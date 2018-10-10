This week’s court & sheriff’s reports- 10/10/18

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018

Thomas Edward Ball

Compliance

Gs-16-Cr-134/Vop/Cci

Gs-16-Cr-834/Vop/Cci

Gs-16-Cr-835/Vop/Cci

Gs-17-Cr-573/Vop/Cci

Stephen T Branch

Gs-18-Cr-762/Resisting Arrest/Dep J Ferguson

Madison Kayla Brown

Fallin

Gs-18-Cr-703/Dep B Sexton

Ct-1/Poss Sch I-Mushrooms

Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii-Cocaine

Ct-3/Poss Sch I-Lsd

Ct-4/Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-5/Simple Poss Sch Iv

Ct-6/Poss Drug Para

Dana Harold Cornett

Compliance

Gs-16-Cr-518/Vop/Cci

Juan Rodriguez Cruz

Gs-18-Cr-582/Driving W/O License/Dep A Worley

Frank Anthony Dales

Gs-18-Cr-609/Driving W/O License/Dep B Sexton

Dana Ann Debellis

Hearing/Stnaw Fallin

Gs-17-Cr-739/Dui 1st/Thp E Tester

Gs-17-Tr-1014/Thp E Tester

Ct-1/Due Care

Ct-2/Driving Left Of Center

Jeffery Eugene Dunn

Gs-18-Tr-765/Due Care/Dep C Lipford

Gs-18-Cr-766/Poss Sch Iii For Resale/Dep C Lipford

Cynthia Edith Felty

Gs-18-Tr-490/Improper Passing/Cd C Worley

Gs-18-Cr-638/Simple Poss/Cd C Worley

Gs-18-Cr-639/Poss Drug Para/Cd C Worley

Gs-18-Cr-640/Dorl 1st/Cd C Worley

Robert Lynn Fletcher

Preliminary Hearing Smith

Gs-18-Cr-674/Sgt T Brown

Ct-1/Poss Sch II

Ct-2/Poss Sch VI

Ct-3/Poss Drug Para

Ct-4/Maintaining Dwelling

Ct-5/Cock Fighting

Ct-6/Owning Vicious Dog/Felon

Ct-7/Resisting Arrest

Ct-8/Evading Arrest

Cts 9-10/Agg Rape

Timothy Frazier

Agreed OrderPro Se

Gs-18-Cr-254/Domestic Assault/Dep A Worley

Jacob Daniel Furchess

Preliminary Hearing Fallin

Gs-18-Cr-689/Viol Bond Conditions/Dep A Worley

Gs-18-Cr-690/Dep C Lipford

Cts 1-2/Agg Domestic Assault

Ct-3/Att Agg Rape

Ct-4/Agg Burglary

Ct-5/Resisting Arrest

Gs-18-Cr-767/Inv M Cress

Ct-1/Violation Order Protection

Ct-2/Agg Stalking

Brandi Michelle Gentry

Agreed Order Hyder

Gs-18-Cr-78/Disorderly Conduct/Dep C Lipford

Ashley Nicole Guy

TBI Cert & Div Fallin

Gs-18-Cr-531/Sgt T Brown

Ct-1/Simple Poss Sch VI

Ct-2/Poss Drug Para

Christine A Hathorn

Status Viol Date 9-3-18 Pd

Gs-18-Cr-647/Dep T Brown

Ct-1/Criminal Responsibility For The Action Of Another

Ct-2/Public Intoxication

Robert Clayton Horne III

Agreed Order Viol Date 1-28-18 Pd

Gs-18-Cr-70/Domestic Assault/Inv M Cress

Luci Marie Koester

Preliminary Hearing Highbough

Gs-18-Cr-704/Dep B Sextion

Ct-1/Poss Sch I-Mushrooms

Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii-Cocaine

Ct-3/Poss Sch I-Lsd

Ct-4/Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-5/Simple Poss Sch Iv

Jordyn Morley

Preliminary Hearing Bowman

Gs-18-Cr-705/Dep B Sexton

Ct-1/Poss Sch I- Mushrooms

Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii-Cocaine

Ct-3/Poss Sch 1-Lsd

Ct-4/Simple Poss Sch VI

Ct-5/Simple Poss Sch IV

Ct-6/Poss Drug Para

Chelsea Lb Mullins

Gs-18-Cr-352/Twra R Rosier

Ct-1/Criminal Littering

Ct-2/Poss Drug Para

Kevin Arnold Phillips

Status

Gs-18-Tr-240/Seatbelt 1st/Thp C Dunn

Gs-18-Cr-275/Dorl 1st/Thp C Dunn

Christopher D Reid

Gs-18-Cr-759/Intro Or Poss Weapon Into Fac/Inv B Sutherland

Donnie Michael Robinson

Gs-18-Tr-461/Dep B Sexton

Ct-1/Dorl

Ct-2/Financial Responsibility

Gs-18-Tr-465/Dep B Sexton

Ct-1/Dorl

Ct-2/Registration Violation

Sharon Sala

Preliminary Hearing Hyder

Gs-18-Cr-589/Dog At Large/Cecil Perry

Brandon L Scott

Capias

Gs-18-Tr-491/Cpl J Peters

Ct-1/Dorl

Ct-2/Expired Registration

Brandon E Sneed

Gs-18-Cr-763/Resisting Arrest/Dep J Ferguson

Neil Austin Wallace

Tox Result Viol Date 8-5-18 Pd

Gs-18-Cr-401/Vop/Cci

Gs-18-Cr-558/Dui 1st/Dep B Sexton

Matthew L Widner

Fallin

Gs-18-Cr-141/434/Vop/Cci

Tandy C Williams

Hearing/Stnaw Fallin

Gs-17-Cr-248/Vop/Cci

Gs-18-Cr-645/Dep B Sexton

Ct-1/Felony Evading

Ct-2/Dorl 9th

Ct-3/Reckless Driving

Gs-18-Cr-646/Dep B Sexton

Ct-1/Poss Drug Para

Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Ii

Lyle D Wolfe

Smith

Gs-17-Cr-512/Vop/Cci

Gs-17-Cr-668/Lt S Brown

Ct-1/Agg Burglary

Ct-2/Theft

Gs-18-Cr-543/Dosl 1st/Dep A Worley

Joe Barret YoungFallin

Gs-18-Cr-708/Dep B Sexton

Ct-1/Poss Sch I-Mushrooms

Ct-2/Poss Sch I-Lsd

Ct-3/Poss Sch Vi

Ct-4/Simple Poss

Criminal Court Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable Lisa N. Rice, Presiding

Monday, Oct. 29, 2018

Amy Sue Henley

Jury $2,500 M&S Bonding Spivey

17-Cr-78/ Thp Dunn

Ct-1/ DUI

Ct-2/ Vicl

Ct-3/ Simple Poss Sch VI

Ct-4/ Poss Drug Para

Ct-5/ Fin Resp Not Indicted

Ct-6/ Speeding

17-Cr-79/ Thp Tester Recall $7,000 M&S Bonding

Ct-1/ Poss Meth/Resale .5 Or More

Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch VI

Ct-3/ Simple Poss Sch IV

Ct-4/DUI

Ct-5/ Seatbelt Not Indicted

Ct-6/ Due Care

Ct-7/Reckless Driving

Robert Nelson Richmond

Jury Hyder

2965 / Sentence Review Hearing

09/28/2018 Brandi J Hoffman, Mtn City, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident W/ Property Damage, Violation Of Financial Responsibility Law

09/28/2018 Stephen D Meredith, Dunn Ln, Driving Under The Influence

09/28/2018 Christopher D Reid, Circle View Dr, Violation Of Community Corrections

09/28/2018 Brian E Shelton, Sprucy Ln, Possession Of Stolen Firearms X 2, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

09/29/2018 Billy J Moretz, Grindstaff Rd, Public Intoxication

09/29/2018 Angela C Wright, Fairview Ave, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law

09/30/2018 Bobby K Canter, Dotson Ln, Driving Under The Influence

09/30/2018 Chandler K Hilley, Mtn City, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication

09/30/2018 Adam M May, Fall Branch Rd, Violation Of Probation

10/01/2018 Elizabeth L Donnelly, Village Square Ln, Assault As Domestic Violence

10/01/2018 Falandi Martinez, Roan Creek Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence

10/01/2018 Robert Trivette, Elm St, Assault As Domestic Violence

10/01/2018 Ashley N Wright, Pleasant Valley Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence

10/02/2018 Jordan S Dixon, Boone Nc, Capias – Failure To Appear

10/02/2018 Christopher L Guy, Eller Rd, Violation Of Probation

10/02/2018 Joseph P Mains, B Johnson Rd, Resisitng Arrest, Failure To Appear

10/02/2018 Victoria L Sproles, Colberson Ln, Simple Possession Of Schedule II Drugs, Simple Possession Of Schedule VI Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

10/02/2018 Lyle D Wolfe, Hampton Tn, Capias

10/03/2018 Stephen T Branch, Spear Branch Rd, Resisting Arrest

10/03/2018 Brandon E Sneed, Village Square Ln, Resisting Arrest

10/03/2018 Matthew L Widner, Forge Rd, Failure To Appear

10/04/2018 Tracy P Tait, Hwy 67 W, Driving Under The Influence, No Drivers License