This week’s court, sheriff’s and 911 reports- 8/8/18

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

GENERAL SESSIONS COURT

JOHNSON COUNTY TENNESSEE

THE HONORABLE WILLIAM B. HAWKINS, PRESIDING

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 8th, 2018

THOMAS EDWARD BALL COMPLIANCE PD

GS-16-CR-134/VOP/CCI VIOL DATE 3/9/16

GS-16-CR-834/835/VOP/CCI VIOL DATE 10/19/16

GS-17-CR-573/DISORDERLY CONDUCT/CHARLIE MOREFIELD VIOL DATE 7/31/17

ZACHARY MICHAEL BENNETT

GS-18-CR-399/DEP A WORLEY

CT-1/POSS DRUG PARA

CT-2/PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CT-3/UNLAWFUL POSS FIREARM WHILE INTOXICATED

TONY LEE BROWN

GS-18-CR-429/CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION/DEP A WORLEY

DALTON K BRYANT

TBI CERT & DIV VIOL DATE 5/3/18 PD

GS-18-CR-349/SIMPLE POSS/TWRA R ROSIER

MATTHEW KEEGAN BUNTON

GS-18-CR-555/DONNA J WILSON

LISA KAY CLAWSON HEARING/STNAW CURTIS

GS-18-CR-339/THEFT UNDER $1000/CD J WOODARD

JOE M CROSSWHITE TO HAVE ATTY

GS-17-CR-900/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-280/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP J NORMAN

GS-18-CR-290/ASST CHIEF J NORRIS

CT-1/DUI 1ST

CT-2/DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER

CT-3/OPEN CONTAINER

BECKY ELLEN DOTSON

GS-18-CR-286/POSS DRUG PARA/LT S BROWN

BRANDON RICHARD FARTHINGHEARING/STNAW FALLIN

GS-18-CR-269/CHILD ABUSE, NEGLECT, ENDANGERMENT/DEP C FRASER

BRANDY L FLETCHER

GS-18-CR-537/DISORDERLY CONDUCT/INA PEARL FLETCHER

KODI BRANDON FLETCHER STATUS

GS-18-CR-552/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/CPL J PETERS

JAMES ERIC GIBSON HEARING/STNAW CURTIS

GS-18-CR-398/ASSAULT/DAKOTA LEE MAZE

SCOTT ALAN GRASS TO HAVE DL VIOL DATE 1/11/18 PD

GS-18-CR-62/DOSL/THP T WOLFENBARGER

GS-18-TR-29/THP T WOLFENBARGER FOR PLEA

CT-1/SEATBELT 1ST

CT-2/EXPIRED REG

14. CLIFFORD VERN GREENE III

GS-18-CR-435/DORL/LT S BROWN

DAVID SHANE GREENE TO HAVE DL

GS-17-CR-906/DORL 3RD/LT S BROWN

DEVON G HUMPHREY

TBI CERT & DIV VIOL DATE 5/3/18 PD

GS-18-CR-350/TWRA R ROSIER

CT-1/SIMPLE POSS

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

TAMMY MICHELLE LEWIS CURTIS

GS-18-CR-554/DEP C LIPFORD

CT-1/ATT FIRST DEGREE MURDER

CT-2/RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT INVOLVING DEADLY WEAPON

DANIELLE SHAY MATHERLY PRO SE

GS-18-CR-396/LT S BROWN

CT-1/AGG BURGLARY

CT-2/THEFT UNDER $1000

TONYA R MATHESON

JUD DIV VIOL DATE 10/21/16 PD

GS-16-CR-867/PTL T BROWN

CT-1/SIMPLE POSS SCH II

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

CARISSA MAE MCFADDEN

GS-18-TR-402/DEP A WORLEY

CT-1/SEATBELT 1ST

CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEIGH KATHERINE MINA CAPIAS

GS-16-CR-591/DEP R CURD

CT-1/POSS DRUG PARA

CT-2/SIMPLE POSS SCH II

CT-3/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE-DISMISSED

JOSEPH RAYMOND PARETI HEARING/STNAW ROBERTS

GS-18-CR-389/CD J WOODARD

CT-1/DOGS AT LARGE

CT-2/PERJURY

CT-3/FALSE REPORT

CT-4/TAMPERING W/EVIDENCE

FORD PLUMMER JR PENNINGTON

GS-18-CR-489/THEFT OVER $1000/CD J WOODARD

DONNIE CARL POTTER COMPLIANCE

GS-18-TR-157/THP C DUNN

CT-1/SPEEDING

CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



JACOB RAY RASH STATUS PRO SE

GS-18-CR-457/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/CPL J PETERS

JAMES RANDY LEE REECE FALLIN

GS-17-CR-268/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-333/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-390/DEP J NORMAN

CT-1/AGG CRIMINAL TRESPASSNG

CT-2/VANDALISM

ALLISON BETINA NICOLE ROARK

GS-18-TR-308/LT S BROWN

CT-1/EXPIRED REGISTRATION

CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GS-18-CR-313/DORL/LT S BROWN

DEVIN M SCARBOROUGH

TOX RESULT VIOL DATE 4/8/18 PD

GS-18-CR-257/FALSE REPORT/PTL M MULLINS

GS-18-CR-258/DEP A WORLEY

CT-1/DUI 2ND

CT-2/POSS SCH IV

MEGAN LYNN SEDGWICK

TO HAVE DL

GS-17-CR-595/DRIVING W/O LICENSE/CPL J NORMAN

STORMY RAE STRICKLAND CAPIAS

GS-18-CR-455/THEFT UNDER $1000/JUDITH H STOUT

BOBBY M SWIFT STATUS

GS-18-CR-496/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/CPL J PETERS

MICHAEL JACK TAYLOR FALLIN

GS-17-CR-559/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-811/VOP/CCI

SUE ANN TAYLOR

TOX RESULT FALLIN

GS-18-CR-27/DEP A WORLEY

CT-1/DUI 1ST

CT-2/POSS SCH IV FOR RESALE

STEVEN ALDON VAUGHN

GS-17-CR-738/DOSL 1ST/THP C DUNN CAPIAS

GS-18-CR-45/VOP/CCI

NEIL AUSTIN WALLACE

GS-18-CR-558/DUI 2ND/DEP B SEXTON

LYLE DEVAUGHN WOLFE SMITH

GS-17-CR-512/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-668/LT S BROWN

CT-1/AGG BURGLARY

CT-2/THEFT

GS-18-CR-543/DOSL 1ST/DEP A WORLEY

07/27/2018 GARRY J COX JR, CHESNUT DR, CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, VIOLATION OF PROBATION, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

07/27/2018 FANTASIA J GARLAND, HWY 67 W, ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY, IDENTITY THEFT X 2, FAILURE TO APPEAR

07/28/2018 DUANE E DANNER, LUMPKIN BRANCH RD, VANDALISM, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

07/28/2018 CLEDITH GREER, ROAN CREEK RD, SIMPLE ASSAULT

07/30/2018 KODI B FLETCHER, SINK VALLEY RD, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

07/30/2018 ISAIAH A ROSS, STOUT BRANCH RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

07/31/2018 DANIEL M FRITZ, HWY 421 N, THEFT OF PROPERTY U/$1,000

07/31/2018 TAMMY M LEWIS, ANTIOCH RD, FELONY RECKELESS ENDANGERMENT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON, ATTEMPED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

08/01/2018 MATTHEW BUNTON, GEORGIA ST, VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

08/02/2018 STEVEN A VAUGHAN, PIERCETOWN RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

Medical Incidents July 2018

Earache 0

Toothache 0

Abdominal 7

Allergies 2

Animal Bite 3

Assault 1

Back Pain 3

Breathing Problems 32

Burns 0

Carbom 0

Cardiac 2

Chest Pain 14

Choke 1

Convulsions / Seizures 10

Diabetic Problems 9

Drowning 0

Electrocution 0

Eye Problems 0

Falls Under 6 Feet 24

Falls Over 6 Feet (Traumatic) 1

Headache 0

Heart 6

Heat 0

Hemorrhage / Lacerations 6

Overdose 3

Pregnancy 2

Psychiatric 0

Sick Person 40

Stab or Gun Shot 1

Stroke (CVA) 5

Traffic 0

Trauma 2

Unconscious / Fainting 6

Unknown 11

Transfers 70

Med Related 0

Discharged 28

Dialysis 25

Doctor Aptm 7

Medical Alarms 0

MDOA 1

Totals 322

City 911 Calls-Hung Up 2

County 911 Calls-Hung Up 8

Voids-Zone 798 52

Unk’s-Zone 799 35

Incidents Recieved By Fire Dist

Trade 48

Shady Valley / 28

Sutherland 5

1st Dist / Laurel Bloomery 88

2nd Dist. 203

City 476

Neva 87

Dry Run 41

Butler 68

Doe Valley 130

Totals 1174

County Enforcement Incidents July 2018

Out of Service 2

Need Investigator 0

Dead Animal 0

DOA 0

Checking Vehicle 71

4 Wheeler-ATV 4

Alarms 32

Alarms_False 0

Alarm Panic/Hold Up 0

Alarms_Actual Break In 0

Animal – Deer 3

Animal – Dog 10

Animal – Other 14

Animal related

Armed Robbery 0

Assault 0

BOLO (Be on look out) 11

Bomb Threat 0

Break Ins In Progress 7

Break Ins Not In Progress 6

Child Abuse 0

Cutting or Stabbing 0

Disorderly House 1

Disorderly Person 3

Disturbing the Peace 4

Domestic- Physical 11

Domestic- Verbal 17

Domestic Violence

Drag Racing 0

Drive Off 0

Driving No Licence 0

Drugs Present (possible) 1

Drunk Driver (possible) 1

Elderly 0

Exposure of Person 0

Extra Patrol Requested 8

False Call 0

Fight 4

Fire Vehicle 1

Fire Alarm 12

Fire Brush 0

Fire Other 5

Fire Structure 1

Fire Calls 0

Flooding / High Water 0

Funeral Escort 0

Harassment 5

Hazard 14

Hazmat Incident 0

Hit & Run 0

Illegal Dumping 3

Kidnapping 0

Larceny 0

Law – Other 44

Mental Transport 0

Missing Adult 2

Missing Child 0

Motorist Assist 6

Open 911 Line 3

Pager Test 0

Prowler 11

Psychiatric 0

Public Drunk 2

Rape 1

Reckless Driver 23

Rock Slide 0

Runaway Child 1

School Traffic 0

Shooting 0

Shoplifting 0

Smoke Investigation 3

Speak to an Officer 25

Stolen Vehicle 3

Strong Arm Robbery 0

Suicide or Attempted 1

Suspicious Person 18

Suspicious Vehicle 19

Theft 18

Threats 5

Trespassing 5

Unruly Juv 0

Unwanted Guest 5

Vandalism 12

Violation of Order of Protection 0

Water Leak / Break 12

Welfare Checks 19

Wreck with animal 16

Wreck without injury 24

Wreck with injury 12

Totals 541

City Law Enforcement Incidents July 2018

Out of Service 0

Need Investigator 0

Checking Vehicle 100

4 Wheeler-ATV 0

Alarms 16

Alarm Panic / Hold Up 1

Alarms_False 0

Alarms_Actual Break In 0

Animal – Deer 2

Animal – Dog 12

Animal – Other 3

Animal- related

Assaults 2

BOLO 1

Break Ins in Process 3

Break Ins not in Process 4

Child Abuse 1

Disorderly House 0

Disorderly Person 2

Disturbing the Peace 5

Domestic- Physical 1

Domestic- Verbal 0

Domestic Violence

Drag Racing 0

Drive Off 2

Driving With No License 0

Drugs Present (possible) 0

Drunk Driver (possible) 3

Elderly 0

Exposure of Person 1

Extra Patrol Requested 3

False Call 0

Fight 4

Fire- Alarm 4

Fire- Brush 0

Fire- Other 0

Fire- Structure 0

Fire- Vehicle 0

Fire Calls 0

Flooding/High Water 0

Funeral Escort 3

Gas Drive Off 0

Harassment 6

Hazard 1

Hazmat Incident 0

Hit & Run 0

Kidnapping 0

Illegal Dumping 0

Larceny 0

Law – Other 29

Mental Transport 0

Missing Adult 1

Missing Child 0

Motorist Assist 0

Open 911 Line 2

Pager Test 0

Prowler 5

Psychiatric 0

Public Drunk 3

Rape 1

Reckless Driver 6

Riot 0

Rock Slide 0

Runaway Child 0

School Traffic 0

Shooting 0

Shoplifting 2

Smoke Investigation 0

Speak to an Officer 30

Stolen Vehicle 0

Suicide or Attempted 2

Suspicious Person 13

Suspicious Vehicle 6

Theft 10

Threats 3

Trespassing 3

Unruly Juv 0

Unwanted Guest 0

Vandalism 5

Violation of Order of Protection 0

Water Leak / Break 3

Welfare Checks 4

Wreck with animal 3

Wreck with out injury 20

Wreck with injury 1

Totals 332

Reports submitted by Director Jerry S Jordan