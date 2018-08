This week’s court & sheriff’s reports- 8/29/18

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County,Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, Aug. 29th, 2018

KIMBERLY ALEXANDER

GS-18-TR-421/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY/DEP C LIPFORD

ALISHA DAWN ARNOLD

GS-18-CR-470/DUI 1ST/PTL C BROWN

HUNTER DEAN ATWOOD

PRELIMINARY HEARING FALLIN

GS-18-CR-570/ATT FIRST DEGREE MURDER/DEP J NORMAN

GS-18-CR-586/ILLEGAL HARVEST OF GINSENG/DEP J NORMAN

JANIE LEE BREWER

GS-18-TR-401/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY/DEP J FERGUSON

MICHAEL LOGAN BROWNING

GS-18-CR-502/DEP C LIPFORD

CT-1/AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CT-2/FALSE IMPRISONMENT

CT-3/POSS DRUG PARA

JULIE ANN CARPENTER

GS-18-CR-594/DEP B SEXTON

CT-1/POSS STOLEN PROPERTY

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

GS-18-CR-595/CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION/DEP B SEXTON

ELIZABETH A CARR

GS-18-CR-506/DEP C LIPFORD

CT-1/DUI 1ST

CT-2/VICL

KARL D CHAPPELL

STATUS SCOTT

GS-18-CR-424/DEP J PETERS

CT-1/EVADING BY MV

CT-2/DUI 1ST

CT-3/VICL

CT-4/RECKLESS DRIVING

CT-5/OPEN CONTAINER

CT-6/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PATRICK JEREMY CHRISTMAN

GS-18-CR-381/DEP C FRASER

CT-1/DUI 1ST

CT-2/RECKLESS DRIVING

CT-3/OPEN CONTAINER

JOE M CROSSWHITE

PRO SE

GS-17-CR-900/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-280/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP J NORMAN

GS-18-CR-290/ASST CHIEF J NORRIS

CT-1/DUI 1ST

CT-2/DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER

CT-3/OPEN CONTAINER

FRANK ANTHONY DALES

GS-18-CR-607/POSS DRUG PARA/DEP B SEXTON

CLAUDE LEWIS DAVIS JR

BOND FORFEITURE

GS-17-CR-855/THEFT OVER $1000/CD J WOODARD

JOSEPH R DENNEY

GS-18-CR-610/SGT J NORMAN

CT-1/DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CT-2/VANDALISM

GS-18-CR-621/DOMESTIC ABUSE/PTL C BROWN

ADAM RAY DEYTON

FALLIN

GS-17-CR-734/DEP C FRASER

CT-1/DUI 1ST

CT-2/UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION

RONNIE ALLEN DICKENS

GS-17-CR-550/VOP/CCI

JORDAN SCOTT DIXON

GS-18-CR-403/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI/DEP R MINK

MICHAEL K DUNN

VIOL DATE 8/8/17 PD

GS-17-CR-555/DUI 1ST/DEP J PETERS

ERIC EARP

53574/VOP/CCI

KAREN E FLETCHER

CURTIS

GS-18-CR-325/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-575/DEP B SEXTON

CT-1/PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CT-2/VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC

NICHOLAS RYAN FLETCHER

VIOL DATE 8/11/18 PD

GS-18-CR-125/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-572/DEP A WORLEY

CT-1/FELONY EVADING-MV

CTS 2-8/FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CT-9/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CT-10/TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

CT-11/DUE CARE

CT-12/DOSL 4TH

CT-13/LEFT OF CENTER

CT-14/POSS SCH II

PAMELA NICOLE GRAHAM

JUD DIV-COMPLIANCE

VIOL DATE 2/12/17 PD

GS-17-CR-121/SHOPLIFTING/DAVID MINNICK

DEVIN RAY GREER

GS-18-CR-606/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING/DEP J FEGUSON

JESSIE C GREER

PRO SE

GS-18-CR-569/DEP J FERGUSON

CT-1/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE-NC

CT-2/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE-VA

EMILY ANN HARVEY

JUD DIV VIOL DATE 8/13/16 PD

GS-16-CR-677/POSS SCH II/THP C DUNN

GS-16-CR-678/POSS DRUG PARA/THP C DUNN

GS-16-CR-679/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI/THP C DUNN

AMY HENLEY

GS-18-CR-615/HARASSMENT/REBECCA PRESNELL

TARA ISAACS

GS-18-CR-408/FALSE REPORT/DEP PETERS

CHARLES M JONES

GS-18-CR-534/DOSL 1ST/DEP J FERGUSON

DUSTIN CARROL JONES

BOND FORFEITURE FALLIN

GS-17-CR-831/POSS DRUG PARA/THP C DUNN

AUTUMN R JORDAN

GS-18-CR-530/DEP C LIPFORD

CT-1/SIMPLE POSS SCH II

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

TANYA LEE KELLY

GS-18-CR-622/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/PTL C BROWN

DAVID ALLAN LAY

GS-18-TR-383/SPEEDING/THP C DUNN

LINDSAY E MILAM

GS-18-CR-611/CPL J PETERS

CT-1/POSS STOLEN VEHICLE

CT-2/RESISTING ARREST

CT-3/POSS SCH II

CT-4/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

CT-5/POSS DRUG PARA

JAMES W LINGERFELT

CAPIAS

GS-17-CR-418/THEFT UNDER $1000/SGT C WORLEY

LANCE JAMES MAHALA

GS-18-CR-404/POSS DRUG PARA/DEP R MINK

TIMOTHY JOE MAHALA

VIOL DATE 1/7/18 PD

GS-18-CR-64/SIMPLE POSS SCH II/PTL T BROWN

JOSEPH PAUL MAINS

GS-18-CR-605/PTL Z REECE

CT-1/DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CT-2/ASSAULT-FETUS AS VICTIM

JASON LEE MAY

CAPIAS

GS-18-TR-148/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY/INV B SUTHERLAND

GS-18-CR-188/DORL/INV B SUTHERLAND

LISA MARSANDDA MAY

GS-14-CR-505/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-254/VOP/CCI

STEVEN TYLER MCGUIRE

GS-18-CR-564/VANDALISM/JONATHAN MILLER

KENNETH W MCQUEEN

HEARING/STNAW FALLIN

GS-18-CR-230/POSS SCH II/DEP R MINK

KALEB NICHOLAS MCWHORTER

PRELIMINARY HEARING VIOL DATE 6/1/18 PD

GS-18-CR-394/STATUTORY RAPE/INV M CRESS

ABIGAIL M MILLER

GS-18-CR-598/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/SGT J NORMAN

JOYCE MINY MOREFIELD

STATUS VIOL DATE 1/13/16 PD

GS-15-TR-1108/VOP/CCI

MICHAEL MUNSEY

GS-18-CR-587/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING/DEP B SEXTON

EMISAEL CHABLE NARANJO

GS-18-TR-399/THP C DUNN

CT-1/SPEEDING

CT-2/DRIVING W/O LICENSE

JACOB NORRIS

GS-18-CR-602/ASSAULT/MORGAN CHURCH

MATTHEW J OSBORNE

TO HAVE DL VIOL DATE 12/9/17 PD

GS-17-CR-874/DORL 5TH/PTL T BROWN

GS-18-612/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/INV M CRESS

GINGER PARKER

GS-18-CR-504/ASSAULT/DEP M GLADDEN

SHAUNA M PATE

COMPLIANCE

GS-18-TR-299/PTL C BROWN

CT-1/SPEEDING

CT-2/REGISTRATION VIOLATION

CT-3/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ERIC D PENNINGTON

GS-18-CR-553/DEP J NORMAN

CT-1/PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CT-2/DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MATTHEW VANCE PENNINGTON

GS-16-CR-411/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-556/BURGLARY/DEP C LIPFORD

GS-18-CR-557/ATT BURGLARY/DEP C LIPFORD

FORD PLUMMER JR

PENNINGTON

GS-18-CR-489/THEFT OVER $1000/CD J WOODARD

TRAVIS ALAN REECE

HEARING/STNAW VIOL DATE 8/7/18 PD

GS-18-CR-567/DEP J NORMAN

CT-1/DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CT-2/AGG BURGLARY

CT-3/KIDNAPPING

CT-4/RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT-FELONY

CT-5/UNLAWFUL POSS OF WEAPON

CT-6/POSS WEAPON DURING COMMISSION OF FELONY

CT-7/RESISTING ARREST

CT-8/FELONY EVADING

CT-9/POSS STOLEN PROPERTY

MICHAEL RAY RICE

GS-18-CR-604/FTA-JAIL TIME/SHERIFF REECE

ISIAH A ROSS

GS-18-CR-415/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-523/VOP/CCI

HUGHY G SAMS

VIOL DATE 7/20/18 PD

GS-18-CR-527/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/CPL J PETERS

CRESCENCIO VEGA SANCHEZ

GS-18-CR-476/DRIVING W/O LICENSE/DEP C LIPFORD

BETTY KRISTINA SMITH

CAPIAS

GS-17-CR-586/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI/THP G MARLOWE

MICHAEL SMITH

GS-18-CR-613/FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT INVOLVING FIREARM/DEP C LIPFORD

JACKIE L SNOW

GS-18-CR-603/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE-PA/DEP A WORLEY

BOBBY DWIGHT STANTON

TOX RESULT VIOL DATE 5/11/18 PD

GS-18-CR-332/DEP C FRASER

CT-1/DOSL 1ST

CT-2/DUI 2ND

MICHELLE SWAFFORD

GS-18-CR-614/WAYNE COOK

CT-1/LITTERING

CT-2/TRESPASSING

ALICIA CAROL SWINK

COMPLIANCE PRO SE

GS-17-CR-774/TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE/PTL T BROWN

TYLER DREW TAYLOR

GS-18-CR-620/PTL C BROWN

CT-1/DOSL 1ST

CT-2/POSS STOLEN PROPERTY OVER $1000

CT-3/ALTERING REGISTRATION

DAVID B TRIPLETT

GS-18-TR-400/PTL C BROWN

CT-1/REGISTRATION LAW

CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONISBILITY

CT-3/LIGHT LAW

HANNAH ELIZABETH TRIVETTE

TO HAVE DL

GS-18-CR-400/DOSL/DEP C FRASER

BRINESHA K WILLIAMS

GS-18-CR-379/DRIVING W/O LICENSE/DEP C FRASER

CRAIG ALLEN WISE

GS-18-CR-592/DEP B SEXTON

CT-1/POSS STOLEN PROPERTY

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

GS-18-CR-593/CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION/DEP B SEXTON

GS-18-CR-600/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/SGT J NORMAN

Criminal Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable Stacy L. Street, Presiding

Friday, Aug. 31st, 2018

THOMAS BRUCE ANDERSON

PDL/MOTIONS BOND WITH AAA $30,000 SMITH

17-CR-90/ JCSD

CT-1/ THEFT OF PROPERTY $60,000 OR MORE LESS THAN $250,000

CT-2-3/ AGG PERJURY

LAFREIDA LOKELANI CARTER

PDL/MOTIONS $20,000 BOND WITH AAA FALLIN

17-CR-159/JCSD

CT-1/ POSS SCH I WITH INTENT TO SELL

CT-2/ POSS METH WITH INTENT TO SELL

CT-3/ INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND

CT-4/ POSS SCH III WITH INTENT TO SELL

BRIDGETTE RENEE DUNN

ARRAIGNMENT $10,000 BOND TN BONDING TO HAVE ATTY

18-CR-74/ JCSD

CT-1/ FIN EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE PERSON

DANIEL FRITZ

PAYMENT

STATUS PROBATION VIOL SUMMONS

CC-2014-CR-66 / JCSD

CT-1/ FORGERY

CT-2/ FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD

CT-3/ THEFT UNDER $500

TAMARA M. FRITZ

PAYMENT COMPLIANCE CRIMINAL SUMMONS FILED 11/12/15

JUDICIAL DIVERSION PLEA 11/24/14

CC-2014-CR-67 / MCPD

CT-1/ FORGERY

CT-2 & 4/ FRAUDULENT USE OF A DEBIT/CREDIT CARD

CT-5/ THEFT UNDER $500

JOSHUA ELIJAH HUMPHREY

PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOL 1st – 7-18-18 JAIL-NO BOND FALLIN

PROBATION VIOL

2ND -7-26-18

JUDGMENT 4/7/15

14-CR-196/ JCSD

CT-1/ AGG BURGLARY

CT-2/ THEFT OVER $1,000

CT-3/ FRAUDULANT USE CREDIT CARD

18-CR-25/ JCSD PROBATION VIOL

CT-1/ POSS FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON JUDGMENT 6/18/18

BOBBY ALLEN LOWE

PDL/MOTIONS SUMMONS ONLY FALLIN

17-CR-179/ JCSD

CT-1/ THEFT OF PROPERTY

JASON TIMOTHY MATHESON

PDL/MOTIONS $18,000 BOND M&S FALLIN

17-CR-155/ JCSD

CT-1/ FELONY EVADING

CT-2/ RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CT-3/ RECKLESS DRIVING

CT-4/ DRIVERS TO EXCERISE DUE CARE

HEATHER B MAZE

STATUS OF REHAB PROBATION VIOL PRO SE JUDGMENT 6/3/16 16-CR-16/

CT-1/POSS CONTRABAND INTO PENAL INSTITUITON

EDWIN BLAKE PHILLIPPI

ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL JAIL-NO BOND

JUDGMENT 10/20/14

14/CR-45/ INTRO CONTRABAND

CHRISTOPHER REID

PDL/MOTIONS $12,500 BOND-JAIL PD

18-CR-62/ MCPD

CT-1/ AGG BURGLARY

CT-2/ THEFT OVER $1,000

BLAIR ANSON ROBBINS

PDL/MOTIONS $5,000 TN BONDING FALLIN

18-CR-97/ JCSD

CT-1/ POSS SCH IV WITH INTENT TO SELL OR DELIVER

CT-2/ POSS SCH VI WITH INTENT TO SELL OR DELIVER

CT-3/ POSS FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGEROUS FELONY

CT-4/ POSS DRUG PARA

CT-5/ VIOL ORDER PROTECTION

18-CR-98/ JCSD

CT-1/ POSS METH WITH INTENT TO SELL OR DELIVER

CT-2/ POSS FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OD DANGEROUS FELONY

CT-3/ SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

CT-4/ VIOL ORDER PROTECTION

JERRY EUGENE RHYMER

PDL/MOTIONS $10,000 OR BOND PROBATION VIOL –FILED 7-27-17 PD

JUDGMENT 1/8/15

14-CR-49/ THEFT OVER $1000

08/17/2018 JULIE A CARPENTER, BURNSVILLE NC, POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY, CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

08/17/2018 TRAVIS M JOHNSON, M PHILLIPS RD, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

08/17/2018 KALEB N MCWORTHER, BURLEY SHOUNS LN, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

08/17/2018 CRAIG A WISE, SPRUCE PINE NC, POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY, CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

08/19/2018 WAYNE C COOK JR, PINE ORCHARD RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR

08/19/2018 MICHAEL K MCQUEEN, HWY 421 N, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

08/20/2018 JAMES W LINGERFELT, ELIZABETHTON, FAILURE TO APPEAR

08/20/2018 ABIGAIL M MILLER, GREGGS BRANCH RD, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

08/20/2018 WANDA G MILLER, GREGGS BRANCH RD DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

08/20/2018 BLAKE E PHILLIPPI, CROSS MOUNTAIN RD, VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS

08/20/2018 BENJAMIN C PORTER, CRESSVIEW RD, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

08/20/2018 TYLER D TAYLOR, LITTLE DRY RUN RD, POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY O/$10,000, ALTERING OR FALSIFYING REGISTRATION, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

08/21/2018 DEVIN R GREER, FURNACE CREEK RD, CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

08/21/2018 JOSEPH P MAINS, B JOHNSON RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, ASSAULT – VIABLE FETUS AS A VICTIM

08/21/2018 JACOB D NORRIS, MTN CITY, ASSAULT

08/21/2018 JAMES R REECE, LUMPKIN BRANCH RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

08/21/2018 MICHAEL R RICE, FIRE TOWER RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR

08/21/2018 JACKIE L SNOW, FALL BRANCH RD, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

08/22/2018 FRANK A DALES, CRACKERS NECK RD, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

08/22/2018 JOSEPH R DENNEY, FOX HOLLOW RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, VANDALISM

08/22/2018 ERIC D EARP, VILAS NC, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

08/22/2018 GEORGE O SANTIAGO, PEDRO SHOUN LN, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT WITH A WEAPON

08/22/2018 BETTY K SMITH, OAK RIDGE TN, FAILURE TO APPEAR