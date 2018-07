This week’s court & sheriff’s report 7-18-18

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, July 18th, 2018

Ericka Nicole Adams

REGISTRATION EXPIRED Violation: 03/19/2018 Speed: 55 / 72

James Robert Allen

Atty: Public Defender

PROBATION VIOLATION Violation: 05/27/2015

Clarissa Anne Blevins

DUI: FIRST OFFENSE Violation: 05/13/2018

Clarissa Anne Blevins

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE Violation: 05/13/2018

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW Violation: 05/13/2018

Kenneth Wayne Brown

Atty: Public Defender

POSS UNLAW DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITIES Violation: 06/21/2018

SCHEDULE II DRUGS: MFG, DEL, SELL, POSS Violation: 06/21/2018

Kimberly Carlton

Atty: Ryan Curtis

DOMESTIC ASSAULT AGGRAVATED Violation: 07/08/2018

Elizabeth A Carr

DUI: FIRST OFFENSE Violation: 07/10/2018

IMPLIED CONSENT MISD Violation: 07/10/2018

Carroll Wilburn Chappell

SPEEDING Violation: 04/23/2018 Speed: 40 / 52

David Allen Cooper

VANDALISM (UP TO $1,000) Violation: 01/29/2016

Dana Harold Cornett

POSS UNLAW DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITIES Violation: 06/16/2016

PROBATION VIOLATION Violation: 09/28/2016

Allen Courtner

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED Violation: 07/11/2018

SCHEDULE II DRUGS: MFG, DEL, SELL, POSS Violation: 07/11/2018

Isaac G Courtner Sr

SEXUAL OFFENDER REGISTRATION FORM VIOLATION Violation: 05/23/2018

Joe M Crosswhite

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS ATT Violation: 12/23/2017

PROBATION VIOLATION Violation:12/27/2017

Joseph Landon Davis

Atty: Public Defender

THEFT OF MERCHANDISE UP TO $1,000 Violation: 03/06/2018

Joseph Landon Davis

THEFT (UP TO $1000) Violation: 12/26/2017

Joseph Landon Davis

Atty: Public Defender

DOMESTIC ASSAULT Violation: 04/12/2018

Joseph Landon Davis

METH MFG, DELIVER, SALE, POSS WITH INTENT Violation: 04/12/2018

Joseph Allen Dugger

DOMESTIC ASSAULT Violation: 07/12/2018

Timothy Aaron Dugger

RECKLESS DRIVING Violation: 06/04/2018

Billy Reed Fletcher

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED Violation: 06/30/2018

Fantasia Justice Garland

Atty: Public Defender

THEFT OF PROPERTY $10,000 $60,000 SOL Violation: 06/13/2018

Shonae Rae Graybeal

DRIVERS LICENSE TO BE CARRIED AND EXHIBITED Violation: 05/27/2018

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW Violation: 05/27/2018

SPEEDING Violation: 05/27/2018 Speed: 55 / 70

Ashley Nicole Green

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED Violation: 06/04/2018

Marty Brandon Greenwell

Atty: Public Defender

PROBATION VIOLATION Violation: 04/04/2017

DOMESTIC ASSAULT Violation: 11/14/2016

Marty Brandon Greenwell

Atty: Public Defender

PROBATION VIOLATION Violation: 04/04/2017

DOMESTIC ASSAULT Violation: 11/14/2016

Marty Brandon Greenwell

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED Violation: 06/28/2018

EVADING ARREST FLIGHT VEHICLE Violation: 06/28/2018

RECKLESS DRIVING Violation:06/28/2018

Jody Ryan Hargett

DRIVERS LICENSE TO BE CARRIED AND EXHIBITED Violation: 05/14/2018

SEAT BELT 18 AND OLDER Violation: 05/14/2018

Jeffrey Lawrence Hartley

Atty: Public Defender

DOMESTIC ASSAULT AGGRAVATED Violation: 03/13/2018

Jeffrey Lawrence Hartley

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONAL RELEASE Violation: 04/02/2018

Barbara Jean Hathaway

LIVESTOCK RUNNING AT LARGE Violation: 06/07/2018

Cora J Hayworth

DOMESTIC ASSAULT,AGGRAVATED Violation: 07/16/2018

Keri Heaton

PUBLIC INTOXICATION Violation: 07/11/2018

Lawanda M. Holman

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED Violation: 07/31/2017

Lawanda M. Holman

Atty: T Craig Smith

VANDALISM (UP TO $1,000) Violation: 06/14/2018

Lawanda M. Holman

WORTHLESS CHECKS UP TO $1,000 Violation: 12/15/2017

Deangelo D Holt

DOMESTIC ASSAULT Violation: 06/10/2018

Cameron Richard Humphrey

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED Violation: 02/02/2018

DUI: SECOND OFFENSE Violation: 02/02/2018

SCHEDULE IV DRUGS: MFG, DEL, SELL, POSS Violation: 02/02/2018

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL/ALTERATION OF REGISTRATION TAG Violation: 02/02/2018

PROBATION VIOLATION Violation: 02/07/2018

Debby Rominger Isaacs

DUI: FIRST OFFENSE Violation: 06/25/2016

POSSESSION WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION UNLAWFUL Violation: 06/25/2016

SIMPLE POSS/CASUAL EXCHANGE Violation: 06/25/2016

PROBATION VIOLATION Violation: 10/05/2016

Debby Rominger Isaacs

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW Violation: 06/24/2016

LIGHT LAW MOTOR VEHICLE

Taylor Dawn Jordan

Atty: T Craig Smith

THEFT (UP TO $1000) Violation: 03/01/2018

Hearing Notes: HEARING/STNAW

Taylor Dawn Jordan

Atty: T Craig Smith

FAILURE TO APPEAR ON CITATION Violation: 04/12/2018

Hearing Notes: HEARING/STNAW

Stillman Curtis Kellum Iv

POSS UNLAW DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITIES Violation: 06/04/2018

Kristopher R Lacey

DOMESTIC ASSAULT Violation: 03/19/2018

PROBATION VIOLATION Violation: 05/02/2018

Kristopher R Lacey

DOMESTIC ASSAULT Violation: 04/20/2018

STALKING MISD Violation: 04/20/2018

VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER CONDITIONS OF RELEASE Violation: 04/20/2018

PROBATION VIOLATION Violation: 05/02/2018

Angela Dawn Laws

ASSAULT PHYSICAL CONTACT Violation: 06/11/2017

PROBATION VIOLATION Violation: 07/12/2017

Charles Elbert Lipfird

HUNT/FISH/TRAP/NO LICENSE OR STAMP Violation: 05/26/2018

Deena Madonna Manitu

CHILD RESTRAINT CHILDREN AGES 9 15 Violation: 05/20/2018

DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY Violation: 05/20/2018

SEAT BELT 18 AND OLDER Violation: 05/20/2018

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL/ALTERATION OF REGISTRATION TAG Violation: 05/20/2018

Amanda Lou May

Atty: Public Defender

CRIMINAL TRESPASS Violation: 02/18/2018

Hearing Notes: HEARING/STNAW

Jason Lee May

Atty: Public Defender

PROBATION VIOLATION Violation: 02/08/2017

DOMESTIC ASSAULT Violation: 10/28/2016

Ronnie W. McDaniel

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY RESULT ACCIDENT/SERIOUS BODILY INJ Violation: 05/21/2018

Dustin Lynn McElyea

DRIVERS LICENSE TO BE CARRIED AND EXHIBITED Violation: 05/27/2018

SEAT BELT 18 AND OLDER Violation: 05/27/2018

Mickael Gerard Murphy

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE MISD Violation: 06/29/2018

Mickael Gerard Murphy

PUBLIC INTOXICATION Violation: 06/28/2018

Curtis Earl Nelson II

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED Violation: 09/30/2016

SIMPLE POSS/CASUAL EXCHANGE Violation: 09/30/2016

SIMPLE POSS/CASUAL EXCHANGE (MARJ <1/2 OZ OR 14.175 GRAMS) Violation: 09/30/2016

Melissa Dawn Patterson Osborne

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW Violation: 03/30/2018

Hearing Notes: COMPLIANCE

William Michael Oxentine

USE OR POSSESS SUBSTANCE OR DEVICE TO FALSIFY DRUG TEST Violation: 05/16/2018

Steven D Perry

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE Violation: 06/08/2018

Lakota S Price

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED Violation: 07/15/2018

Joshua L Peters

Off: Jacob Ray Rash

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE MISD Violation: 06/29/2018

Brandon Lee Roark

RECKLESS DRIVING Violation: 05/27/2018

SPEEDING Violation: 05/27/2018 Speed: 40 / 67

Fredrick Ty Robinson

SEAT BELT 18 AND OLDER Violation: 05/11/2018

Tristan S. Robinson

SEAT BELT 18 AND OLDER Violation: 05/11/2018

Isiah Ross

Atty: Public Defender

THEFT (UP TO $1000) Violation: 04/04/2018

Hearing Notes: HEARING/STNAW

Preston Blake Ross

DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE Violation: 03/16/2018

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW Violation: 03/16/2018

REGISTRATION EXPIRED Violation: 03/16/2018

Chrisha Dawn Sauer

SPEEDING Violation: 05/20/2018 Speed: 45 / 62

Justin Shane Seatz

Atty: Ryan Curtis

PROBATION VIOLATION Violation: 04/19/2017

VANDALISM (UP TO $1,000) Violation: 08/15/2016

PROBATION VIOLATION Violation: 10/10/2017

Justin Shane Seatz

Atty: Ryan Curtis

VANDALISM (UP TO $1,000) Violation: 06/14/2018

Jacob Grange Shook

THEFT OF MERCHANDISE SHOPLIFTING Violation: 04/20/2018

Ethan Nathaniel Snyder

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED Violation: 06/30/2018

Peggy Michelle Snyder

PROBATION VIOLATION Violation: 12/11/2013

Samantha Dawn Snyder

DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE Violation: 04/21/2018

Carroll Gene South

RESIST STOP, ARREST,SEARCH (NO WEAP) Violation: 07/01/2018

Melissa Lynn Stanley

Atty: Public Defender

DUI: FIRST OFFENSE Violation: 05/09/2014

IMPLIED CONSENT ENHANCEMENT ONLY Violation: 05/09/2014

POSS UNLAW DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITIES Violation: 05/09/2014

PROBATION VIOLATION Violation: 07/08/2015

PROBATION VIOLATION Violation: 11/18/2015

Melissa Lynn Stanley

Atty: Public Defender

POSS UNLAW DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ATTEMPT Violation: 06/27/2015

SIMPLE POSS/CASUAL EXCHANGE Violation: 06/27/2015

PROBATION VIOLATION Violation: 11/18/2015

Brandon Stanton

Atty: Public Defender

CRIMINAL TRESPASS Violation: 05/14/2018

VANDALISM (UP TO $1,000) Violation: 05/14/2018

Jacqueline Shiann Stout

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW Violation: 05/27/2018

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY Violation: 05/27/2018

Bobby Michael Swift

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE MISD Violation: 07/08/2018

Elizabeth C Turner

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED Violation: 06/04/2018

SIMPLE POSS/CASUAL EXCHANGE Violation: 06/04/2018

Joshua Vanover

POSS UNLAW DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITIES Violation: 06/02/2018

SIMPLE POSS/CASUAL EXCHANGE Violation: 06/02/2018

Amber Marie Vaughn

Atty: Ryan Curtis

MAINTAIN DWELLING FOR DRUG USE Violation: 06/27/2018

POSS UNLAW DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITIES Violation: 06/27/2018

SCHEDULE II DRUGS: MFG, DEL, SELL, POSS Violation: 06/27/2018

Laura Catherine Visser

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED Violation: 04/27/2018

Frederick Carme Ward

CHILD ABUSE/NEGLECT/ENDANGERMENT Violation: 06/22/2018

DOMESTIC ASSAULT AGGRAVATED Violation: 06/22/2018

Matthew Lee Widner

FAILURE TO APPEAR ON CITATION Violation: 07/16/2018

Daniel Ray Winters

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED 2ND OR SUBSEQUENT Violation:05/31/2018

07/05/2018 JESSE M ADAMS, LIBERTY CHURCH RD, FELONY FAILURE TO APPEAR, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

07/05/2018 FORD PLUMMER, LEBANON TN, THEFT O/$1,000 < $10,000

07/05/2018 DONALD L TAYLOR, MTN CITY, VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDER

07/05/2018 MARBETH N WILDER, JAMES DAVIS LN, FALSE REPORT TO AUTHORITIES

07/06/2018 KENNETH W BROWN, ZIONVILLE NC, POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF A DANGEROUS FELONY, FELONY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS X 3, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

07/06/2018 JESSICA OL PRESSINELL, HWY 67W, FELONY FAILURE TO APPEAR X 2, VIOLATION OF BOND SUPERVISION X 2

07/06/2018 BRADLEY R PRICE, W MAIN ST, VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS

07/06/2018 CHARLES A SLEMP, BULLDOG RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION X 2

07/06/2018 FREDRICK C WARD, SINK VALLEY RD, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT OR ENDANGERMENT, PAROLE VIOLATION

07/07/2018 BOBBY L FLETCHER, INDUSTRIAL DR, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

07/07/2018 TAYLOR D JORDAN, HAMBY LN, PUBLIC INTOXICATION, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

07/08/2018 KIMBERLY CARLTON, EASTRIDGE RD, AGGRAVATED ASSULT INVOLVING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

07/08/2018 BOBBY M SWIFT, GENTRY CREEK RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

07/08/2018 BOBBY J WIDENER, WEST MAIN ST, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

07/09/2018 DEREK S BAIRD, FORGE CREEK RD, THEFT O/$500 < $1,000

07/09/2018 VICTORIA S BOUTON, BLOUNTVILLE, FAILURE TO APPEAR

07/09/2018 JUSTIN S SEATZ, WOODS LN, VANDALISM, VIOLATION OF PROBATION X 2

07/09/2018 DEANIE L TAYLOR REDBRUSH RD, THEFT O/$500 < $1,000

07/10/2018 ELIZABETH A CARR, MOREFIELD RD, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, BIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSENT LAW

07/10/2018 RICHARD L CLAWSON, JOHNSON RD, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

07/10/2018 JASON OWENS, ELIZABETHTON, THEFT, FAILURE TO APPEAR, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

07/11/2018 FRANK A CHIONO, J JOHNSON RD, MANUFACTURE SCHEDULE VI DRUGS

07/11/2018 JOE M CROSSWHITE, SLABTOWN RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

07/11/2018 KERRI C HEATON, HWY 421 S, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

07/11/2018 LAWANDA M HOLMAN, CRETSINGER RD, WORTHLESS CHECKS X 2, FAILURE TO APPEAR