DANGEROUS FELONY

CT-3/ DUI 3RD CT-4/ VICL

DEANA HARTLEY

PDL/MOTIONS M&S BONDING 5,000 HYDER 17-CR-61/MCPD

CT-1/ THEFT OVER $2,500

SHATONA BENNETT-LUNCEFORD

ARRAIGNMENT SUMMONS ONLY

18-CR-90/ JCSD

CT-1/ CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

CT-2-3/ RABIES VACCINATION VIOL

TYLER DALE LUNCEFORD

PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION

VIOL- 1-26-18

$5,000 BOND- TN BOND

SMITH

JUDGMENT 6-27-16

15-CR-106/ MCPD- VIOL DATE 7-9-15

CT-1/ FACILITATION OF TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE CT-2/ BURGLARY

CT-3/ FACILITATION THEFT OVER $1,000

NEW CHARGE

18-CR-5/ JCSD- VIOL DATE 1-16-18 $5,000 BOND- TN BONDING

CT-1/ FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT CT-2/ UNLAWFUL POSS WEAPON BY CONVICTED FELON

JESSICA LYNN MAHALA

PDL/MOTIONS $15,000 BOND-DEED OF TRUST HYDER

17-CR-176/ JCSD

CT-1/ AGG ASSAULT

ZARA L MCNEAL

ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL

NO BOND-JAIL

JUDGMENT 9-1-15

14-CR-183/ JCSD

CT-1/ INTRO CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION

15-CR-25/ JCSD

CT-1/ INTRO CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION

JUSTIN WAYNE NEWBERRY

PDL/MOTIONS $22,500 BOND -JAIL ROBERTS 17-CR-167/ JCSD

CT-1/ AGG BURGLARY

CT-2/ UNLAWFUL POSS WEAPON BY CONVICTED FELON CT-3/

THEFT OF PROPERTY $1000 OR MORE

LARRY M NORRIS

ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL 11-30-17 $3,000 BOND- JAIL

PROBATION VIOL 3-15-18 NO BOND-JAIL

17-CR-31/ JCSD PROBATION VIOL 3-21-18 $5,000 BOND-JAIL

CT-1/ RECKLESS AGG ASSAULT

CT-2/ LEAVING SCENCE ACCIDENT

CT-6/ FIN RESP

CHRISTIAN DAKOTA OBRIEN

ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL NO BOND-JAIL JUDGMENT 11/3/15

15-CR-112/ JCSD

CT-1/ VANDALISM

DOUGLAS LYNN OSBORNE

ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL

NO BOND-JAIL JUDGMENT 3/9/15

14-CR-121/ JCSD

CT-1/ THEFT OVER $10,000

WILLIAM MICHAEL OXENTINE

ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL

$3,000 BOND WITH TN BONDING

5827/ JCSD CT-1/ FAILURE TO APPEAR

5091/JCSD CT-1/ NO DL IN POSS

5830/ JCSD CT-1/ INITIATING PROCESS MANF METH

CHELSEA SHEA PERKINS

ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL- 8-24-17

NO BOND-JAIL

JUDGMENT 2/29/16 15-CR-119/ JCSD

CT-1/ SHOPLIFTING

JAMES RANDY LEE REECE

PDL/MOTIONS $25,000 BOND-DEED OF TRUST FALLIN

18-CR-11/ JCSD

CT-1/ RAPE

TRAVIS ALLEN REECE

PDL/MOTIONS

PROBATION VIOL

$3,000 BOND WITH AAA HYDER

JUDGMENT 5-8-17

16-CR-197/ JCSD CT-1/ REG VIOL

CT-2/ DORL 8TH

17-CR-26/ JCSD CT-1/ DORL 8TH

17-CR-27/ JCSD CT-1/ DORL 8TH

17-CR-28/ JCSD CT-1/ POSS SCH II

CT-2/ FELONY EVADING ARREST

CT-5/ DORL 8TH CT-6/ REG VIOL

CT-7/ FIN RESP CT-8/ RESISTING ARREST

ROBERT NELSON RICHMOND

MOTIONS HYDER 2965 / SENTENCE REVIEW HEARING

DAVID E SCHNUR

ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL- 4-18-18

$2,500 BOND WITH TN BONDING JUDGMENT 9/24/15 TO HAVE ATTORNEY

13-CR-211/ JCSD CT-1/ VEHICULAR ASSAULT CT-2-4/ RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT CT-5/DORL

BILLIE SUE SHILLING

ARRAIGNMENT $71,500 DEED OF TRUST 18-CR-57/ JCSD

CT-1/ POSS METH WITH INTENT TO SELL OR DELIVER

CT-2/ POSS SCH VI WITH INTENT TO SELL OR DELIVER

CT-3/ POSS DRUG PARA

LARRY JACK SNYDER

PAYMENT/COMPLIANCE

PROBATION VIOL JUDGMENT 7/9/15

14-CR-189/ DUI 7TH

WALKER FRANKLIN SOUTH

ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL- 3-1-18 $

3,000 BOND – PROPERTY BOND PROBATION VIOL- 5-18-18 $3,000 BOND –

PROPERTY BOND 15-CR-109/ JCSD CT-1-2/ SALE SCH II

JASON ERIC STOUT

STATUS OF FEDERAL SENTENCE

$ 25,000 BOND-JAIL HYDER

17-CR-186/ JCSD

CT-1-2/ ATT. AGG ASSAULT ON AN OFFICER CT- 3-5/

EXPOSURE OF OTHERS BY INFECTED PERSON

CT-6/ RESISTING ARREST

6223/ JCSD PROBATION VIOL NO BOND-JAIL

CT-1/ POSS WEAPON BY CONVICTED FELON JUDGMENT 11/15/13

CT-2/ AGG ASSAULT

BETHANY MARIE TEAGUE

STATUS OF REHAB PROBATION

VIOL- 10-13-17 O.R BOND PRO SE

JUDGMENT 1/30/17

16-CR-150/ JCSD

CT-1/ FORGERY

CT-2/ THEFT UNDER $500

LESLIE ANN STANLEY TIDWELL

PDL/MOTIONS $5,000 BOND WITH TN BONDING HYDER

18-CR-12/ JCSD

CT-1/ IDENTITY THEFT

MISTY N TRIPLETT

ARRAIGNMENT

PROBATION VIOL NO BOND-JAIL

JUDGMENT 8-5-14

13-CR-113/ JCSD

CT-1/ FAILURE TO APPEAR

ALYSHA ELIZABETH VANCE

PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOL- 10-5-17

NO BOND-JAIL PD

VIOL COMM CORRECTIONS- 11-3-17

16-CR-192/ JCSD CT-1/ INTRODUCTION CONTRABAND

MICHAEL W VICKERS

ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL

$3,000 BOND JUDGMENT 11/16/15

15-CR-41/ JCSD

CT-1/ BURGLARY 15-CR-73/ JCSD

CT-1-27/ BURGLARY 15-CR-75/ JCSD

CT-1-2/ BURGLARY 15-CR-76/ JCSD

CT-1/ THEFT $500 OR LESS

CT-2/ VANDALISM UNDER $500

06/15/2018 JOHN W CLEMENS, CHESTNUT DRIVE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS

06/15/2018 BILLIE J STOUT, WADDELL RD, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SSCHEDULE IV DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS

06/16/2018 MARY N STANLEY, DRY HILL RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION X 2

06/17/2018 DANIEL L DEYTON, HWY 91 N, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

06/17/2018 DEVIN R GREER, FURNACE CREEK RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR

06/17/2018 MATTHEW L WIDNER, FORGE RD, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

06/18/2018 WILLIAM M OXENTINE, HWY 421 N, FALSIGYING DRUG TEST RESULTS, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

06/18/2018 DANIEL J SNYDER, MODOCK RD, TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, EXPIRED REGISTRATION

06/18/2018 LISA C WOODARD, NORTH CAROLINA, VIOLATION OF PROBATION X 2

06/19/2018 TIMOTHY R CAMERON, BRICKYARD BRANCH RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

06/19/2018 DARRIN E GARY, GENTRY CREEK RD, POSSESSION OF DRUGS FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, NO INSURANCE

06/19/2018 ADAM D ROUSH, MORETZ RD, AGGRAVATED RAPE

06/19/2018 JOHNATHAN S WATSON, SUGAR GROVE NC, FAILURE TO APPEAR

06/20/2018 AUDRIE A REECE, PEDRO SHOUN LN, DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER, IMPROPER PASSING, VIOLATION OF DUE CARE, FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, RESISITNG ARREST, EVADING ARREST WHILE OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE, VIOLATION OF PROBATION, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS, RECKLESS DRIVING

06/20/2018 MISTY D WADDELL, MOSIER RD, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT