This week’s court, sheriff & 911 reports

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County,Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018

RIC ALLAN BASH

GS-18-TR-413/SPEEDING/THP C DUNN

LEE ROY BENNETT

GS-18-CR-632/SIMPLE POSS/DEP B SEXTON

DALTON K BRYANT

TBI CERT & DIV VIOL DATE 5/3/18 PD

GS-18-CR-349/SIMPLE POSS/TWRA R ROSIER

CRYSTAL NICOLE COFFEY

GS-18-CR-420/DEP J PETERS

CT-1/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CT-2/DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER

WAYNE CLYDE COOK

GS-18-CR-167/FALSE INFO TO OBTAIN LICENSE/TWRA R ROSIER

MATTHEW MICHAEL COOPER

TO HAVE DL

GS-18-CR-450/DOSL/DEP M GLADDEN

DUANE ERIC DANNER

TO HAVE ATTY

GS-17-CR-327/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-550/VANDALISM/ADAM DEYTON



RUSTY LEE DAVIS

GS-18-TR-408/SPEEDING/THP C DUNN



JESSE AARON DIXON

GS-18-TR-417/SPEEDING/THP C DUNN

ROBYN MICHELLE DOBYNE

GS-18-CR-585/DEP C LIPFORD

CT-1/DOSL 1ST

CT-2/FAILURE TO YIELD

CT-3/EXPIRED REGISTRATION

CT-4/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



VALERIE ANN DOLLAR

GS-18-CR-624/CONSP TO COMMITTT AGG KIDNAPPING/LT S BROWN

JOSEPH A DUGGER

6609/A&B/VOP/CCI

MARIO ESPINOZA

GS-18-TR-404/THP C DUNN

CT-1/SPEEDING

CT-2/DRIVING W/O LICENSE

BARNEY RAY ESTEP JR

GS-18-TR-398/SPEEDING/THP C DUNN

KAREN E FLETCHER

GS-18-CR-629/PTL R NORRIS

CT-1/PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CT-2/RESISTING ARREST

NICHOLAS RYAN FLETCHER

GS-18-CR-153/252/VOP/CCI

MATTHEW FREDELL

GS-18-CR-626/AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT/CPL J PETERS

GS-18-CR-633/VIOL BOND CONDITIONS/CPL J PETERS



JUSTIN RAY GARLAND

GS-18-CR-631/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/CPL J PETERS

DEVIN RAY GREER

GS-18-CR-628/PTL C BROWN

CT-1/PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CT-2/POSS SCH II

CT-3/DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LAWANDA MARIE HOLMAN

TO HAVE DL

GS-17-CR-565/DOSL 1ST/THP R CURD



DEANGELO D HOLT

HEARING/STNAW VIOL DATE 8/13/18 PD

GS-18-CR-577/PTL C BROWN

CT-1/DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CT-2/POSS FIREARM-FELON

CT-3/POSS FIREARM WHILE INTOXICATED

CT-4/PUBLIC INTOXICATED

KEITH HUFFMAN

GS-18-CR-581/SIMPLE ASSAULT/DANNY RAY WILSON



MENDOZA SANTIAGO HUMBERTO

GS-18-CR-538/DL VIOLATION/SGT M MULLINS

KATHERINE ELIZABETH MACK

GS-17-CR-770/VOP/CCI



JOSEPH PAUL MAINS

CURTIS

GS-18-CR-605/PTL Z REECE

CT-1/DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CT-2/FETUS AS VICTIM

BRIAN ALLAN MCCOY

GS-18-TR-406/SPEEDING/THP C DUNN

SAMUEL P MIRANDO

CONDITIONAL FORFEITURE-NOT SERVED ON DEF

GS-17-CR-840/DUI 1ST/THP C DUNN

GS-17-CR-841/DRIVING W/O LICENSE/THP C DUNN

GS-17-CR-842/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI/THP C DUNN

GS-17-TR-1181/THP C DUNN

CT-1/SEATBELT 1ST

CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BILLY J MORETZ

GS-18-CR-627/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING/DEP J FERGUSON

WILLIAM JOSEPH ORREN

GS-18-TR-409/THP C DUNN

CT-1/IMPROPER PASSING

CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CT-3/DUE CARE

GS-18-CR-536/DUI 1ST/THP C DUNN

MATTHEW J OSBORNE

TO HAVE DL VIOL DATE

12/9/17 PD

GS-17-CR-874/DORL 5TH/PTL

T BROWN

GS-18-CR-612/DOMESTIC

ASSAULT/INV M CRESS

GINGER PARKER

CURTIS

GS-18-CR-504/ASSAULT/DEP M GLADDEN

JAMES RANDY LEE REECE

FALLIN

GS-17-CR-268/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-333/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-390/DEP J NORMAN

CT-1/AGG CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CT-2/VANDALISM

TRAVIS ALAN REECE

PRELIMINARY HEARING VIOL DATE 8/7/18 PD

GS-18-CR-545/AGT T BROWN

CT-1/FALSIFICATION OF DRUG TEST

CT-2/INTRO CONTRABAND PENAL FAC

CT-3/SIMPLE POSS SCH II

GS-18-CR-567/DEP J NORMAN

CT-1/DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CT-2/AGG BURGLARY

CT-3/KIDNAPPING

CT-4/FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CT-5/UNLAWFUL POSS OF WEAPON

CT-6/POSS WEAPON DURING COMMISSION OF FELONY

CT-7/RESISTING ARREST

CT-8/FELONY EVADING

CT-9/POSS STOLEN PROPERTY

JAMIE MICHELLE REEDY

GS-14-TR-798/VOP/CCI

JUSTIN ALLEN RHYMER

GS-18-CR-532/VANDALISM/DEP A WORLEY

ISIAH AUSTON ROSS

TO HAVE ATTY

GS-16-TR-1239V/VOP/CCI

SHARON SALA

GS-18-CR-589/DOGS AT LARGE/CECIL H PERRY III

KRISTOPHER C SELF

GS-18-CR-625/DUI 1ST/SGT M MULLINS

KERRY LEE SMITH

GS-18-CR-528/DEP A WORLEY

CT-1/AGG CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CT-2/PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JACKIE L SNOW

STATUS VIOL DATE 8/20/18 PD

GS-18-CR-603/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/DEP A WORLEY

WESLEY ERIC SNYDER

GS-18-TR-430/DEP A WORLEY

CT-1/EXPIRED REGISTRATION

CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ANDRES ARAMBULA SOTO

GS-18-TR-411/EXPIRED DL/DEP A WORLEY

TIFFANY RENEE STANTON

GS-18-CR-635/AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON/DEP J FERGUSON

SUE ANN TAYLOR

FALLIN

GS-18-CR-27/DEP A WORLEY

CT-1/DUI 1ST

CT-2/POSS SCH IV FOR RESALE

DANNY RAY WILSON

GS-18-CR-580/SIMPLE ASSAULT/KEITH HUFFMAN

CRAIG ALLEN WISE

STATUS PRO SE

GS-18-CR-600/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/SGT J NORMAN

CHRISTY LYNN WRIGHT

GS-18-CR-634/LT S BROWN

CT-1/INTRO CONTRABAND INTO PENAL FAC

CT-2/POSS SCH II

Criminal Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable Lisa N. Rice, Presiding

Monday, Sept. 17, 2018

JOSEPH MICHAEL COURTNER

PDL/MOTIONS STOUT

18-CR-19/ MCPD- VIOL DATE 1-22-18 $12,000 BOND- JAIL

CT-1/ POSS STOLEN PROPERTY OVER $1,000

CT-2/ SIMPLE POSS SCH II

CT-3/ SIMPLE POSS SCH IV

CT-4/ POSS DRUG PARA

CT-5/ RESISTING ARREST

NOT INDITED

CT-6-7/ POSS STOLEN PROPERTY

18-CR-20/ JCSD- VIOL DATE 7-3-14 SUMMONS ONLY

CT-1/ LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT MORE THAN $500

CT-2/ FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

18-CR-21/ MCPD- VIOL DATE 10-24-17 $7,500 BOND- JAIL

CT-1/ THEFT PROPERTY OVER $1000

TIMMY WAYNE EGGERS

ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL $3,000 TN BONDING TO HAVE ATTY

JUDGMENT 8/20/15

15-CR-45/ JCSD

CT-1/ POSS WEAPON BY CONVICTED FELON

CT-2/ POSS SCH VI

CT-3/ SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

CT-4/ POSS DRUG PARA

WILLIAM MICHAEL OXENTINE

SENTENCING HEARING PROBATION VIOL 1ST STOUT

PROBATION VIOL 2ND

JUDGMENT 12/13/14 5827/ JCSD

CT-1/ FAILURE TO APPEAR 5091/JCSD

CT-1/ NO DL IN POSS 5830/ JCSD

CT-1/ INITIATING PROCESS MANF METH

TRAVIS ALLEN REECE

PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOL $3,000 BOND WITH AAA HYDER

PROBATION VIOL 7-25-18 NO BOND-JAIL

JUDGMENT 5-8-17

16-CR-197/ JCSD

CT-1/ REG VIOL

CT-2/ DORL 8TH

17-CR-26/ JCSD

CT-1/ DORL 8TH

17-CR-27/ JCSD

CT-1/ DORL 8TH

17-CR-28/ JCSD

CT-1/ POSS SCH II

CT-2/ FELONY EVADING ARREST

CT-5/ DORL 8TH

CT-6/ REG VIOL

CT-7/ FIN RESP

CT-8/ RESISTING ARREST

NEW CHARGE ARRAIGNMENT $2,500 AAA BONDING

18-CR-65/ JCSD CAPIAS FTA NO BOND-JAIL

CT-1/ RESISTING ARREST

DAVID E SCHNUR

ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL- 4-18-18 $2,500 BOND TN BONDING CROCKETT

JUDGMENT 9/24/15

13-CR-211/ JCSD

CT-1/ VEHICULAR ASSAULT

CT-2-4/ RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CT-5/DORL

JUSTIN SHANE SEATZ

PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOL JAIL-NO BOND PD

JUDGMENT 12/19/17

16-CR-136/ JCSD

CT-1/ CONSPIRACY TO COMMITT THEFT OVER $1,000

CT-2/ CONSPIRACY TO COMMITT THEFT UNDER $1,000

MATTHEW CHARLES SLUDER

PDL/MOTIONS $25,000 BOND-JAIL SMITH

17-CR-92/ JCSD

CT-1/ SALE SCH II WITH SCHOOL ZONE ENHANACEMENT

CT-2-4/ SALE METH .5 OR MORE

Criminal Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable Stacy L. Street, Presiding

Monday, Sept 24, 2018

ANTHONY BELTRAN

PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOLJAIL – NO BOND P JUDGMENT 1-7-13

5842/ JCSD

CT-1/POSS CONTRABAND

CT-2/ POSS DRUG PARA

5928/ JCSD

CT-1/ SIMPLE POSS

6123/ JCSD

CT-1/ VANDALISM

CT-2/ VIOL ORDER OR PROTECTION

CT-3/ RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TANYA GAIL HICKS

ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL $3,000 TN BONDING TO HAVE ATTY

JUDGMENT 10/30/15

15-CR-65/ JCSD

CT-1/THEFT OVER $1,000

CT-2-4/ FORGERY

08/23/2018 RONNIE A DICKENS, HANDCOCK RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

08/24/2018 AMY S HENLEY, FOX HOLLOW RD, HARASSMENT

08/24/2018 LINDSAY E MILAM, MORETZ RD, ATTEMPTED THEFT, EVADIN ARREST, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, ALTERING LICENSE AND/OR PLATES

08/24/2018 MICHELEE SWAFFORD, MTN CITY, CRIMINAL LITTERING

08/25/2018 MATTHEW J OSBORNE, LILLY LN, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

08/26/2018 CHRISTOPHER C CORUM, TOM PHILLIPPI RD, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

08/26/2018 KAYLA D SIMPSON, PLEASANT VALLEY RD, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

08/26/2018 MICHAEL SMITH, CIRLE VIEW DR, FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT W/WEAPON

08/27/2018 TANYA L KELLY, S SHADY ST, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

08/27/2018 KRISTOPHER C SELF, GEORGIA ST, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

08/28/2018 RANDALL C GREER, CROSSROADS DR, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

08/28/2018 LARRY M NORRIS, SHINGLETOWN RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

08/29/2018 JUSTAN D BENNETT, LODGE ST, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

08/29/2018 KATHERINE E MACK, JOHNSON CITY, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

08/30/2018 KAYLA A BRIGHT, MTN CITY, ATTEMPTED ACCESORY AFTER THE FACT

08/31/2018 AMBER S CARTER, MTN CITY, THEFT, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

08/31/2018 STEVE D RHYMER, MAPLE RD, DOGS NOT ALLOWED AT LARGE

08/31/2018 LEAH R RUTH, MTN CITY, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

August 2018, City Law Enforcement Incidents

Out of Service 0

Need Investigator 0

Checking Vehicle 91

4 Wheeler-ATV 0

Alarms 15

Alarm Panic / Hold Up 0

Alarms_False 0

Alarms_Actual Break In 0

Animal – Deer 0

Animal – Dog 8

Animal – Other 8

Animal- related

Assaults 1

BOLO 3

Break Ins in Process 0

Break Ins not in Process 4

Child Abuse 0

Disorderly House 1

Disorderly Person 2

Disturbing the Peace 4

Domestic- Physical 3

Domestic- Verbal 5

Domestic Violence

Drag Racing 0

Drive Off 0

Driving With No License 0

Drugs Present (possible) 5

Drunk Driver (possible) 0

Elderly 0

Exposure of Person 0

Extra Patrol Requested 5

False Call 0

Fight 3

Fire- Alarm 2

Fire- Brush 0

Fire- Other 2

Fire- Structure 0

Fire- Vehicle 1

Fire Calls 0

Flooding/High Water 0

Funeral Escort 5

Gas Drive Off 0

Harassment 1

Hazard 2

Hazmat Incident 0

Hit & Run 0

Kidnapping 0

Illegal Dumping 1

Larceny 0

Law – Other 35

Mental Transport 0

Missing Adult 0

Missing Child 1

Motorist Assist 2

Open 911 Line 4

Pager Test 0

Prowler 1

Psychiatric 0

Public Drunk 1

Rape 0

Reckless Driver 13

Riot 0

Rock Slide 0

Runaway Child 1

School Traffic 0

Shooting 2

Shoplifting 2

Smoke Investigation 0

Speak to an Officer 31

Stolen Vehicle 0

Suicide or Attempted 1

Suspicious Person 27

Suspicious Vehicle 3

Theft 8

Threats 4

Trespassing 4

Unruly Juv 1

Unwanted Guest 2

Vandalism 5

Violation of Order of Protection 0

Water Leak / Break 1

Welfare Checks 11

Wreck with animal 0

Wreck with out injury 14

Wreck with injury 1

Totals 347

Report submitted by Director Jerry S Jordan

August 2018, City County Law Enforcement Incidents

Out of Service 3

Need Investigator 0

Dead Animal 0

DOA 0

Checking Vehicle 90

4 Wheeler-ATV 3

Alarms 37

Alarms_False 0

Alarm Panic/Hold Up 1

Alarms_Actual Break In 0

Animal – Deer 1

Animal – Dog 16

Animal – Other 10

Animal related

Armed Robbery 0

Assault 2

BOLO (Be on look out) 4

Bomb Threat 0

Break Ins In Progress 3

Break Ins Not In Progress 7

Child Abuse 0

Cutting or Stabbing 0

Disorderly House 1

Disorderly Person 1

Disturbing the Peace 1

Domestic- Physical 8

Domestic- Verbal 11

Domestic Violence

Drag Racing 0

Drive Off 0

Driving No Licence 0

Drugs Present (possible) 0

Drunk Driver (possible) 3

Elderly 0

Exposure of Person 0

Extra Patrol Requested 9

False Call 0

Fight 2

Fire Vehicle 2

Fire Alarm 7

Fire Brush 0

Fire Other 4

Fire Structure 0

Fire Calls 0

Flooding / High Water 1

Funeral Escort 0

Harassment 5

Hazard 23

Hazmat Incident 0

Hit & Run 0

Illegal Dumping 2

Kidnapping 0

Larceny 0

Law – Other 35

Mental Transport 0

Missing Adult 2

Missing Child 1

Motorist Assist 1

Open 911 Line 6

Pager Test 0

Prowler 3

Psychiatric 0

Public Drunk 0

Rape 0

Reckless Driver 31

Rock Slide 0

Runaway Child 2

School Traffic 0

Shooting 3

Shoplifting 0

Smoke Investigation 2

Speak to an Officer 23

Stolen Vehicle 4

Strong Arm Robbery 0

Suicide or Attempted 3

Suspicious Person 32

Suspicious Vehicle 12

Theft 17

Threats 3

Trespassing 6

Unruly Juv 1

Unwanted Guest 5

Vandalism 8

Violation of Order of Protection 1

Water Leak / Break 8

Welfare Checks 28

Wreck with animal 8

Wreck without injury 19

Wreck with injury 12

Totals 533

Report submitted by Director Jerry S Jordan

August 2018 , Medical Incidents

Earache 0

Toothache 0

Abdominal 10

Allergies 5

Animal Bite 0

Assault 2

Back Pain 3

Breathing Problems 29

Burns 0

Carbom 0

Cardiac 2

Chest Pain 12

Choke 0

Convulsions / Seizures 11

Diabetic Problems 3

Drowning 0

Electrocution 0

Eye Problems 0

Falls Under 6 Feet 22

Falls Over 6 Feet (Traumatic) 3

Headache 2

Heart 2

Heat 0

Hemorrhage / Lacerations 7

Overdose 4

Pregnancy 1

Psychiatric 1

Sick Person 40

Stab or Gun Shot 1

Stroke (CVA) 7

Traffic 0

Trauma 2

Unconscious / Fainting 11

Unknown 5

Transfers 49

Med Related 0

Discharged 42

Dialysis 27

Doctor Aptm 2

Medical Alarms 0

MDOA 4

Totals 309

City 911 Calls-Hung Up 4

County 911 Calls-Hung Up 4

Voids-Zone 798 38

Unk’s-Zone 799 38

Incidents Recieved By Fire Dist

Trade 37

Shady Valley / 28

/ Sutherland 7

1st Dist / Laurel Bloomery 95

2nd Dist. 202

City 484

Neva 81

Dry Run 39

Butler 63

Doe Valley 119

Totals 1155

Report submitted by Director Jerry S Jordan.