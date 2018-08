This week’s court & sheriff’s reports 8-15-2018

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, Aug. 15th, 2018

BRONSON ALEXANDER

AGREED ORDER VIOL DATE 11/20/17 PD

GS-18-CR-46/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/RACHEL VINES

HUNTER DEAN ATWOOD

GS-18-CR-570/ATT FIRST DEGREE MURDER/DEP J NORMAN

CLINTON TYLER BOWN

GS-18-TR-342/SEATBELT 1ST/THP C DUNN

BETHANY ANN BRETT

GS-18-TR-344/THP C DUNN

CT-1/SPEEDING

CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CT-3/REGISTRATION EXPIRED

MATTHEW KEEGAN BUNTON

SMITH GS-18-CR-555/VIOLATION ORDER PROTECTION/DONNA J WILSON

JOSEPH WAYNE CAMPBELL

GS-18-TR-339/SEATBELT 2ND/THP C DUNN

BILLY WAYNE DAVIS

COMPLIANCE

GS-15-CR-622V/VOP/CCI

GS-15-CR-697V/VOP/CCI

DEANNA LEANN DEAN

PRELIMINARY HEARING SMITH

GS-18-CR-468/ASSAULT/MARY NATASHA STANLEY

ROBYN M DOBYNE

GS-18-CR-524/WORTHLESS CHECK/JANET H LEEDY

STEPHANIE L DUARTE

GS-18-CR-571/DEP J FERGUSON

CT-1/FILING FALSE REPORT

CT-2/RESISTING ARREST

JOHNNIE PRESTON FALLS

AGREED ORDER-PIF VIOL DATE 2/13/18 PD

GS-18-CR-121/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/LT C WORLEY

KAREN E FLETCHER

GS-18-CR-575/DEP B SEXTON

CT-1/PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CT-2/VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC

NICHOLAS RYAN FLETCHER

GS-18-CR-8723/DEP A WORLEY

CT-1/FELONY EVADING-MV

CTS 2-8/RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT CT-9/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CT-10/TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

CT-11/DUE CARE

CT-12/DOSL 4TH

CT-13/LEFT OF CENTER

CT-14/POSS SCH II

JOSE ALLEN GARCIA

GS-18-TR-340/SPEEDING/THP C DUNN

THOMAS LEE GRAYBEAL II

GS-18-TR-349/SPEEDING/THP C DUNN

MARTY GUY GREENWELL

GS-16-CR-143V/458V/VOP/CCI

JESSIE C GREER

GS-18-CR-569/DEP J FERGUSON

CT-1/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE-NC

CT-2/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE-VA

CASEY ALLEN HANSFORD

GS-18-TR-451/THP C DUNN

CT-1/SEATBELT 1ST

CT-2/OPEN CONTAINER

CT-3/DUE CARE

GS-18-CR-579/THP C DUNN

CT-1/DUI 1ST

CT-2/VICL

KIRK ADAM HANSFORD

GS-18-CR-578/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/THP C DUNN

LAWANDA M HOLMAN

HEARING/STNAW SMITH

GS-18-CR-469/VANDALISM/BRANDY DOWELL

GS-18-CR-508/WORTHLESS CHECK/JANET H LEEDY

GS-18-CR-509/WORTHLESS CHECK/JANET H LEEDY

DEANGELO D HOLT

GS-18-CR-577/PTL C BROWN

CT-1/DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CT-2/POSS FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON

CT-3/POSS FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CT-4/PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CONNOR EVERETT ICENHOUR

GS-18-TR-380/SPEEDING/THP C DUNN

JOEY DANIELLE ICENHOUR

GS-18-TR-395/SPEEDING/THP C DUNN

TAYLOR DAWN JORDAN

HEARING/STNAW SMITH

GS-18-CR-283/THEFT UNDER $1000/ALEXANDRIA TESTER

GS-18-CR-284/FTA-BOOKING/DEP B SUTHERLAND

TIFFANY NICOLE LAWLER

GS-16-CR-714V/VOP/CCI

TOMMY SCOTT LOWE

AGREED ORDER-PIF PRO SE

GS-18-CR-559/DOMESTIC ASSAULT /INV B SUTHERLAND

DUSTIN KYLE LEWIS

GS-18-TR-386/RECKLESS DRIVING/LT C WORLEY

JASON LEE MAY

PRO SE

GS-18-TR-148/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY/INV B SUTHERLAND

GS-18-CR-188/DORL/INV B SUTHERLAND

LISA MARSANDA MAY

GS-18-CR-576/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/DEP C FRASER

STEVEN TYLER MCGUIRE

TRACKING CRIMINAL CASE FALLIN

GS-17-CR-100/VOP/CCI

CHRISTOPHER JAMES MEDLEY

GS-18-CR-573/FTA-JAIL TIME/SHERIFF M REECE

BARBARA FUNDERBURKE MORRISON

GS-18-TR-368/DUE CARE/THP C DUNN

MATTHEW JESSE JAMES

OSBORNE

TO HAVE DL VIOL DATE 12/9/17 PD

GS-17-CR-874/DORL 5TH/PTL T BROWN

CHRISTOPHER STEVEN RANCK

SMITH

GS-18-CR-241/PTL T BROWN

CT-1/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

CT-3/SIMPLE POSS SCH II

TRAVIS ALAN REECE

GS-18-CR-567/DEP J NORMAN

CT-1/DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CT-2/AGG BURGLARY

CT-3/KIDNAPPING

CT-4/FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CT-5/UNLAWFUL POSS OF WEAPON

CT-6/POSS WEAPON DURING COMMISSION OF FELONY

CT-7/RESISTING ARREST

CT-8/FELONY EVADING

CT-9/POSS STOLEN PROPERTY

BRANDON LEE ROARK

GS-18-CR-513/TWRA MARSHALL

CT-1/HUNTING FROM MV

CTS 2-3/SPOTLIGHTING DEER

CTS 4-6/ILLEGAL HUNTING HRS CTS 7-9/ILLEGAL POSS WILDLIFE CT-10/BIG GAME CHECK IN PROCEDURE CT-11/ILLEGAL HUNTING OF COON

CT-12/HUNTING BIG GAME IN CLOSED SEASON

CT-13/ILLEGAL POSS OF BEAR

CT-14/ILLEGAL TRAPPING

DONNA LYNN ROBERTS

FOR TOX RESULT VIOL DATE 3/14/18 PD

GS-18-TR-155/THP C DUNN

CT-1/SEATBELT 1ST

CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CT-3/FAILURE TO YIELD

GS-18-CR-199/DUI 1ST/THP C DUNN

MICHAEL FREDERICK ROBINSON

TO HAVE DL PRO SE

GS-18-CR-58/DORL 1ST/THP E TESTER

ISIAH AUSTON ROSS

GS-18-TR-366/THP C DUNN

CT-1/SPEEDING

CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY GS-18-CR-444/DORL 3RD/THP C DUNN

GS-18-CR-568/DEP J FERGUSON

CT-1/DORL

CT-2/THEFT UNDER $10,000

CT-3/AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GREGG BENJAMIN SMITH

HEARING/STNAW STOUT

GS-17-TR-698/THP T WOLFENBARGER

CT-1/SPEEDING

CT-2/NO DL

GS-18-TR-153/SEATBELT 1ST/THP C DUNN

GS-18-CR-201/DOSL/THP C DUNN

NEVIN WAYNE SNYDER

GS-18-TR-374/SPEEDING/THP C DUNN

BRANDON L STANTON

HEARING/STNAW SMITH

GS-18-CR-449/AMANDA ROSE CALEY

CT-1/CRMINAL TRESPASSING

CT-2/VANDALISM

BOBBY M SWIFT

STATUS

GS-18-CR-496/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/CPL J PETERS

JERRY LEE VANOVER JR

TBI CERT & JUD DIV VIOL DATE 6/8/18 PD

GS-18-CR-414/TWRA R ROSIER

CT-1/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

JOSHUA ANDREW VANOVER

TBI CERT & JUD DIV VIOL DATE 6/2/18 PD

GS-18-CR-409/TWRA R ROSIER

CT-1/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

NEIL AUSTIN WALLACE

VIOL DATE 8/5/18 PD

GS-18-CR-401/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-558/DUI2ND/DEP B SEXTON

JAMIE ALAN WINTERS

GS-18-TR-379/THP C DUNN

CT-1/SPEEDING

CT-2/RECKLESS DRIVING

COURTNEY SHREE YOUNG

COMPLIANCE

GS-15-CR-315/CASUAL EXCHANGE/INV C LIPFORD

Criminal Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable Stacy L. Street, Presiding

Monday, Aug. 20th, 2018

JESSE MATTHEW ADAMS

PDL/MOTIONS $10,000 OR BOND PRO SE

18-CR-13/ JCSD

CT-1/ FLAGRANT NON SUPPORT 18-CR-72/ JCSD

CT-1/ FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOSEPH FRANKLIN ASHLEY JR

PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOL 1ST – 8/24/17 $3,000 BOND- JAIL FALLIN

PROBATION VIOL 2ND – 12/29/17 JAIL-NO BOND

13-CR-127/ JCSD

CT-1/ POSS SCH VI FOR RESALE

CT-2/ RECKLESS DRIVING

CT-3/ DORL 3RD

NORWOOD BRADY

SENTENCING HEARING FALLIN 16-CR-27/NECX

CT-1/ AGG ASSAULT

CT-2/ ASSAULT

DAVID HAROLD BUNTEN

PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOL NO BOND-JAIL PD JUDGMENT 6/12/15

15-CR-46/ JCSD

CT-1/ FORGERY

CT-2/ FORGERY

CT-3/ FRAUDLENT USE OF CREDIT CARD

CT-4/ THEFT UNDER $500

15-CR-47/ JCSD

CT-1/ ATTEMPTED BURGLARY

CT-2/ AUTO BURGLARY

CT-3/ AUTO BURGLARY

15-CR-48/ JCSD

CT-1/ THEFT OVER $500

CT-2/ AUTO BURGLARY

15-CR-49/ JCSD

CT-1/ THEFT UNDER $500

HOLLY DREW BURCHETTE

PDL/MOTIONS $4000 BOND WITH M&S ROBERTS

18-CR-50/ THP

CT-1/ DUI

REAGAN CLICK

PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOL 3-26-18 $3,000 BOND TN BONDING PD PROBATION VIOL- 5-21-18 NO BOND-JAIL

17-CR-41/ JCSD JUDGMENT 11/9/17

CT-1/ POSS SCH II

17-CR-135/ JCSD

CT-1/ FAILURE TO APPEAR

BRAD GARLAND

ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL 6-21-12 NO BOND-JAIL

JUDGMENT 2/11/02

3694/ JCSD

CT-1/ POSS SCH VI FOR RESALE

CT-2/ SALE SCH VI

5095/ JCSD JUDGMENT 4/9/09

CT-1/ INITIATIONG PROCESS TO MANF METH

CT-2/ PROMOTING MANF METH CT-4/ UNLAWFUL POSS WEAPON

CT-7/ AGG CHILD ABUSE

FANTASIA JUSTICE SKY GARLAND

ARRAIGNMENT $5,000 BOND TN BONDING

18-CR-116/ JCSD

CT-1-2/ IDENTITY THEFT

MARIO GONZALEZ

PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOL 5-25-18 JAIL- NO BOND PD PROBATION VIOL 6-18-18 $3,000 BOND -JAIL

17-CR-174/ JCSD

CT-1/ THEFT UNDER $1,000

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

CT-3/ DORL

17-CR-175/ JCSD

CT-2/ IDENTITY THEFT

CT-4/ IDENTITY THEFT

CT-10/ IDENTITY THEFT

CT-12/ IDENTITY THEFT

CT-14-15/ IDENTITY THEFT

TOMMY HARTLEY

PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOL 7-27-17 STOUT

PROBATION

VIOL 10-11-17 $3,000 BOND AAA BONDING

PROBATION VIOL 1-3-18- NO BOND

CAPIAS FOR FTA ON 12-11-17- NO BOND

PROBATION VIOL 5-10-18

JUDGMENT 2/16/16

15-CR-160/ JCSD

CT-1/ FAILURE TO APPEAR

NEW CHARGE

18-CR-6/ JCSD

CT-1/ FAILURE TO APPEAR

HOLLIE LYNN HURD

PDL/MOTIONS $30,000 DEED OF TRUST ROBERTS

18-CR-69/ JCSD

CT-1/ MAINTAING DWELLING/NARCOTICS SOLD

MICHAEL WADE NORRIS

PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOL 9-25-17

NO BOND-JAIL PD

PROBATION VIOL 5-10-18

JUDGMENT 4/13/17

16-CR-127/ JCSD

CT-1/ THEFT OVER $10,000

CT-2/ BURGLARY

CT-3/ THEFT OF SERVICES UNDER $1000

WOODROW SCOTT ORNDORFF III

PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOL JAIL-NO BOND PD JUDGMENT 4/13/17

15-CR-168/ JCSD

CT-/ POSS SCH II

15-CR-202/ JCSD

CT-1/ FELONY EVADING ARREST

17-CR-36/ JCSD

CT-/ FAILURE TO APPEAR

JESSICA OLIVIA PRESSINELL

PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOL JAIL-NO BOND FALLIN

JUDGMENT 2/23/18

17-CR-33/ JCSD

CT-1-2/ SALE SCH II

NEW CHARGE

18-CR-38/ JCSD

CT-1/ FAILURE TO APPEAR

BRADLEY RAY PRICE

PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOL JAIL-NO BOND STOUT

JUDGMENT 9/30/16

16-CR-25/ JCSD

CT-1/ POSS SCH II FOR RESALE

16-CR-122/ JCSD

CT-1/ POSS WEAPON BY

CONVICTED FELON

MARY NATASHA STANLEY

PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOL $3,000 BOND PD JUDGMENT 6/19/17

16-CR-135/ JCSD

CT-1-2/ FORGERY

CT-3/ THEFT UNDER $500

17-CR-10/ JCSD

CT-1/ FAILURE TO APPEAR

17-CR-73/JCSD

CT-1/ FORGERY

CT-2/ CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT

HUNTER WINDFIELD TESTER

ARRAIGNMENT $10,000 BOND WITH TN BONDING TO HAVE ATTY 18-CR-77/ TWRA

CT-1/ AGG ANIMAL CRUELTY

CT-2/ ILLEGAL TRAPPING OF BEAR

CT-3/ TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE CT-4/ FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CT-5/ HUNTING FROM MOTOR VEHICLE CT-6/ HUNTING FROM PUBLIC ROAD

CT-7-9/ SPOTLIGHTING DEER

CT-10-13/ ILLEGAL TAKING OR DESTRUCTION OF WILDLIFE

CT-14/ HUNTING BIG GAME IN CLOSED SEASON (BEAR)

CT-15-16/ ILLEGAL POSS OF WILDLIFE

Criminal Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable Stacy L. Street, Presiding
Monday, Aug. 20th, 2018

Jail Booking Log:
08/03/2018 LEIGHKATHERINE MINA, SUGAR GROVE NC, First Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Conspiracy to Commit Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Extortion, Conspiracy to Commit Extortion, Aggravated Assualt, FELONY FAILURE TO APPEAR

08/03/2018 LEIGHKATHERINE MINA, SUGAR GROVE NC, First Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Conspiracy to Commit Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Extortion, Conspiracy to Commit Extortion, Aggravated Assualt, FELONY FAILURE TO APPEAR

08/03/2018 STORMY R STRICKLAND, ROBE SHULL RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR

08/04/2018 MATTHEW V PENNINGTON, PINE ORCHARD RD, ATTEMPTED BURGLARY, BURGLARY, VIOLATION OF PROBATION, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

08/05/2018 CHRISTINE A HATHORN, BOONE NC, PUBLIX INTOXICATION

08/06/2018 BRIAN L CROWE, WINCHESTER KY, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FIRST OFFENSE

08/06/2018 BRAD L GARLAND, PEORIA IL, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

08/06/2018 DEBORAH L MARTIN, LOCUST GAP RD, DRIVING UNDER THE IFNLUENCE 4TH OFFENSE

08/06/2018 TAMMY L STANLEY, LACY RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

08/06/2018 NEIL A WALLACE, HILLSIDE RD, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

08/07/2018 ARLA D FERGUSON, MTN CITY, FAILURE TO APPEAR

08/07/2018 STEVEN T MCGUIRE, EGGERS BRANCH RD, VANDALISM

08/08/2018 TIFFANY N LAWLER, DEER CREEK CROSSING, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

08/08/2018 TRAVIS A REECE, HWY 91 N, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, KIDNAPPING, POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY, AGGRAVATED BURGLARY, RESISTING STOP, FRISK, HALT, SEARCH OR ARREST, EVADING ARREST, FELONY FAILURE TO APPEAR, UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF POSSESSION OF A WEAPON, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIETT A DANGEROUS FELONY, VIOLATION OF PROBATION, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

08/08/2018 ISAIAH A ROSS, STOUT BRANCH RD, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, THEFT OF PROPERTY O/$1,000 – U/$10,000 (MOTOR VEHICLE), DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

08/08/2018 CHARLES L TRIVETTE, BOONE NC, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

08/09/2018 DONALD M CANTER, MILLARD COOPER LN, VIOLATION OF PROBATION X 2, FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

08/09/2018 JESSIE C GREER, MILLARD COOPER LN, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE X 2

08/09/2018 LISA J LYNAM, BRISTOL VA, FAILURE TO APPEAR