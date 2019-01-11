Sheriff’s Report

1/4/2019

12/28/2018 Aaron E Johnson, J Hodge Rd,Violation Of Probation

12/28/2018 Shatona L Lunceford, Lodge St, Capias – Failure To Appear

12/29/2018 Steve W Arnold, Mtn City, Simple Assault Involving A Child

12/29/2018 Leigh S Hammons, Mtn City, Criminal Impersonation, Resisitng Arrest, Fugitive From Justice

12/29/2018 Donnelly M Lewis, Furnance Creek Rd, Felony Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Simple Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

12/29/2018 Steven D Perry, Modock Rd, Aggravated Kidnapping, Rape

12/30/2018 Ruthie N Canter, Rainbow Rd, Violation Of Bond Conditions

12/31/2018 Casey R Adkins, Stout Rd, Driving On Unregistered Vehicle, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

12/31/2018 David A Cooper, Cooper Fork Mtn Rd, Capias, Carry/Possession Of A Weapon, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

12/31/2018 Pauletta Dunn, Chillicothe Il, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs For Resale, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

12/31/2018 Brittany L Howard, Graybeal Ave, Violation Of Probation

01/01/2019 Matthew C Blackwelder, Todd Nc, Drinking/Possession Of Alcohol While Under Age

01/01/2019 David W Bodenhamer, Dug Hill Rd, Driving Under The Influence Underage)

01/01/2019 John Carrol, Dry Hill Rd, Public Intoxication, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

01/01/2019 Geoffrey R Carroll, Norman Dugger Rd, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Driving Under The Inlfuence

01/01/2019 Amos L Earp, Boone Nc, Assault As Domestic Violence

01/01/2019 Megan L Maze, Mill Creek Rd, Evading Arrest On Foot, Failure To Appear For Jail Time X 2, Violation Of Probation

01/02/2019 Willie Davis Jr, Bristol Tn, Conspiracy To Committ Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Burglary, False Report To Authorities

01/02/2019 Brittany N Dugger, Village Square Ln, Criminal Conspiracy To Committ Theft, Simple Possession, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

01/02/2019 Daniel L Hicks, Piney Flats, Public Intoxication, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs,

01/02/2019 Jennifer L Jenkins, Bristol Tn, Conspiracy To Committ Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Burglary, False Report To Authorities

01/02/2019 Greggory L Johnson, Vilas Nc, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

01/02/2019 Dakota J Lawton, Mountain Site Dr, Violation Of Probation

01/02/2019 Steven T Mcguire, Eggers Branch Rd, Illegal Possession Of A Weapon, Possession Of Methamphetamine, Violation Of Probation

01/02/2019 Terry D Wallace, Crackers Neck Rd, Criminal Impersonation, Violation Of Probation

01/03/2019 William S Adams, Hwy 67 W, Violation Of Financial Responsibility, Simple Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation Of Registration Law, Failure To Yield To Emergency Vehciles

01/03/2019 Barry L Bishop, Mink Hills Rd, Theft $1,000 <$10,000

01/03/2019 Joseph M Bright, Mill Creek Rd, Possession Of Stolen Property, Driving An Unregistered Vehicle, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law, Driving On Revoked Drivers License – 5Th Offense

01/03/2019 Lisa K Clawson, Spear Branch Rd, Violation Of Probation

01/03/2019 Thomas H Mccauley, Dotson Ln, Violation Of Probation

01/03/2019 Mary S Mckinnis, Chestnut Dr, Public Intoxication