This week’s court & sheriff’s reports- 10/10/18

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law.
General Sessions Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018
Thomas Edward Ball
Compliance
Gs-16-Cr-134/Vop/Cci
Gs-16-Cr-834/Vop/Cci
Gs-16-Cr-835/Vop/Cci
Gs-17-Cr-573/Vop/Cci
Stephen T Branch
Gs-18-Cr-762/Resisting Arrest/Dep J Ferguson
Madison Kayla Brown
Fallin
Gs-18-Cr-703/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Poss Sch I-Mushrooms
Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii-Cocaine
Ct-3/Poss Sch I-Lsd
Ct-4/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-5/Simple Poss Sch Iv
Ct-6/Poss Drug Para
Dana Harold Cornett
Compliance
Gs-16-Cr-518/Vop/Cci
Juan Rodriguez Cruz
Gs-18-Cr-582/Driving W/O License/Dep A Worley
Frank Anthony Dales
Gs-18-Cr-609/Driving W/O License/Dep B Sexton
Dana Ann Debellis
Hearing/Stnaw Fallin
Gs-17-Cr-739/Dui 1st/Thp E Tester
Gs-17-Tr-1014/Thp E Tester
Ct-1/Due Care
Ct-2/Driving Left Of Center
Jeffery Eugene Dunn
Gs-18-Tr-765/Due Care/Dep C Lipford
Gs-18-Cr-766/Poss Sch Iii For Resale/Dep C Lipford
Cynthia Edith Felty
Gs-18-Tr-490/Improper Passing/Cd C Worley
Gs-18-Cr-638/Simple Poss/Cd C Worley
Gs-18-Cr-639/Poss Drug Para/Cd C Worley
Gs-18-Cr-640/Dorl 1st/Cd C Worley
Robert Lynn Fletcher
Preliminary Hearing Smith
Gs-18-Cr-674/Sgt T Brown
Ct-1/Poss Sch II
Ct-2/Poss Sch VI
Ct-3/Poss Drug Para
Ct-4/Maintaining Dwelling
Ct-5/Cock Fighting
Ct-6/Owning Vicious Dog/Felon
Ct-7/Resisting Arrest
Ct-8/Evading Arrest
Cts 9-10/Agg Rape
Timothy Frazier
Agreed OrderPro Se
Gs-18-Cr-254/Domestic Assault/Dep A Worley
Jacob Daniel Furchess
Preliminary Hearing Fallin
Gs-18-Cr-689/Viol Bond Conditions/Dep A Worley
Gs-18-Cr-690/Dep C Lipford
Cts 1-2/Agg Domestic Assault
Ct-3/Att Agg Rape
Ct-4/Agg Burglary
Ct-5/Resisting Arrest
Gs-18-Cr-767/Inv M Cress
Ct-1/Violation Order Protection
Ct-2/Agg Stalking
Brandi Michelle Gentry
Agreed Order Hyder
Gs-18-Cr-78/Disorderly Conduct/Dep C Lipford
Ashley Nicole Guy
TBI Cert & Div Fallin
Gs-18-Cr-531/Sgt T Brown
Ct-1/Simple Poss Sch VI
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para
Christine A Hathorn
Status Viol Date 9-3-18 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-647/Dep T Brown
Ct-1/Criminal Responsibility For The Action Of Another
Ct-2/Public Intoxication
Robert Clayton Horne III
Agreed Order Viol Date 1-28-18 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-70/Domestic Assault/Inv M Cress
Luci Marie Koester
Preliminary Hearing Highbough
Gs-18-Cr-704/Dep B Sextion
Ct-1/Poss Sch I-Mushrooms
Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii-Cocaine
Ct-3/Poss Sch I-Lsd
Ct-4/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-5/Simple Poss Sch Iv
Jordyn Morley
Preliminary Hearing Bowman
Gs-18-Cr-705/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Poss Sch I- Mushrooms
Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii-Cocaine
Ct-3/Poss Sch 1-Lsd
Ct-4/Simple Poss Sch VI
Ct-5/Simple Poss Sch IV
Ct-6/Poss Drug Para
Chelsea Lb Mullins
Gs-18-Cr-352/Twra R Rosier
Ct-1/Criminal Littering
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para
Kevin Arnold Phillips
Status
Gs-18-Tr-240/Seatbelt 1st/Thp C Dunn
Gs-18-Cr-275/Dorl 1st/Thp C Dunn
Christopher D Reid
Gs-18-Cr-759/Intro Or Poss Weapon Into Fac/Inv B Sutherland
Donnie Michael Robinson
Gs-18-Tr-461/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Dorl
Ct-2/Financial Responsibility
Gs-18-Tr-465/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Dorl
Ct-2/Registration Violation
Sharon Sala
Preliminary Hearing Hyder
Gs-18-Cr-589/Dog At Large/Cecil Perry
Brandon L Scott
Capias
Gs-18-Tr-491/Cpl J Peters
Ct-1/Dorl
Ct-2/Expired Registration
Brandon E Sneed
Gs-18-Cr-763/Resisting Arrest/Dep J Ferguson
Neil Austin Wallace
Tox Result Viol Date 8-5-18 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-401/Vop/Cci
Gs-18-Cr-558/Dui 1st/Dep B Sexton
Matthew L Widner
Fallin
Gs-18-Cr-141/434/Vop/Cci
Tandy C Williams
Hearing/Stnaw Fallin
Gs-17-Cr-248/Vop/Cci
Gs-18-Cr-645/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Felony Evading
Ct-2/Dorl 9th
Ct-3/Reckless Driving
Gs-18-Cr-646/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Poss Drug Para
Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Ii
Lyle D Wolfe
Smith
Gs-17-Cr-512/Vop/Cci
Gs-17-Cr-668/Lt S Brown
Ct-1/Agg Burglary
Ct-2/Theft
Gs-18-Cr-543/Dosl 1st/Dep A Worley
Joe Barret YoungFallin
Gs-18-Cr-708/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Poss Sch I-Mushrooms
Ct-2/Poss Sch I-Lsd
Ct-3/Poss Sch Vi
Ct-4/Simple Poss
Criminal Court Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable Lisa N. Rice, Presiding
Monday, Oct. 29, 2018
Amy Sue Henley
Jury $2,500 M&S Bonding Spivey
17-Cr-78/ Thp Dunn
Ct-1/ DUI
Ct-2/ Vicl
Ct-3/ Simple Poss Sch VI
Ct-4/ Poss Drug Para
Ct-5/ Fin Resp Not Indicted
Ct-6/ Speeding
17-Cr-79/ Thp Tester Recall $7,000 M&S Bonding
Ct-1/ Poss Meth/Resale .5 Or More
Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch VI
Ct-3/ Simple Poss Sch IV
Ct-4/DUI
Ct-5/ Seatbelt Not Indicted
Ct-6/ Due Care
Ct-7/Reckless Driving
Robert Nelson Richmond
Jury Hyder
2965 / Sentence Review Hearing
09/28/2018 Brandi J Hoffman, Mtn City, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident W/ Property Damage, Violation Of Financial Responsibility Law
09/28/2018 Stephen D Meredith, Dunn Ln, Driving Under The Influence
09/28/2018 Christopher D Reid, Circle View Dr, Violation Of Community Corrections
09/28/2018 Brian E Shelton, Sprucy Ln, Possession Of Stolen Firearms X 2, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
09/29/2018 Billy J Moretz, Grindstaff Rd, Public Intoxication
09/29/2018 Angela C Wright, Fairview Ave, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law
09/30/2018 Bobby K Canter, Dotson Ln, Driving Under The Influence
09/30/2018 Chandler K Hilley, Mtn City, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication
09/30/2018 Adam M May, Fall Branch Rd, Violation Of Probation
10/01/2018 Elizabeth L Donnelly, Village Square Ln, Assault As Domestic Violence
10/01/2018 Falandi Martinez, Roan Creek Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence
10/01/2018 Robert Trivette, Elm St, Assault As Domestic Violence
10/01/2018 Ashley N Wright, Pleasant Valley Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence
10/02/2018 Jordan S Dixon, Boone Nc, Capias – Failure To Appear
10/02/2018 Christopher L Guy, Eller Rd, Violation Of Probation
10/02/2018 Joseph P Mains, B Johnson Rd, Resisitng Arrest, Failure To Appear
10/02/2018 Victoria L Sproles, Colberson Ln, Simple Possession Of Schedule II Drugs, Simple Possession Of Schedule VI Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
10/02/2018 Lyle D Wolfe, Hampton Tn, Capias
10/03/2018 Stephen T Branch, Spear Branch Rd, Resisting Arrest
10/03/2018 Brandon E Sneed, Village Square Ln, Resisting Arrest
10/03/2018 Matthew L Widner, Forge Rd, Failure To Appear
10/04/2018 Tracy P Tait, Hwy 67 W, Driving Under The Influence, No Drivers License