This week’s court, sheriff’s and 911 reports- 8/8/18

GENERAL SESSIONS COURT
JOHNSON COUNTY TENNESSEE
THE HONORABLE WILLIAM B. HAWKINS, PRESIDING
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 8th, 2018
THOMAS EDWARD BALL COMPLIANCE PD
GS-16-CR-134/VOP/CCI VIOL DATE 3/9/16
GS-16-CR-834/835/VOP/CCI VIOL DATE 10/19/16
GS-17-CR-573/DISORDERLY CONDUCT/CHARLIE MOREFIELD VIOL DATE 7/31/17
ZACHARY MICHAEL BENNETT
GS-18-CR-399/DEP A WORLEY
CT-1/POSS DRUG PARA
CT-2/PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CT-3/UNLAWFUL POSS FIREARM WHILE INTOXICATED
TONY LEE BROWN
GS-18-CR-429/CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION/DEP A WORLEY
DALTON K BRYANT
TBI CERT & DIV VIOL DATE 5/3/18 PD
GS-18-CR-349/SIMPLE POSS/TWRA R ROSIER
MATTHEW KEEGAN BUNTON
GS-18-CR-555/DONNA J WILSON
LISA KAY CLAWSON HEARING/STNAW CURTIS
GS-18-CR-339/THEFT UNDER $1000/CD J WOODARD
JOE M CROSSWHITE TO HAVE ATTY
GS-17-CR-900/VOP/CCI
GS-18-CR-280/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP J NORMAN
GS-18-CR-290/ASST CHIEF J NORRIS
CT-1/DUI 1ST
CT-2/DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER
CT-3/OPEN CONTAINER
BECKY ELLEN DOTSON
GS-18-CR-286/POSS DRUG PARA/LT S BROWN
BRANDON RICHARD FARTHINGHEARING/STNAW FALLIN
GS-18-CR-269/CHILD ABUSE, NEGLECT, ENDANGERMENT/DEP C FRASER
BRANDY L FLETCHER
GS-18-CR-537/DISORDERLY CONDUCT/INA PEARL FLETCHER
KODI BRANDON FLETCHER STATUS
GS-18-CR-552/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/CPL J PETERS
JAMES ERIC GIBSON HEARING/STNAW CURTIS
GS-18-CR-398/ASSAULT/DAKOTA LEE MAZE
SCOTT ALAN GRASS TO HAVE DL VIOL DATE 1/11/18 PD
GS-18-CR-62/DOSL/THP T WOLFENBARGER
GS-18-TR-29/THP T WOLFENBARGER FOR PLEA
CT-1/SEATBELT 1ST
CT-2/EXPIRED REG
14. CLIFFORD VERN GREENE III
GS-18-CR-435/DORL/LT S BROWN
DAVID SHANE GREENE TO HAVE DL
GS-17-CR-906/DORL 3RD/LT S BROWN
DEVON G HUMPHREY
TBI CERT & DIV VIOL DATE 5/3/18 PD
GS-18-CR-350/TWRA R ROSIER
CT-1/SIMPLE POSS
CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA
TAMMY MICHELLE LEWIS CURTIS
GS-18-CR-554/DEP C LIPFORD
CT-1/ATT FIRST DEGREE MURDER
CT-2/RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT INVOLVING DEADLY WEAPON
DANIELLE SHAY MATHERLY PRO SE
GS-18-CR-396/LT S BROWN
CT-1/AGG BURGLARY
CT-2/THEFT UNDER $1000
TONYA R MATHESON
JUD DIV VIOL DATE 10/21/16 PD
GS-16-CR-867/PTL T BROWN
CT-1/SIMPLE POSS SCH II
CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA
CARISSA MAE MCFADDEN
GS-18-TR-402/DEP A WORLEY
CT-1/SEATBELT 1ST
CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEIGH KATHERINE MINA CAPIAS
GS-16-CR-591/DEP R CURD
CT-1/POSS DRUG PARA
CT-2/SIMPLE POSS SCH II
CT-3/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE-DISMISSED
JOSEPH RAYMOND PARETI HEARING/STNAW ROBERTS
GS-18-CR-389/CD J WOODARD
CT-1/DOGS AT LARGE
CT-2/PERJURY
CT-3/FALSE REPORT
CT-4/TAMPERING W/EVIDENCE
FORD PLUMMER JR PENNINGTON
GS-18-CR-489/THEFT OVER $1000/CD J WOODARD
DONNIE CARL POTTER COMPLIANCE
GS-18-TR-157/THP C DUNN
CT-1/SPEEDING
CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JACOB RAY RASH STATUS PRO SE
GS-18-CR-457/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/CPL J PETERS
JAMES RANDY LEE REECE FALLIN
GS-17-CR-268/VOP/CCI
GS-17-CR-333/VOP/CCI
GS-18-CR-390/DEP J NORMAN
CT-1/AGG CRIMINAL TRESPASSNG
CT-2/VANDALISM
ALLISON BETINA NICOLE ROARK
GS-18-TR-308/LT S BROWN
CT-1/EXPIRED REGISTRATION
CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GS-18-CR-313/DORL/LT S BROWN
DEVIN M SCARBOROUGH
TOX RESULT VIOL DATE 4/8/18 PD
GS-18-CR-257/FALSE REPORT/PTL M MULLINS
GS-18-CR-258/DEP A WORLEY
CT-1/DUI 2ND
CT-2/POSS SCH IV
MEGAN LYNN SEDGWICK
TO HAVE DL
GS-17-CR-595/DRIVING W/O LICENSE/CPL J NORMAN
STORMY RAE STRICKLAND CAPIAS
GS-18-CR-455/THEFT UNDER $1000/JUDITH H STOUT
BOBBY M SWIFT STATUS
GS-18-CR-496/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/CPL J PETERS
MICHAEL JACK TAYLOR FALLIN
GS-17-CR-559/VOP/CCI
GS-17-CR-811/VOP/CCI
SUE ANN TAYLOR
TOX RESULT FALLIN
GS-18-CR-27/DEP A WORLEY
CT-1/DUI 1ST
CT-2/POSS SCH IV FOR RESALE
STEVEN ALDON VAUGHN
GS-17-CR-738/DOSL 1ST/THP C DUNN CAPIAS
GS-18-CR-45/VOP/CCI
NEIL AUSTIN WALLACE
GS-18-CR-558/DUI 2ND/DEP B SEXTON
LYLE DEVAUGHN WOLFE SMITH
GS-17-CR-512/VOP/CCI
GS-17-CR-668/LT S BROWN
CT-1/AGG BURGLARY
CT-2/THEFT
GS-18-CR-543/DOSL 1ST/DEP A WORLEY
07/27/2018 GARRY J COX JR, CHESNUT DR, CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, VIOLATION OF PROBATION, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE
07/27/2018 FANTASIA J GARLAND, HWY 67 W, ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY, IDENTITY THEFT X 2, FAILURE TO APPEAR
07/28/2018 DUANE E DANNER, LUMPKIN BRANCH RD, VANDALISM, VIOLATION OF PROBATION
07/28/2018 CLEDITH GREER, ROAN CREEK RD, SIMPLE ASSAULT
07/30/2018 KODI B FLETCHER, SINK VALLEY RD, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
07/30/2018 ISAIAH A ROSS, STOUT BRANCH RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION
07/31/2018 DANIEL M FRITZ, HWY 421 N, THEFT OF PROPERTY U/$1,000
07/31/2018 TAMMY M LEWIS, ANTIOCH RD, FELONY RECKELESS ENDANGERMENT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON, ATTEMPED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
08/01/2018 MATTHEW BUNTON, GEORGIA ST, VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
08/02/2018 STEVEN A VAUGHAN, PIERCETOWN RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR, VIOLATION OF PROBATION
Medical Incidents July 2018
Earache 0
Toothache 0
Abdominal 7
Allergies 2
Animal Bite 3
Assault 1
Back Pain 3
Breathing Problems 32
Burns 0
Carbom 0
Cardiac 2
Chest Pain 14
Choke 1
Convulsions / Seizures 10
Diabetic Problems 9
Drowning 0
Electrocution 0
Eye Problems 0
Falls Under 6 Feet 24
Falls Over 6 Feet (Traumatic) 1
Headache 0
Heart 6
Heat 0
Hemorrhage / Lacerations 6
Overdose 3
Pregnancy 2
Psychiatric 0
Sick Person 40
Stab or Gun Shot 1
Stroke (CVA) 5
Traffic 0
Trauma 2
Unconscious / Fainting 6
Unknown 11
Transfers 70
Med Related 0
Discharged 28
Dialysis 25
Doctor Aptm 7
Medical Alarms 0
MDOA 1
Totals 322
City 911 Calls-Hung Up 2
County 911 Calls-Hung Up 8
Voids-Zone 798 52
Unk’s-Zone 799 35
Incidents Recieved By Fire Dist
Trade 48
Shady Valley / 28
Sutherland 5
1st Dist / Laurel Bloomery 88
2nd Dist. 203
City 476
Neva 87
Dry Run 41
Butler 68
Doe Valley 130
Totals 1174
County Enforcement Incidents July 2018
Out of Service 2
Need Investigator 0
Dead Animal 0
DOA 0
Checking Vehicle 71
4 Wheeler-ATV 4
Alarms 32
Alarms_False 0
Alarm Panic/Hold Up 0
Alarms_Actual Break In 0
Animal – Deer 3
Animal – Dog 10
Animal – Other 14
Animal related
Armed Robbery 0
Assault 0
BOLO (Be on look out) 11
Bomb Threat 0
Break Ins In Progress 7
Break Ins Not In Progress 6
Child Abuse 0
Cutting or Stabbing 0
Disorderly House 1
Disorderly Person 3
Disturbing the Peace 4
Domestic- Physical 11
Domestic- Verbal 17
Domestic Violence
Drag Racing 0
Drive Off 0
Driving No Licence 0
Drugs Present (possible) 1
Drunk Driver (possible) 1
Elderly 0
Exposure of Person 0
Extra Patrol Requested 8
False Call 0
Fight 4
Fire Vehicle 1
Fire Alarm 12
Fire Brush 0
Fire Other 5
Fire Structure 1
Fire Calls 0
Flooding / High Water 0
Funeral Escort 0
Harassment 5
Hazard 14
Hazmat Incident 0
Hit & Run 0
Illegal Dumping 3
Kidnapping 0
Larceny 0
Law – Other 44
Mental Transport 0
Missing Adult 2
Missing Child 0
Motorist Assist 6
Open 911 Line 3
Pager Test 0
Prowler 11
Psychiatric 0
Public Drunk 2
Rape 1
Reckless Driver 23
Rock Slide 0
Runaway Child 1
School Traffic 0
Shooting 0
Shoplifting 0
Smoke Investigation 3
Speak to an Officer 25
Stolen Vehicle 3
Strong Arm Robbery 0
Suicide or Attempted 1
Suspicious Person 18
Suspicious Vehicle 19
Theft 18
Threats 5
Trespassing 5
Unruly Juv 0
Unwanted Guest 5
Vandalism 12
Violation of Order of Protection 0
Water Leak / Break 12
Welfare Checks 19
Wreck with animal 16
Wreck without injury 24
Wreck with injury 12
Totals 541
City Law Enforcement Incidents July 2018
Out of Service 0
Need Investigator 0
Checking Vehicle 100
4 Wheeler-ATV 0
Alarms 16
Alarm Panic / Hold Up 1
Alarms_False 0
Alarms_Actual Break In 0
Animal – Deer 2
Animal – Dog 12
Animal – Other 3
Animal- related
Assaults 2
BOLO 1
Break Ins in Process 3
Break Ins not in Process 4
Child Abuse 1
Disorderly House 0
Disorderly Person 2
Disturbing the Peace 5
Domestic- Physical 1
Domestic- Verbal 0
Domestic Violence
Drag Racing 0
Drive Off 2
Driving With No License 0
Drugs Present (possible) 0
Drunk Driver (possible) 3
Elderly 0
Exposure of Person 1
Extra Patrol Requested 3
False Call 0
Fight 4
Fire- Alarm 4
Fire- Brush 0
Fire- Other 0
Fire- Structure 0
Fire- Vehicle 0
Fire Calls 0
Flooding/High Water 0
Funeral Escort 3
Gas Drive Off 0
Harassment 6
Hazard 1
Hazmat Incident 0
Hit & Run 0
Kidnapping 0
Illegal Dumping 0
Larceny 0
Law – Other 29
Mental Transport 0
Missing Adult 1
Missing Child 0
Motorist Assist 0
Open 911 Line 2
Pager Test 0
Prowler 5
Psychiatric 0
Public Drunk 3
Rape 1
Reckless Driver 6
Riot 0
Rock Slide 0
Runaway Child 0
School Traffic 0
Shooting 0
Shoplifting 2
Smoke Investigation 0
Speak to an Officer 30
Stolen Vehicle 0
Suicide or Attempted 2
Suspicious Person 13
Suspicious Vehicle 6
Theft 10
Threats 3
Trespassing 3
Unruly Juv 0
Unwanted Guest 0
Vandalism 5
Violation of Order of Protection 0
Water Leak / Break 3
Welfare Checks 4
Wreck with animal 3
Wreck with out injury 20
Wreck with injury 1
Totals 332
Reports submitted by Director Jerry S Jordan