Sheriff’s Report

11/21/2018 Jason L May, Fall Branch Rd, Capias, Violation Of Probation

11/22/2018 Casey R Adkins, Stout Rd, Violation Of Probation

11/22/2018 Justan D Bennett, Lodge St, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law

11/22/2018 Hans L Christensen, Sprucy Ln, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

11/22/2018 Conner E Icenhour, Bill Icenhour Ln, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law

11/22/2018 Kristy L Robinson, Copley Branch Rd, Violation Of Community Corrections X 2

11/22/2018 David W Swift, Gentry Creek Rd, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

11/22/2018 Faith A Swift, Forge Creek Rd, Violation Of Probation

11/22/2018 Jerry L Williams, Forge Creek Rd, Theft Of Property O/ $1,000, Aggravated Burglary

11/23/2018 Frank A Dales, Crackers Neck Rd, Capias X 2 (Failure To Appear, Driving Without Drivers License)

11/23/2018 Matthew A Perry, Burley Shoun Ln, Assault, Robbery

11/23/2018 Deanna R Taylor, Harriman Tn, Resisting Stop, Frisk, Halt, Arrest Or Search X 2, Evading Arrest By Foot X 2, Conspiracy To Manufacture Marijuana, Felony Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Simple Possession Of Schedule Iii Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation Of Probation, Possession Of Legend Drugs X 2

11/24/2018 Lesa Burus, Crossroads Dr, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs

11/25/2018 Robert S Bullock, Hwy 421 S, Attempted Motor Vehicle Theft O/$1,000, Theft U/$1,000, Criminal Trespassing

11/25/2018 Andrew J Gwinn, Pine Orchard Rd, Evading Arrest While Operating A Motor Vehicle, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs With Intent To Sale, Simple Possession X 2, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

11/25/2018 Robert J Henry, Burlington Ia, Violation Of Probation

11/25/2018 Joshua R Morefield, Spear Branch Rd,Driving On Revoked Drivers License

11/26/2018 Devin R Greer, Furnance Creek Rd, Failure To Appear

11/26/2018 Tiffany L Hamilton, Kingsport Tn, Violation Of Community Corrections

11/26/2018 Christopher J Hicks, Boone Nc, Fugitive From Justice

11/26/2018 Matthew V Pennington, Pine Orchard Rd, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

11/27/2018 John K Lawton, Deer Run Rd, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support

11/27/2018 Robert J Mains, Wilson Ave, Violation Of Probation

11/27/2018 Justin R Matherly, Imogene St, Violation Of Probation

11/27/2018 Michael C Miller, Hampton Tn, Violation Of Community Corrections

11/28/2018 William J Corum, Gentry Creek Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence, Violation Of Order Of Protection Or Restraining Order, Interference With Emergency Calls, Vandlaism, Violation Of Bond Conditions

11/28/2018 Jospeh M Courtner, Mountain Site Dr, Capias X 2, Conspiracy To Manufacture Marijuana, Felony Possession Of A Firearm, Possession Of Firearm While In Commission Of A Felony, Felony Possession Schedule Ii Drugs With Intent To Sell, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

11/28/2018 Mark E Flahart, Avery Meadows Ln, Theft Of Vehcile, Fugitive From Justice

11/28/2018 Ricky R Shelton, Johnson Hollow Rd, Theft Of Property O/$1,000.00, Burglary

11/29/2018 Stephen F Brunner, Wake Forest Nc, Failure To Appear

11/29/2018 Colleen E Stevens, Bristol Tn, Violation Of Probation