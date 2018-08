This week’s court & sheriff’s reports 8-1-18

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

Criminal Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable Lisa N. Rice, Presiding

Tuesday, August 7th, 2018

BRITTANY MICHELLE ARNOLD

PDL/MOTIONS $250,000 BLANKET BOND-JAIL CURTIS 18-CR-30/ JCSD

CT-1/ FIRST DEGREE MURDER

CT-2/ ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

CT-3/ CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING CT-4/ AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CT-5/ EXTORTION 18-CR-31/ JCSD

CT-1/ ATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERTY $1,000 OR MORE

18-CR-32/ JERRY F. OWENS, AFFIANT CT-1/ CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 18-CR-33/ JCSD

CT-1/ POSS DRUG PARA

STEPHANIE LYNN ARNOLD

PDL/MOTIONS 7,500 BOND WITH M&S STOUT 18-CR-2/ JCSD –VIOL DATE 9-6-17 CT-1/ EVADING ARREST BY MOTOR VEHICLE CT-2/ ASSAULT

CT-3/ RESISTING ARREST

WILLIAM ASCHENBACK

ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL 4-24-18 $5000 BOND- SANFORD & SON PROBATION VIOL 5-18-18 16-CR-94/ JCSD

CT-1/ EVADING ARREST

CT-2/ POSS DRUG PARA

CT-3/ RESISTING ARREST 16-CR-132/ JCSD

CT-1/ FAILURE TO APPEAR

NEW CHARGE 18-CR-118/ JCSD

CT-1/ FAILURE TO APPEAR

MACKENZIE NICOLE BAUER

PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOL- 3-9-18 $5,000 OR BOND PD JUDGMENT 5-8-17

17-CR-18/ MCPD- VIOL DATE 4-16-16 CT-1/ POSS SCH VI

CT-3/ DOSL 2ND

JESSICA DAWN BOLICK

STATUS OF REHAB VIOL PROBATION $5,000 OR BOND JUDGMENT 10/30/17

17-CR-139/ JCSD CT-1-3/ FORGERY

VICTORIA BOUTON

STATUS PROBATION VIOL- 6-28-17 $2,500 BOND WITH M&S JUDICIAL DIVERSION 5-8-17

17-CR-6/ JCSD- VIOL DATE 1-5-17

CT-1/INTRO CONTRABAND INTO PENAL FACILITY

JAMES PARKER COMBS

PDL/MOTIONS $250,000 BOND—JAIL SMITH 18-CR-34/ JCSD

CT-1/ FIRST DEGREE MURDER

CT-2/ ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

CT-3/ CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING CT-4/ AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CT-5/ EXTORTION 18-CR-78/ JCSD $5,000 BOND-JAIL

CT-1/ COERCION OF WITNESS

JOSEPH MICHAEL COURTNER

PDL/MOTIONS STOUT 18-CR-19/ MCPD- VIOL DATE 1-22-18 $12,000 BOND- JAIL

CT-1/ POSS STOLEN PROPERTY OVER $1,000

CT-2/ SIMPLE POSS SCH II

CT-3/ SIMPLE POSS SCH IV

CT-4/ POSS DRUG PARA

CT-5/ RESISTING ARREST NOT INDITED

CT-6-7/ POSS STOLEN PROPERTY 18-CR-20/ JCSD- VIOL DATE 7-3-14 SUMMONS ONLY

CT-1/ LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT MORE THAN $500

CT-2/ FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT 18-CR-21/ MCPD- VIOL DATE 10-24-17 $7,500 BOND- JAIL

CT-1/ THEFT PROPERTY OVER $1000

JERRY ROGER MICHAEL DUNCAN

PDL/MOTIONS $50,000 OR BOND PD 18-CR-58/ JCSD

CT-1/ AGG CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 18-CR-59/ JCSD

CT-1/ FELONY EVADING ARREST CT-2/ FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CT-3/ DOSL 2ND

CT-4/ REG VIOL (WRONG PLATE) CT-5/ REG VIOL (IMPROPER REG)

CT-6/ RECKLESS DRIVING

CT-7/ FIN RESP

DONNA MORTON EASTRIDGE

ARRAIGNMENT $25,000 BOND WITH TN BONDING TO HAVE ATTY 18-CR-36/ JCSD

CT-1/ POSS METH WITH INTENT TO SELL OR DELIVER

CT-2/ POSS FIREARM/COMMISSISON DANGEROUS FELONY

CT-3/ MAINTAINING DWELLING/NARCOTICS SOLD

CT-4/ POSS SCH VI WITH INTENT TO SELL OR DELIVER

TIMMY WAYNE EGGERS

ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL $3,000 TN BONDING JUDGMENT 8/20/15 15-CR-45/ JCSD

CT-1/ POSS WEAPON BY CONVICTED FELON

CT-2/ POSS SCH VI

CT-3/ SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

CT-4/ POSS DRUG PARA

JESSICA LARAY FALLIN

STATUS OF TRANSFER TO SULLIVAN COUNTY $25,000 BOND DEED OF TRUST

Set in Sullivan for Status on 9-13-18

17-CR-93/ JCSD

CT-1/ SALE SCH II WITH SCHOOL ZONE ENHANACEMENT

CT-2-4/ SALE METH .5 OR MORE

CHRISTINE GILPATRIC FIORE

ARRAIGNMENT $35,000 BOND WITH MS BONDING TO HAVE ATTY 18-CR-45/ JCSD

CT-1/ POSS SCH VI WITH INTENT TO SELL OR DELIVER

JONATHAN DANIEL GIBSON

ARRAIGNMENT $10,000 OR BOND TO HAVE ATTY 18-CR-51/ MCPD

CT-1/ AGG ASSAULT

WILLIAM CLAY GRAYBEAL

PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOL JAIL-NO BOND PD JUDGMENT 2/10/17 16-CR-148/ JCSD

CT-1/ DUI 4TH

CT-2/ SIMPLE POSS SCH IV

CT-3/ DORL 16-CR-149/ JCSD

CT-1/ AGG ASSAULT

NEW CHARGE PDL/MOTIONS $15,000 DEED OF TRUST PD 18-CR-41/ JCSD

CT-1/ FILING FALSE REPORT

CT-2/ VIOL HABITUAL MOTOR OFFENDER CT-3/ DORL 6TH

CT-4/ POSS DRUG PARA

CT-5/ REG VIOL CT-6/ FIN RESP

ADAM SCOTT GUINN

PDL/MOTIONS $5,000 BOND WITH TN BONDING HYDER

18-CR-15/ TBI 1-3/ FORGERY

LISA MARIE HAMPTON

PDL/MOTIONS AAA BONDING-64,000 HYDER 17-CR-44/ JCSD

CT-1/ POSS SCH II FOR RESALE

CT-2/ POSS FIREARM DURING COM OF DANGEROUS FELONY

CT-3/ DUI 3RD CT-4/ VICL

DEANA HARTLEY

PDL/MOTIONS M&S BONDING 5,000 HYDER 17-CR-61/MCPD

CT-1/ THEFT OVER $2,500

DANNY RAY HOPPER

ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL JAIL-NO BOND JUDGMENT 10/19/17

17-CR-129/ JCSD

CT-1/ FAILURE TO APPEAR

BRADLEY EDWARD HYDER

ARRAIGNMENT $5,000 BOND TN BONDING 18-CR-53/ MCPD

CT-1/ AGG BURGLARY

CT-2/ AGG ASSAULT

CT-3/ FRADULENT USE DEBIT CARD/ CREDIT CARD $1,000 OR LESS

JOSHUA DAVID KOPE

PDL/MOTIONS $20,000 BOND-DEED OF TRUST FALLIN 18-CR-54/ MCPD

CT-1/ POSS METH WITH INTENT TO SELL OR DELIVER

CT-2/ POSS FIREARM/COMMISSION DANGEROUS FELONY

CT-3/ SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

CT-4/ DORL

ROBERT LEROY LITTLETON III

ARRAIGNMENT $500,000 BOND-JAIL 18-CR-80/JCSD

CT-1/ FIRST DEGREE MURDER

CT-2/ ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

CT-3/ CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

CT-4/ AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CT-5/ EXTORTION

SHATONA BENNETT-LUNCEFORD

ARRAIGNMENT SUMMONS ONLY 18-CR-90/ JCSD

CT-1/ CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

CT-2-3/ RABIES VACCINATION VIOL

LISA JO LYNAM

PDL/MOTIONS $5,000 BOND-JAIL PD 18-CR-42/ JCSD CT-1/ FELONY EVADING ARREST

CT-1/ FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGEMENT

CT-3/ DUI WITH CHILD ENDANGERMENT ENHANCEMENT

CT-4/ SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

CT-5/ POSS DRUG PARA

CT-6/ DOSL 4TH

MICHAEL STACEY JAMES MAY

PDL/MOTIONS $250,000 BOND-JAIL MCDANIEL 18-CR-35/ JCSD

CT-1/ FIRST DEGREE MURDER

CT-2/ ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

CT-3/ CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING CT-4/ AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CT-5/ EXTORTION

SEAN MCGLOTHLIN

MOTIONS $5,000 BOND WITH BAIL FAST FALLIN

CC-16-CR-196/ THP BOLTON

CT-1/ DUI 2ND

CT-2/ VIOL OPEN CONTAINER LAW CT-3/ REG VIOL

ZARA L MCNEAL

ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL NO BOND-JAIL JUDGMENT 9-1-15 14-CR-183/ JCSD

CT-1/ INTRO CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION 15-CR-25/ JCSD

CT-1/ INTRO CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION

STEVEN TYLER MCQUIRE

PDL/MOTIONS $7,500 BOND WITH TN BONDING FALLIN 18-CR-44/ JCSD

CT-1/ ATTEMPTED FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LARRY M NORRIS

ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL 11-30-17 $3,000 BOND- JAIL PROBATION VIOL 3-15-18 NO BOND-JAIL 17-CR-31/ JCSD

PROBATION VIOL 3-21-18 $5,000 BOND-JAIL CT-1/ RECKLESS AGG ASSAULT

CT-2/ LEAVING SCENCE ACCIDENT

CT-6/ FIN RESP NEW CHARGE ARRAIGNMENT $10,000 BOND 18-CR-120/ JCSD

CT-1/ FAILURE TO APPEAR

DOUGLAS LYNN OSBORNE

PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOL NO BOND-JAIL PD JUDGMENT 3/9/15 14-CR-121/ JCSD

CT-1/ THEFT OVER $10,000

WILLIAM MICHAEL OXENTINE

PROBATION VIOL 1ST $3,000 BOND TN BONDING TO HAVE ATTY PROBATION VIOL 2ND NO BOND- JAIL JUDGMENT 12/13/145827/ JCSD

CT-1/ FAILURE TO APPEAR 5091/JCSD

CT-1/ NO DL IN POSS 5830/ JCSD

CT-1/ INITIATING PROCESS MANF METH

CHELSEA SHEA PERKINS

ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL- 8-24-17 NO BOND-JAIL

JUDGMENT 2/29/16

15-CR-119/ JCSD CT-1/ SHOPLIFTING

15-CR-186/ JCSD CT-1-2/ SHOPLIFTING

MATTHEW A PERRY

ARRAIGNMENT $50,000 BOND WITH AAA 18-CR-28/ JCSD

CT-1/ UNLAWFUL POSS WEAPON BY CONVICTED FELON

CT-2-6/ FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CT-7/ ATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

TRAVIS ALLEN REECE

PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOL $3,000 BOND WITH AAA HYDERJUDGMENT 5-8-17 16-CR-197/ JCSD

CT-1/ REG VIOL

CT-2/ DORL 8TH 17-CR-26/ JCSD

CT-1/ DORL 8TH 17-CR-27/ JCSD

CT-1/ DORL 8TH 17-CR-28/ JCSD

CT-1/ POSS SCH II

CT-2/ FELONY EVADING ARREST

CT-5/ DORL 8TH

CT-6/ REG VIOL

CT-7/ FIN RESP

CT-8/ RESISTING ARREST NEW CHARGE ARRAIGNMENT $2,500 AAA BONDING 18-CR-65/ JCSD

CT-1/ RESISTING ARREST

DAVID E SCHNUR

ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL- 4-18-18 $2,500 BOND WITH TN BONDING

JUDGMENT 9/24/15 TO HAVE ATTORNEY 13-CR-211/ JCSD

CT-1/ VEHICULAR ASSAULT

CT-2-4/ RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CT-5/DORL

JUSTIN SHANE SEATZ

ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL JAIL-NO BOND JUDGMENT 12/19/17 16-CR-136/ JCSD

CT-1/ CONSPIRACY TO COMMITT THEFT OVER $1,000

CT-2/ CONSPIRACY TO COMMITT THEFT UNDER $1,000

MATTHEW CHARLES SLUDER

PDL/MOTIONS $25,000 BOND-JAIL SMITH 17-CR-92/ JCSD

CT-1/ SALE SCH II WITH SCHOOL ZONE ENHANACEMENT

CT-2-4/ SALE METH .5 OR MORE

CARROLL GENE SOUTH

ARRAIGNMENT -CAPIAS FOR FTA NO BOND-JAIL 15-CR-108/ JCSD

CT-1/ SALE SCH II WITH SCHOOL ZONE ENHANCEMENT CT-2/ SALE SCH II WITH SCHOOL ZONE ENHANCEMENT CT-3/ MAINTAINING A DWELLING 17-CR-100/ JCSD ARRAIGNMENT $50,000 BOND-JAIL CT-1/ FAILURE TO APPEAR

RONALD DUANE THOMAS

PDL/MOTIONS $15,000 BOND AAA BONDING PD 18-CR-48/ MCPD

CT-1/ FELONY EVADING ARREST 18-CR-49/ THP CT-1/ DUI 3RD

CT-2/ EXAMINATION FOR, AND ISSUANCE, RENEWAL, AND CONTENTS OF LICENSES, CONDITIONAL LICENSES CT-3/ IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

CT-4/ SEATBELT

LESLIE ANN STANLEY TIDWELL

PDL/MOTIONS $5,000 BOND WITH TN BONDING HYDER 18-CR-12/ JCSD

CT-1/ IDENTITY THEFT

TIMOTHY LLOYD WHITE

PDL/MOTIONS $ 2,000 BOND WITH A-HOOD FALLIN 16-CR-1/ JCSD

CT-1/ THEFT UNDER $500

ROBERT R WHITSON

ARRAIGNMENT $10,000 BOND WITH TN BONDING 18-CR-47/ JCSD

CT-1/ INTRODUCTION CONTRABAND NOT INDITED

POSS SCH VI WITH INTENT TO SALE OR DELIVER

POSS SCH III WITH INTENT TO SALE OR DELIVER

BRADLEY WILLS

PROBATION VIOL 10-27-17 DEED OF TRUST $2,500 FALLIN PROBATION VIOL 11-14-17 NO BOND-JAIL JUDGMENT 2/29/16

14-CR-135/ SALE SCH II IN SCHOOL ZONE

NEW CHARGES 17-CR-119/ JCSD PDL/MOTIONS DEED OF TRUST $15,000

CT-1-2/ AGG ASSUALT

CT-3/ HARASSMENT

17-CR-178/ MCPD $25,000 BOND-JAIL

CT-1/ POSS METH WITH INTENT TO SELL WITH SCHOOL ZONE ENHANCEMENT

CT-2/ POSS SCH III WITH SCHOOL ZONE ENHANCEMENT CT-3/ POSS FIREARM/ COMMISSION DANGEROUS FELONY CT-4/ UNLAWFUL POSS WEAPON BY CONVICTED FELON

ZACHARY HOUSTON WINEBARGER

ARRAIGNMENT $6,500 BOND WITH AAA BONDING TO HAVE ATTY 18-CR-60/ JCSD

CT-1/ FELONY EVADING ARREST

CT-2/ RECKLESS DRIVING

LEIGH KATHERINE LITTLETON

PDL/MOTIONS $500,000 BOND-JAIL 18-CR-30/ JCSD

CT-1/ FIRST DEGREE MURDER

CT-2/ ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

CT-3/ CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

CT-4/ AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CT-5/ EXTORTION

Criminal Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable Alex E. Pearson, Presiding

Friday, August 7th, 2018

ELMER KENNETH LANE

ANNOUNCEMENTS SLAUGHTER 17-CR-147/TBI

CT-1/ CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS SCH II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO DELIVER WITH SCHOOL ZONE ENHANCEMENT

CT-2/ SOLICITATION TO COMMITT DELIVERY OF SCH II DRUGS

CT-3/ SIMPLE POSS SCH II

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018

GEORGE MILTON BROWN

JUD DIV ROBERTS

GS-17-CR-161/SIMPLE ASSAULT/INV M CRESS

AUSTIN REED CHURCH

GS-18-CR-544/POSS STOLEN PROPERTY/DEP J FERGUSON

RICHARD LEE CLAWSON

GS-18-CR-507/DEP A WORLEY

CT-1/DOSL 4TH

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

GARY J COX

GS-18-CR-548/INV B SUTHERLAND

CT-1/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CT-2/DORL

JOE MACK CROSSWHITE

TO HAVE ATTY

GS-17-CR-900/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-280/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP J NORMAN

GS-18-CR-290/ASST CHIEF J NORRIS

CT-1/DUI 1ST

CT-2/DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER

CT-3/OPEN CONTAINER

KAYLA MARIA CROWDER

CURTIS GS-18-CR-170/DEP J NORMAN

CT-1/DUI BY CONSENT

CT-2/PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GS-18-CR-175/VANDALISM/DEP R MINK

GS-18-CR-178/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/ASST CHIEF J NORRIS

DUANE ERIC DANNER

GS-17-CR-327/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-550/VANDALISM/ADAM DEYTON

FANTASIA JUSTICE GARLAND

GS-18-CR-447/THEFT OVER $10,000/LT S BROWN CAPIAS

GS-18-CR-551/ATT AGG BURGLARY/DEP B SEXTON

CLEDITH GREER

GS-18-CR-549/SIMPLE ASSAULT/JOHN GREER

CORA J HAYWORTH

HEARING/STNAW

GS-18-CR-288/PTL M MULLINS FALLIN

CT-1/DUI 1ST

CT-2/VICL CT-3/POSS DRUG PARA

CT-4/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

CT-5/POSS LEGEND DRUGS

GS-18-CR-518/AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP J FERGUSON VIOL DATE 7/16/18 PD

TAMMY RENEE JORDAN

FALLIN

GS-17-CR-723/VICL/THP C DUNN

GS-17-CR-724/DUI 1ST/THP C DUNN

GS-17-TR-997/THP C DUNN

CT-1/SPEEDING 85/55

CT-2/DL NOT IN POSS

CT-3/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JASON LEE MAY

CAPIAS

GS-16-CR-901/VOP/CCI

MELISSA DAWN OSBORNE

GS-18-CR-546/VANDALISM/MARVIN E HILL

GS-18-CR-547/FTA-BOOKING/DEP M GLADDEN

JACOB RAY RASH

STATUS PRO SEGS-18-CR-457/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/CPL J PETERS

JAMES RANDY LEE REECE

FALLIN GS-17-CR-268/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-333/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-390/DEP J NORMAN

CT-1/AGG CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CT-2/VANDALISM

BOYD R ROARK

GS-18-CR-521/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/ASST CHIEF J NORRIS

ISIAH A ROSS

GS-16-TR-1239/VOP/CCI

JAMES L TRIVETTE

JUD DIV STOUT GS-17-CR-455/SIMPLE ASSAULT/DEP C ROARK

ROBERT N TRIVETTE

COMPLIANCE PRO SE

GS-13-CR-1336/1372/VOP/CCI

GS-17-TR-1020/FAILURE TO YIELD/THP C DUNN

GS-18-TR-285/THP C DUNN

CT-1/SPEEDING

CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CT-3/REGISTRATION EXPIRED

FREDERICK CARMEN WARD

PRELIMINARY HEARING VIOL DATE 6/22/18 PD

GS-18-CR-491/DEP J NORMAN

CT-1/AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CT-2/CHILD ABUSE

MARBETH WILDER

GS-18-CR-486/FALSE REPORT/DEP J NORMAN

TIMOTHY MICHAEL WILDER

PRELIMINARY HEARING SLAUGHTER

GS-18-CR-482/AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP J NORMAN

SHAUN LEE WILLIAMSON

COMPLIANCE VIOL DATE 6/27/18 PD

GS-17-TR-488/CPL J NORMAN

CT-1/LIGHT LAW

CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LYLE D WOLFE

SMITH GS-17-CR-512/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-668/LT S BROWN

CT-1/AGG BURGLARY

CT-2/THEFT GS-18-CR-543/DOSL 1ST/DEP A WORLEY

Note: People with names similar or identical to those listed may not be those identified in this report.

07/20/2018 WILLIAM J ORREN, HWY 421 S, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

07/20/2018 MELISSA D OSBORNE, CIRCLE DR, CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT OR ENDANGERMENT, RESISTING ARREST, FRISK, HALT, ARREST, OR SEARCH DISORDERLY CONDUCT

07/20/2018 MISTYBLU D WADDELL, MOSIER RD, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

07/21/2018 JEFFERY T ROARK, PEDRO SHOUN LN, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

07/21/2018 HUGHY G SAMS, HWY 67 W, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

07/21/2018 KERRY L SMITH, HWY 67 W, AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

07/21/2018 MATTHEW L WIDNER, FORGE RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

07/22/2018 BRANDY L FLETCHER, CROSSROADS DR, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

07/22/2018 ASHLEY N GUY, RED BRUSH RD, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

07/22/2018 JOSHUA S LONG, COLD SPRINGS RD, ATTACHMENT – FOR CONTEMPT

07/22/2018 CHARLIE B OAKS, CRESTWOOD DR, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

07/22/2018 EDGAR O VASQUEZ – BERDUO, FORGE CREEK RD, LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT W/ PROPERTY DAMAGE, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

07/23/2018 JUSTIN A RHYMER, CRACKERS NECK RD, VANDALISM

07/24/2018 FRED A BREWER, FORGE CREEK RD, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

07/24/2018 AUSTIN R CHURCH, MAIN ST, ATTEMPT THEFT U/$1,000, POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY, THEFT OF PROPERTY, AUTO BURGLARY X 2, CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE, DRIVNG UNDER THE INFLUENCE, VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSENT LAW, VIOLATION OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

07/24/2018 JOSHUA R MOREFIELD, SPEAR BRANCH RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

07/24/2018 TRAVIS A REECE, HWY 91 N, INTRODUCTION OF DRUGS OR CONTRABAND INTO A PENAL FACILITY, SIMPLE POSSESSION, FALSYFYING DRUG TEST RESULTS

07/25/2018 LYLE D WOLFE, ELIZABETHTON, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

07/26/2018 JASON L MAY, FALL BRANCH RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

07/26/2018 MELISSA D OSBORNE, CIRCLE DR, FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR BOOKING AND PROCESSING