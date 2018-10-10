This week’s court & sheriff’s reports- 10/10/18

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

General Sessions Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018

Thomas Edward Ball
Compliance
Gs-16-Cr-134/Vop/Cci
Gs-16-Cr-834/Vop/Cci
Gs-16-Cr-835/Vop/Cci
Gs-17-Cr-573/Vop/Cci

Stephen T Branch
Gs-18-Cr-762/Resisting Arrest/Dep J Ferguson

Madison Kayla Brown
Fallin
Gs-18-Cr-703/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Poss Sch I-Mushrooms
Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii-Cocaine
Ct-3/Poss Sch I-Lsd
Ct-4/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-5/Simple Poss Sch Iv
Ct-6/Poss Drug Para

Dana Harold Cornett
Compliance
Gs-16-Cr-518/Vop/Cci

Juan Rodriguez Cruz
Gs-18-Cr-582/Driving W/O License/Dep A Worley

Frank Anthony Dales
Gs-18-Cr-609/Driving W/O License/Dep B Sexton

Dana Ann Debellis
Hearing/Stnaw Fallin
Gs-17-Cr-739/Dui 1st/Thp E Tester
Gs-17-Tr-1014/Thp E Tester
Ct-1/Due Care
Ct-2/Driving Left Of Center

Jeffery Eugene Dunn
Gs-18-Tr-765/Due Care/Dep C Lipford
Gs-18-Cr-766/Poss Sch Iii For Resale/Dep C Lipford

Cynthia Edith Felty
Gs-18-Tr-490/Improper Passing/Cd C Worley
Gs-18-Cr-638/Simple Poss/Cd C Worley
Gs-18-Cr-639/Poss Drug Para/Cd C Worley
Gs-18-Cr-640/Dorl 1st/Cd C Worley

Robert Lynn Fletcher
Preliminary Hearing Smith
Gs-18-Cr-674/Sgt T Brown
Ct-1/Poss Sch II
Ct-2/Poss Sch VI
Ct-3/Poss Drug Para
Ct-4/Maintaining Dwelling
Ct-5/Cock Fighting
Ct-6/Owning Vicious Dog/Felon
Ct-7/Resisting Arrest
Ct-8/Evading Arrest
Cts 9-10/Agg Rape

Timothy Frazier
Agreed OrderPro Se
Gs-18-Cr-254/Domestic Assault/Dep A Worley

Jacob Daniel Furchess
Preliminary Hearing Fallin
Gs-18-Cr-689/Viol Bond Conditions/Dep A Worley
Gs-18-Cr-690/Dep C Lipford
Cts 1-2/Agg Domestic Assault
Ct-3/Att Agg Rape
Ct-4/Agg Burglary
Ct-5/Resisting Arrest
Gs-18-Cr-767/Inv M Cress
Ct-1/Violation Order Protection
Ct-2/Agg Stalking

Brandi Michelle Gentry
Agreed Order Hyder
Gs-18-Cr-78/Disorderly Conduct/Dep C Lipford

Ashley Nicole Guy
TBI Cert & Div Fallin
Gs-18-Cr-531/Sgt T Brown
Ct-1/Simple Poss Sch VI
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para

Christine A Hathorn
Status Viol Date 9-3-18 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-647/Dep T Brown
Ct-1/Criminal Responsibility For The Action Of Another
Ct-2/Public Intoxication

Robert Clayton Horne III
Agreed Order Viol Date 1-28-18 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-70/Domestic Assault/Inv M Cress

Luci Marie Koester
Preliminary Hearing Highbough
Gs-18-Cr-704/Dep B Sextion
Ct-1/Poss Sch I-Mushrooms
Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii-Cocaine
Ct-3/Poss Sch I-Lsd
Ct-4/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-5/Simple Poss Sch Iv

Jordyn Morley
Preliminary Hearing Bowman
Gs-18-Cr-705/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Poss Sch I- Mushrooms
Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii-Cocaine
Ct-3/Poss Sch 1-Lsd
Ct-4/Simple Poss Sch VI
Ct-5/Simple Poss Sch IV
Ct-6/Poss Drug Para

Chelsea Lb Mullins
Gs-18-Cr-352/Twra R Rosier
Ct-1/Criminal Littering
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para

Kevin Arnold Phillips
Status
Gs-18-Tr-240/Seatbelt 1st/Thp C Dunn
Gs-18-Cr-275/Dorl 1st/Thp C Dunn

Christopher D Reid
Gs-18-Cr-759/Intro Or Poss Weapon Into Fac/Inv B Sutherland

Donnie Michael Robinson
Gs-18-Tr-461/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Dorl
Ct-2/Financial Responsibility
Gs-18-Tr-465/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Dorl
Ct-2/Registration Violation

Sharon Sala
Preliminary Hearing Hyder
Gs-18-Cr-589/Dog At Large/Cecil Perry

Brandon L Scott
Capias
Gs-18-Tr-491/Cpl J Peters
Ct-1/Dorl
Ct-2/Expired Registration

Brandon E Sneed
Gs-18-Cr-763/Resisting Arrest/Dep J Ferguson

Neil Austin Wallace
Tox Result Viol Date 8-5-18 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-401/Vop/Cci
Gs-18-Cr-558/Dui 1st/Dep B Sexton

Matthew L Widner
Fallin
Gs-18-Cr-141/434/Vop/Cci

Tandy C Williams
Hearing/Stnaw Fallin
Gs-17-Cr-248/Vop/Cci
Gs-18-Cr-645/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Felony Evading
Ct-2/Dorl 9th
Ct-3/Reckless Driving
Gs-18-Cr-646/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Poss Drug Para
Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Ii

Lyle D Wolfe
Smith
Gs-17-Cr-512/Vop/Cci
Gs-17-Cr-668/Lt S Brown
Ct-1/Agg Burglary
Ct-2/Theft
Gs-18-Cr-543/Dosl 1st/Dep A Worley

Joe Barret YoungFallin
Gs-18-Cr-708/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Poss Sch I-Mushrooms
Ct-2/Poss Sch I-Lsd
Ct-3/Poss Sch Vi
Ct-4/Simple Poss

Criminal Court Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable Lisa N. Rice, Presiding
Monday, Oct. 29, 2018

Amy Sue Henley
Jury $2,500 M&S Bonding Spivey
17-Cr-78/ Thp Dunn
Ct-1/ DUI
Ct-2/ Vicl
Ct-3/ Simple Poss Sch VI
Ct-4/ Poss Drug Para
Ct-5/ Fin Resp Not Indicted
Ct-6/ Speeding
17-Cr-79/ Thp Tester Recall $7,000 M&S Bonding
Ct-1/ Poss Meth/Resale .5 Or More
Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch VI
Ct-3/ Simple Poss Sch IV
Ct-4/DUI
Ct-5/ Seatbelt Not Indicted
Ct-6/ Due Care
Ct-7/Reckless Driving

Robert Nelson Richmond
Jury Hyder
2965 / Sentence Review Hearing

09/28/2018            Brandi J Hoffman, Mtn City, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident W/ Property Damage, Violation Of Financial Responsibility Law

09/28/2018            Stephen D Meredith, Dunn Ln, Driving Under The Influence

09/28/2018            Christopher D Reid, Circle View Dr, Violation Of Community Corrections

09/28/2018            Brian E Shelton, Sprucy Ln, Possession Of Stolen Firearms X 2, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

09/29/2018            Billy J Moretz, Grindstaff Rd, Public Intoxication

09/29/2018            Angela C Wright, Fairview Ave, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law

09/30/2018           Bobby K Canter, Dotson Ln, Driving Under The Influence

09/30/2018            Chandler K Hilley, Mtn City, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication

09/30/2018            Adam M May, Fall Branch Rd, Violation Of Probation

10/01/2018            Elizabeth L Donnelly, Village Square Ln, Assault As Domestic Violence

10/01/2018            Falandi Martinez, Roan Creek Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence

10/01/2018            Robert Trivette, Elm St, Assault As Domestic Violence

10/01/2018            Ashley N Wright, Pleasant Valley Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence

10/02/2018            Jordan S Dixon, Boone Nc, Capias – Failure To Appear

10/02/2018            Christopher L Guy, Eller Rd, Violation Of Probation

10/02/2018            Joseph P Mains, B Johnson Rd, Resisitng Arrest, Failure To Appear

10/02/2018            Victoria L Sproles, Colberson Ln, Simple Possession Of Schedule II Drugs, Simple Possession Of Schedule VI Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

10/02/2018            Lyle D Wolfe, Hampton Tn, Capias

10/03/2018            Stephen T Branch, Spear Branch Rd, Resisting Arrest

10/03/2018            Brandon E Sneed, Village Square Ln, Resisting Arrest

10/03/2018            Matthew L Widner, Forge Rd, Failure To Appear

10/04/2018            Tracy P Tait, Hwy 67 W, Driving Under The Influence, No Drivers License

October 10, 2018