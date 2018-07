This week’s court & sheriff’s report 7-11-18

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins,Presiding

Wednesday, July 11th, 2018

STEPHANIE LYNN ARNOLD

GS-18-TR-301/THP R WILLS

CT-1/SPEEDING

CT-2/CHILD RESTRAINT

WILLIAM BLAIR ASCHENBACK

GS-18-CR-255/DORL/INV B SUTHERLAND CAPIAS

GS-18-CR-271/TWRA R ROSIER

CAPIAS CT-1/OPERATING OHV ON WMA CT-2/EVADING ARREST CT-3/INTERFERING W/AGENCY EMPLOYEE

CT-4/ASSAULT CT-5/DORL

CT-6/POSS STOLEN VEHICLE

GS-18-CR-456/DEP R MINK

CT-1/DORL CT-2/POSS SCH II

GS-18-CR-475/DORL 1ST/PTL Z REECE

DEREK STEPHEN BAIRD

GS-18-CR-497/THEFT UNDER $1000/PTL R NORRIS

ANTHONY BELTRAN

CAPIAS GS-16-CR-671V/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-285/DORL 2ND/DEP R MINK

GS-17-TR-375/DEP R MINK

CT-1/LIGHT LAW

CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

STEPHEN T BRANCH

JUD DIV VIOL DATE 6/6/17

PD GS-17-CR-390/DEP A WORLEY CT-1/POSS SCH II

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

GS-17-CR-391/PTL M MULLINS

CT-1/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CT-2/VANDALISM

ROBERT JAMES BROWN

GS-18-TR-325/CPL J NORMAN

CT-1/SPEEDING CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ALEXANDRA BRYANT

PETITION FOR PMT PLAN

GS-16-TR-976/SIMPLE POSS/PTL T BROWN

GINGER LEE BURLESON

GS-18-CR-483/LT S BROWN

CT-1/DORL 1ST

CT-2/POSS SCH II

KIMBERLY CARLTON

GS-18-CR-495/AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP J FERGUSON

KARL D CHAPPELL

TO HAVE ATTY

GS-18-CR-424/DEP J PETERS

CT-1/EVADING BY MV

CT-2/DUI 1ST CT-3/VICL

CT-4/RECKLESS DRIVING

CT-5/OPEN CONTAINER

CT-6/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

AUSTIN REED CHURCH

GS-18-CR-471/POSS STOLEN PROPERTY/DEP C LIPFORD

GS-18-CR-472/EVADING ARREST/DEP A WORLEY

BRANDON REED CHURCH

GS-18-CR-480/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/DEP J NORMAN

RICHARD LEE CLAWSON

GS-18-TR-346/DEP C LIPFORD

CT-1/REGISTRATION VIOLATION CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY GS-18-CR-418/DOSL 1ST/DEP C LIPFORD

MATTHEW MICHAEL COOPER

GS-18-CR-450/DOSL/DEP M GLADDEN

JOE MACK CROSSWHITE

GS-18-CR-280/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP J NORMAN

GS-18-CR-290/ASST CHIEF J NORRIS CT-1/DUI 1ST

CT-2/DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER

CT-3/OPEN CONTAINER

DEANNA LEANN DEAN

GS-18-CR-468/ASSAULT/MARY NATASHA STANLEY

DANA ANN DEBELLIS

TOX RESULT FALLIN

GS-17-CR-739/DUI 1ST/THP E TESTER

GS-17-TR-1014/THP E TESTER

CT-1/DUE CARE

CT-2/DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER

AMY LYNN DIEFFENBACKER

GS-18-CR-342/DORL 1ST/DEP A WORLEY

NANCY K DOWELL

PLEA VIOL DATE 2/12/18 PD

GS-18-CR-114/DUI 1ST/DEP J NORMAN

JAMIE STOUT DUNN

AWAITING RULING

GS-17-CR-16/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-2/PTL M MULLINS

CT-1/DORL 2ND

CT-2/DUI 2ND

MICHAEL K DUNN

AWAITING RULING VIOL DATE 8/8/17 PD

GS-17-CR-555/DUI 1ST/DEP J PETERS

BOBBY LYNN FLETCHER

GS-18-CR-492/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/DEP A WORLEY

MELISSA ANN FLETCHER

FOR PLEA FALLIN

GS-17-CR-538/DEP J PETERS

CT-1/DUI 3RD

CT-2/POSS SCH II FOR RESALE

CT-3/POSS SCH II FOR RESALE

CT-4/POSS SCH IV FOR RESALE

CT-5/POSS SCH IV FOR RESALE

CT-6/POSS SCH VI FOR RESALE

CT-7/POSS LEGEND DRUG

CT-8/POSS DRUG PARA

GS-17-TR-571/DEP J PETERS

CT-1/DORL

CT-2/LEFT OF CENTER

ALICIA C FORRESTER

TBI CERT & DIV CURTIS

GS-18-CR-151/AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT/CPL J NORMAN

NICKEY ROBERT GENTRY

TO HAVE DL STOUT

GS-18-CR-18/DOSL/THP E TESTER

HUNTER R GREENE

PRELIMINARY HEARING VIOL DAT 5/7/18 PD

GS-17-CR-18/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-361/AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ASST CHIEF J NORRIS

MARTY BRANDON GREENWELL

HEARING/STNAW VIOL DATE 2/28/18 PD

GS-17-CR-113/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-262/THEFT UNDER $1000/BILLIE SHILLING

GS-18-CR-263/THEFT UNDER $1000/ANDREW GWINN

DAVID ALLEN GREER

STATUS ON CRIMINAL CASE PRO SE

GS-18-CR-297/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/INV M CRESS

JOHN THOMAS HALLENBACK III

GS-18-CR-126V/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-366/VOP/CCI

WILLIAM ERIC HANCE

GS-18-TR-324/DUE CARE/CPL J NORMAN

LAWANDA HARRINGTON

GS-18-CR-469/VANDALISM/BRANDY DOWELL

CAMERON RICHARD HUMPHREY

GS-18-TR-396/REGISTRATION VIOLATION/DEP B SEXTON

GS-18-CR-484/DORL 2ND/DEP B SEXTON

GS-18-CR-485/DUI 4TH/THP C DUNN

TAYLOR D JORDAN

GS-18-CR-493/CPL J PETERS

CT-1/SIMPLE POSS SCH III

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

CT-3/PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KRISTOPHER R LACEY

GS-18-CR-460/PTL T BROWN

CT-1/MAINTAINING DWELLING

CT-2/POSS SCH II FOR RESALE

CT-3/POSS DRUG PARA

GS-18-CR-474/AGG CRIMINAL TRESPASSING/PTL T BROWN

JOHN KEVIN LAWTON

HEARING/STNAW STOUT

GS-17-CR-232V/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-539/PTL M MULLINS

CT-1/DUI 2ND

CT-2/DORL 1ST

DUSTIN KYLE LEWIS

JUD DIV SMITH

GS-17-CR-85/SIMPLE ASSAULT/PTL C BROWN

DANIELLE SHAY MATHERLY

STATUS PRO SE

GS-18-CR-396/LT S BROWN

CT-1/AGG BURGLARY

CT-2/THEFT UNDER $1000

KATHERINE LOUISE MCCARD

GS-18-CR-24/VOP/CCI

JOSHUA PATRICK MCCONKEY

FOR PLEA

GS-18-TR-270/SEATBELT 1ST/THP C DUNN

GS-18-CR-315/DOSL 1ST/THP C DUNN

NATHAN LORAN THOMAS MCINTYRE

GS-18-TR-331/DEP A WORLEY

CT-1/RECKLESS DRIVING

CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CT-3/FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

JOSHUA RAY MOREFIELD

SMITH GS-17-CR-284/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-66/VOP/CCI

KEVIN JEFFERY MOSES

TO HAVE DL/FOR PLEA

GS-18-TR-138/THP C DUNN

CT-1/DRIVING W/O LICENSE

CT-2/LIGHT LAW

MICKAEL G MURPHY

GS-18-CR-458/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE /CPL J PETERS

GS-18-CR-459/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/PTL R NORRIS

WILLIAM MICHAEL OXENTINE

GS-18-CR-736/FALSIFICATION OF DRUG TEST/PTL M MULLINS

AARON C PAYNE

PRO SE GS-18-CR-91/DUI 1ST/PTL M MULLINS

JACOB RAY RASH

GS-18-CR-457/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/CPL J PETERS

JAMES R REECE

TO HAVE ATTY

GS-17-CR-268/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-333/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-390/DEP J NORMAN

CT-1/AGG CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CT-2/VANDALISM

MICHAEL RAY RICE

TO HAVE ATTY

GS-17-CR-375/VOP/CCI

CRYSTAL NICOLE ROBINSON

TO HAVE DL/FOR PLEA

GS-18-TR-102/THP C DUNN

CT-1/LIGHT LAW

CT-2/DRIVING UNREG VEHICLE

CT-3/DRIVING W/O LICENSE

CT-4/REG VIOLATION

JUSTIN SEATZ

GS-17-CR-139V/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-499/VANDALISM/BRANDY DOWELL

GREGG BENJAMIN SMITH

TO HAVE DL/FOR PLEA STOUT

GS-17-TR-698/THP T WOLFENBARGER

CT-1/SPEEDING

CT-2/DL VIOLATION

GS-18-TR-153/SEATBELT 1ST/THP C DUNN

GS-18-CR-201/DOSL/THP C DUNN

TIMOTHY LEWIS SMITH

GS-16-CR-855/VOP/CCI

CHARLES ALLEN SLEMP

GS-15-CR-757/VOP/CCI

GS-16-CR-789/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-118/VOP/CCI

TERRY WAYNE SNYDER

COMPLIANCE PRO SE

GS-18-TR-152/SPEEDING/THP C DUNN

CARROL G SOUTH

GS-18-CR-473/RESISTING ARREST/CPL J NORMAN

SCARLETT C SPRAGUE

VIOL DATE 6/27/18 PD

GS-18-CR-454/DEP C LIPFORD

CT-1/DOSL 1ST

CT-2/RESISTING ARREST

BRANDON STANTON

GS-18-CR-449/AMANDA ROSE CALEY

CT-1/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CT-2/VANDALISM

JASON ERIC STOUT

STATUS HYDER

GS-17-CR-868/VANDALISM

BOBBY M SWIFT

GS-18-CR-494/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP J FERGUSON

GS-18-CR-496/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/CPL J PETERS

DEANIE LEE TAYLOR JR

GS-18-CR-498/THEFT UNDER $1000/PTL R NORRIS

DAVID B TRIPLETT

GS-18-CR-487/PTL Z REECE

CT-1/DORL 6TH

CT-2/POSS LEGEND DRUGS

AMBER MARIE VAUGHN

GS-18-CR-462/PTL T BROWN

CT-1/MAINTAINING DWELLING

CT-2/POSS SCH II FOR RESALE

CT-3/POSS DRUG PARA

JONATHAN WAYNE WALKER

BAT RESULTS STOUT

GS-17-CR-685/DUI 2ND/DEP A WORLEY

FRED CARROLL WARD

GS-18-CR-488/PTL C BROWN

CT-1/POSS SCH VI

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

CT-3/DOSL 1ST

GS-18-CR-491/DEP J NORMAN

CT-1/AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CT-2/CHILD ABUSE

TIMOTHY MICHAEL WILDER

GS-18-CR-482/AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP J NORMAN

06/29/2018 NANCY K DOWELL, EASTRIDGE RD, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

06/29/2018 MARTY B GREENWELL, J CRESS RD, EVADING ARREST WHILE OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE, RECKLESS DRIVING, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

06/29/2018 KRISTOPHER R LACEY, VILLAGE SQUARE LN, AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING X 2, POSSESSION OF DRUGS FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAHERNALIA, MAINTAINING A DWELLING FOR THE SALE OF DRUGS

06/29/2018 KATHERINE L MCCARD, HWY 421 S, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

06/29/2018 AMBER M VAUGHN, VILLAGE SQAURE LN, POSSESSION OF RESALE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, MAINTAINING A DWELLING FOR THE SALE OF DRUGS

06/30/2018 WILLIAM B ASCHENBACK, HANCOCK RD, CAPAIS X 2, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE X 2, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

06/30/2018 CHRISTOPHER DOUCETTE, GREENVILLE, TN, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

07/01/2018 TIMOTHY L SMITH, LODGE ST, VIOLATION OF PROBATION, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE THIRD OFFENSE

07/01/2018 CARROLL G SOUTH, MCELYEA RD, CAPIAS, RESISTING ARREST, FELONY FAILURE TO APPEAR

07/01/2018 CRESCENCIO, VEGA-SANCHEZ, SPARTA NC, NO DRIVERS LICENSE

07/02/2018 ANTHONY BELTRAN, DEER CREEK CROSSING, FAILURE TO APPEAR X 2, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

07/02/2018 AUSTIN R CHURCH, MAIN ST, POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY U/$1,000, EVADING ARREST BY FOOT

07/03/2018 GINGER L BURLESON, BR WARD LN, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHDULE II DRUGS, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

07/03/2018 BRANDON R CHURCH, MAIN ST, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

07/03/2018 FRED C WARD, ASTON PA, POSSESSION OF SCHDEULE VI DRUGS FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

07/03/2018 TIMOTHY M WILDER, JAMES DAVIS LN, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

07/03/2018 CAMERON R HUMPHREY, HWY 421 N, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

07/03/2018 DAVID B TRIPLETT, PINECREST ST, POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE, 6TH OFFENSE