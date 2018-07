This Week’s Court, Sheriff’s and 911 Reports 7-25-18

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

General Sessions Court

Johnson County,Tennessee

The Honorable

William B. Hawkins,

Presiding

Wednesday, June 27, 2018

EDGAR OCTAVIO VAZQUEZ BERDU

GS-18-CR-526/DEP J FERGUSON CT-1/DORL 1ST

CT-2/LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT



WILLIAM J BURGESS

BOND FORFEITURE

GS-17-CR-705/DEP J PETERS

CT-1/FELONY EVADING BY MV

CT-2/LEFT OF CENTER

CT-3/FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CT-4/DOSL II

CT-5/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CT-6/DRIVING UNREG VEHICLE

WENDY G CAMPBELL

STATUS ON AGREED ORDER SMITH

GS-18-CR-154/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING/RICKY FARMER

REAGAN AMANDA CLICK

GS-18-CR-324/DEP R MINK

CT-1/DUI 1ST

CT-2/OPEN CONTAINER

CT-3/POSS DRUG PARA

CT-4/POSS SCH IV

DAVID ALLEN COOPER

VIOL DATE 5/8/18 PD

GS-18-CR-514/VANDALISM/

RONALD LEE BLEVINS

HEARING/STNAW

GS-18-CR-515/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/DEP C LIPFORD STATUS

JERRY DALE COURTNER

GS-18-CR-481/ASSAULT/KAREN FLETCHER

ADAM RAY DEYTON

TB RESET 8/29 FALLIN

GS-17-CR-734/DEP C FRASER

CT-1/DUI 1ST CT-2/UNDERAGE COMSUMPTION

DANIEL LYNN DEYTON

GS-18-CR-384/VIOLATION HMO/INV M CRESS

JOSHUA ROBERT ELLER

GS-18-CR-525/DEP C LIPFORD

CT-1/POSS SCH IV

CT-2/SIMPLE POSS SCH II

CT-3/RESISTING ARREST

CT-4/PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CT-5/TAMPERING W/EVIDENCE

MELISSA A FLETCHER

NO FURTHER CONTINUANCES FALLIN

GS-17-CR-538/DEP J PETERS

CT-1/DUI 3RD

CT-2/POSS SCH II FOR RESALE

CT-3/POSS SCH II FOR RESALE

CT-4/POSS SCH IV FOR RESALE

CT-5/POSS SCH IV FOR RESALE

CT-6/POSS SCH VI FOR RESALE

CT-7/POSS W/O PRESCRIPTION

CT-8/POSS DRUG PARA

GS-17-TR-571/DEP J PETERS

CT-1/DORL CT-2/LEFT OF CENTER

NICKEY ROBERT GENTRY

TO HAVE DL/NO FURTHER CONTINUANCES STOUT

GS-18-CR-18/DOSL/THP E TESTER

ILDER MARTINEZ GOMEZ

INTERPRETER TO BE PRESENT

GS-18-CR-331/DRIVING W/O LICENSE/DEP C FRASER

NICOLE LEA HARLEY

GS-18-CR-463/DORL/DEP J FERGUSON

DEBBY ROMINGER ISAACS

FORFEITURE/BONDING CO REQ TO BE PLACED BACK ON DOCKET GS-16-CR-534/672/VOP/CCI

KENNETH W MCQUEEN

HEARING/STNAW FALLIN

GS-18-CR-230/POSS SCH II/DEP R MINK

KALEB NICHOLAS MCWORTHER

GS-18-CR-394/STATUTORY RAPE/INV M CRESS

CHRISTOPHER JAMES MEDLEY

FOR PLEA VIOL DATE 5/6/18 PD

GS-18-CR-348/PTL T BROWN

CT-1/POSS SCH II

CT-2/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

C T-3/POSS DRUG PARA

JONATHAN LANE MILLER S

STATUS ON AGREED ORDER VIOL DATE 10/17/17 PD

GS-17-CR-764/VANDALISM/DEP C HATLEY

RYAN A MILLER

GS-18-CR-362/DUI 1ST/DEP C FRASER

CURTIS EARL NELSON II

FORFEITURE/BONDING CO REQ TO BE PLACED BACK ON DOCKET

GS-16-CR-810/PTL T BROWN

CT-1/DORL 1ST

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

CT-2/SIMPLE POSS SCH II

CT-3/SIMPLE POSS SCH

CHARLIE B OAKS

GS-18-CR-529/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/SGT M MULLINS

WILLIAM M OXENTINE

CAPIAS GS-18-CR-436/FALSIFICATION OF DRUG TEST/PTL M MULLINS

JACOB RAY RASH

STATUS GS-18-CR-457/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/CPL J PETERS

JEFFERY THOMAS ROARK

GS-18-CR-386/VOP/CCI

BLAIR ANSON ROBBINS

PRELIMINARY HEARING/NO FURTHER CONTINUANCES SPIVEY

GS-17-CR-688/DEP A WORLEY

CT-1/AGG ASSAULT ON OFFICER

CT-2/ASSAULT ON OFFICER

CT-3/RESISTING ARREST

ELIZABETH L SALSBERY

BOND FORFEITURE

GS-17-CR-529/DOSL 2ND/DEP PETERS GS-17-TR-556/FAILURE TO YIELD/DEP J PETERS

HUGHY G SAMS

GS-18-CR-527/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/CPL J PETERS

MEGAN LYNN SEDGWICK

TO HAVE DL/NO FURTHER CONTINUANCES

GS-17-CR-595/DRIVING W/O LICENSE/CPL J NORMAN

STORMY RAE STRICKLAND

GS-18-CR-455/THEFT UNDER $1000/JUDITH H STOUT

DONALD L TAYLOR

GS-18-CR-490/VIOLATION ORDER PROTECTION/ELIZABETH TAYLOR

MICHAEL JACK TAYLOR

FALLIN

GS-17-CR-559/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-811/VOP/CCI

TYLER DREW TAYLOR

VIOL DATE 4/27/18 PD

GS-18-CR-422/VIOLATION ORDER PROTECTION/KATHY TAYLOR

MICHAEL WESLEY VICKERS

GS-18-CR-338/UNLAWFUL POSS OF WEAPON/DEP C FRASER

MATTHEW LEE WIDNER

GS-18-CR-141/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-434/VOP/CCI

MARBETH WILDER

GS-18-CR-486/FALSE REPORT/DEP J NORMAN

LYLE D WOLFE

MENTAL EXAM REPORT

SMITH GS-17-CR-512/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-668/LT S BROWN

CT-1/AGG BURGLARY

CT-2/THEF

07/12/2018 ALLEN R COURTNER, COTTON LN, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS FOR RESALE

07/12/2018 GINGER G PARKER, MTN CITY, ASSAULT

07/12/2018 ERIC D PENNINGTON, JAMES DAVIS LN, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

07/13/2018 MICHAEL L BROWNING, HOSPITAL RD, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, FALSE IMPRISONMENT, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

07/13/2018 JOSEPH A DUGGER, VILLAGE SQUARE LN, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

07/13/2018 ROBERT L LITTLETON, BOONE NC, CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING, CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT EXTORTION, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, FIRST DEGREE MURDER, ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING, EXTORTION

07/13/2018 BRANDON L ROARK, SPRUCY LN, HUNTING BIG GAME IN CLOSED SEASON, HUNTING FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE, ILLEGAL HUNTING/KILLING OF RACCOON, ILLEGAL HUNTING HOURS X 3, ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF A BEAR, ILLEGAL TAKING/POSSESSION OF WILDLIFE X 2, ILLEGAL TRAPPING, SPOTLIGHTING DEER X 2, VIOLATIN OF BIG GAME HUNTING PROCEDURE, ILLEGAL TAKING OR POSSESSION OF WILDLIFE

07/14/2018 DAVID A COOPER, COOPER FORK MOUNTAIN, VANDALISM, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

07/14/2018 TIMMY W EGGERS, TRIVETTE RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

07/15/2018 JASON A FLETNER, STOUTS BRANCH RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

07/15/2018 MELISSA L FELTNER, DOGWOOD LN, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

07/15/2018 LAKOTA PRICE, HWY 67W, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

07/16/2018 JOSPEH L DAVIS, DAISY DR, FAILURE TO APPEAR X 3

07/16/2018 MARTY B GREENWELL, J CRESS RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

07/16/2018 BOYD R ROARK, POWELL ST, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

07/16/2018 MATTHEW L WIDNER, FORGE RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR

07/17/2018 ROBYN M DOBYNE, DRY STONE BRANCH RD, WORTHLESS CHECKS

07/17/2018 CORA J HAYWORTH, SLABTOWN RD, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

07/17/2018 MELISSA D OSBORNE, CIRCLE DR, CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

07/17/2018 WILLIAM M OXENITNE, HWY 421 N, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

07/17/2018 CHELSEA S PERKINS, SANDY RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR

07/18/2018 JOSHUA R DOWELL, H SNYDER RD, TAMPERING OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE, RESISTING ARREST, PUBLIC INTOXICATION, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS FOR RESALE, SIMPLE POSSESION OF SCHEDULE III DRUGS

07/18/2018 HUNTER R GREENE, CIRCLE DR, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

07/18/2018 TANYA G HICKS, RABBIT HOLLOW RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

07/18/2018 AUTUMN JORDAN, HAMBY LN, SIMPLE POSSESSION , POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

07/18/2018 ISAIAH A ROSS, LUMPKIN BRANCH RD, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

07/19/2018 DANNY R HOPPER, VILLAGE SQUARE LN, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

07/19/2018 JOSHUA E HUMPHREY, GENTRY CREEK RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION X 2

Medical Incidents June 2018

Earache 0

Toothache 0

Abdominal 10

Allergies 3

Animal Bite 3

Assault 0

Back Pain 1

Breathing Problems 28

Burns 0

Carbom 0

Cardiac 1

Chest Pain 12

Choke 2

Convulsions / Seizures 3

Diabetic Problems 2

Drowning 0

Electrocution 0

Eye Problems 0

Falls Under 6 Feet 21

Falls Over 6 Feet (Traumatic) 0

Headache 0

Heart 4

Heat 0

Hemorrhage / Lacerations 5

Overdose 2

Pregnancy 0

Psychiatric 0

Sick Person 46

Stab or Gun Shot 0

Stroke (CVA) 4

Traffic 0

Trauma 1

Unconscious / Fainting 10

Unknown 10

Transfers 54

Med Related 1

Discharged 33

Dialysis 26

Doctor Aptm 9

Medical Alarms 0

MDOA 2

Totals 293

City 911 Calls-Hung Up 2

County 911 Calls-Hung Up 10

Voids-Zone 798 29

Unk’s-Zone 799 38

Incidents Recieved By Fire Dist

Trade 45

Shady Valley / 23

/ Sutherland 4

1st Dist / Laurel Bloomery 55

2nd Dist. 205

City 481

Neva 60

Dry Run 40

Butler 5

Doe Valley 86

Totals 1004

Report submitted by Director Jerry S Jordan

County Law Enforcement Incidents June 2018

Out of Service 0

Need Investigator 1

Dead Animal 0

DOA 0

Checking Vehicle 74

4 Wheeler-ATV 1

Alarms 26

Alarms_False 0

Alarm Panic/Hold Up 4

Alarms_Actual Break In 0

Animal – Deer 0

Animal – Dog 6

Animal – Other 14

Animal related

Armed Robbery 0

Assault 3

BOLO (Be on look out) 10

Bomb Threat 0

Break Ins In Progress 1

Break Ins Not In Progress 8

Child Abuse 2

Cutting or Stabbing 0

Disorderly House 0

Disorderly Person 1

Disturbing the Peace 6

Domestic- Physical 8

Domestic- Verbal 9

Domestic Violence

Drag Racing 0

Drive Off 0

Driving No Licence 0

Drugs Present (possible) 5

Drunk Driver (possible) 1

Elderly 0

Exposure of Person 0

Extra Patrol Requested 8

False Call 0

Fight 3

Fire Vehicle 1

Fire Alarm 1

Fire Brush 1

Fire Other 0

Fire Structure 2

Fire Calls 0

Flooding / High Water 0

Funeral Escort 1

Harassment 2

Hazard 16

Hazmat Incident 0

Hit & Run 0

Illegal Dumping 0

Kidnapping 0

Larceny 1

Law – Other 33

Mental Transport 1

Missing Adult 1

Missing Child 0

Motorist Assist 4

Open 911 Line 5

Pager Test 0

Prowler 4

Psychiatric 0

Public Drunk 4

Rape 0

Reckless Driver 14

Rock Slide 0

Runaway Child 1

School Traffic 0

Shooting 1

Shoplifting 1

Smoke Investigation 1

Speak to an Officer 23

Stolen Vehicle 1

Strong Arm Robbery 0

Suicide or Attempted 2

Suspicious Person 22

Suspicious Vehicle 16

Theft 21

Threats 9

Trespassing 5

Unruly Juv 0

Unwanted Guest 3

Vandalism 4

Violation of Order of Protection 0

Water Leak / Break 10

Welfare Checks 20

Wreck with animal 9

Wreck without injury 19

Wreck with injury 4

Totals 454

Report submitted by Director Jerry S Jordan