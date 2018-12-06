Court Reports 12/5

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information
David Edwin Adams
Hearing/Stnaw Viol Date 10-8-18 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-7744/Ptl R Norris
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Vicl
Ct-3/Child Endangerment
Alisha Dawn Arnold
Tox Result Viol Date 6-27-18 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-471/Dui 1St/Ptl C Brown
Christina Bertogli
Gs-18-Cr-913/Assault Of A Minor/Jennifer Young
Jordan S Blevins
Jud Div Viol Date 12-4-17 Pd
Gs-17-Cr-866/Ptl M Mullins
Ct-1/Poss Drug Para
Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii
Madison Kayla Brown
Preliminary Hearing Fallin
Gs-18-Cr-703/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Poss Sch I-Mushrooms
Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii-Cocaine
Ct-3/Poss Sch I-Lsd
Ct-4/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-5/Simple Poss Sch Iv
Ct-6/Poss Drug Para
Stephen Frank Brunner
Capias
Gs-18-Cr-183/Ptl T Brown
Ct-1/Dosl 1St
Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Vi
William Jeffery Corum
Gs-18-Cr-904/Dep C Lipford
Ct-1/Domestic Assault
Ct-2/Violation Bond Conditions
Ct-3/Violation Order Protection
Ct-4/Interference W/Emergency Calls
Ct-5/Vandalism
Brandon Barry Cox
Gs-18-Cr-799/Dorl 1St/Dep B Sexton
Nancy Katherine Dowell
Tox Result Viol Date 6-29-18 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-466/Dui 1St/Dep B Sexton
Arla Dee Ferguson
Compliance
Gs-13-Cr-1520V/Vop/Cci
Mark Evans Flahart
Gs-18-Cr-905/Theft Of Vehicle/Inv B Sutherland
Gs-18-Cr-906/Fugtive From Justice/Inv B Sutherland
Ashley N Guy
Fallin
Gs-18-Cr-531/Sgt T Brown Tbi Cert & Div
Ct-1/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para
Gs-18-Cr-713/Dui 1St/Lt M Mullins
Andrew James Gwinn
Canter-?
Gs-18-Tr-557/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Reckless Driving
Ct-2/Dl Violation
Ct-3/Financial Responsibility
Gs-18-Cr-816/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Evading By Mv
Cts 2-3/Poss Sch Ii For Resale
Cts 4-5/Poss Sch Vi For Resale
Ct-6/Poss Drug Para
Ct-7/Driving W/O Motorcyle Endorsements
Gs-18-Cr-893/Ptl J Johnsonc
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii For Resale
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para
Ct-3/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Gs-18-Cr-894/Simple Poss Sch Vi/Ptl J Johnson
Gs-18-Cr-895/Felony Evading/Dep B Sexton
Charles W Hand
Gs-18-Cr-682/Domestic Assault/Dep B Sexton
Christopher James Hicks
Status
Gs-18-Cr-896/Fugitive From Justice/Dep T Brown
Robert W Keifer
Gs-18-Cr-830/Public Intoxication/Ptl M Mullins
Luci Marie Koseter
Preliminary Hearing
Highbough
Gs-18-Cr-704/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Poss Sch I-Mushrooms
Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii-Cocaine
Ct-3/Poss Sch I-Lsd
Ct-4/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-5/Simple Poss Sch Iv
Joshua David Kope
Gs-18-Cr-868/Simple Poss Sch Vi/Ptl J Johnson
Robin Meredith
Gs-18-Cr-793/Harassment/Sgt J Norman
Stephen D Meredith
Agreed Order Fallin
Gs-18-Cr-219/Domestic Assault/Dep R Mink
Gs-18-Cr-659/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Poss Sch Vi
Ct-2/Domestic Assault
Joyce Mindy Morefield
Pd
Gs-15-Tr-1108V/Vop/Cci
Billy Joe Moretz
Gs-18-Cr-697/Vop/Cci
Jordan D Morley
Preliminary Hearing
Bowman
Gs-18-Cr-705/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Poss Sch I-Mushrooms
Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii-Cocaine
Ct-3/Poss Sch I-Lsd
Ct-4/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-5/Simple Pos Sch Iv
Ct-6/Poss Drug Para
Shania M Osborne
Gs-18-Cr-911/Poss Drug Para/Dep A Worley
25. Lonnie Owens
Gs-18-Cr-907/Tdoc J Carver
Cts 1-2/Violation Tn Sex Offender Registry
Katelyn Pence
Gs-18-Cr-866/Domestic Assault/Inv B Sutherland
Donald L Powell
Gs-18-Cr-817/Lt M Mullins
Ct-1/Dui
Ct-2/Vicl
Ct-3/Resisting Arrest
Ct-4/Open Container
Ronald A Reagon
Gs-18-Cr-908/Theft Of Motor Vehicle Over $10,000/Dep J Ferguson
Allison Betina Nicole Roark
Gs-18-Cr-879/Poss Drug Para/Dep B Sexton
Michael S Roberts
Gs-18-Cr-912/Dep R Norris
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para
Christian Rodriguez
Gs-18-Cr-804/Dorl 1St/Dep B Sexton
Leslie Carol Sharpe
Gs-18-Tr-546/Speeding/Thp C Dunn
Ricky Ray Shelton
Gs-18-Cr-807/Inv B Sutherland
Ct-1/Evading By Mv
Ct-2/Reckless Driving
Sage Marie Ann Shepherd
Gs-18-Tr-548/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Speeding
Ct-2/Financial Responsibility
Billie S Shilling
Preliminary Hearing Viol Date 10-25-18 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-812/Dep T Brown
Ct-1/Poss Sch Vi For Resale
Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii For Resalec
Ct-3/Poss Drug Para
Ivan Dean Snyder
Gs-18-Tr-597/Financial Responsibility/Dep B Sexton
Tyler Vernon Stanley
Gs-18-Tr-549/Reckless Driving/Dep B Sexton
David Clinton Straney
Gs-18-Cr-801/Driving W/O License/Sgt J Woodard