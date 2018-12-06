Court Reports 12/5

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

David Edwin Adams

Hearing/Stnaw Viol Date 10-8-18 Pd

Gs-18-Cr-7744/Ptl R Norris

Ct-1/Dui 1St

Ct-2/Vicl

Ct-3/Child Endangerment

Alisha Dawn Arnold

Tox Result Viol Date 6-27-18 Pd

Gs-18-Cr-471/Dui 1St/Ptl C Brown

Christina Bertogli

Gs-18-Cr-913/Assault Of A Minor/Jennifer Young

Jordan S Blevins

Jud Div Viol Date 12-4-17 Pd

Gs-17-Cr-866/Ptl M Mullins

Ct-1/Poss Drug Para

Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii

Madison Kayla Brown

Preliminary Hearing Fallin

Gs-18-Cr-703/Dep B Sexton

Ct-1/Poss Sch I-Mushrooms

Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii-Cocaine

Ct-3/Poss Sch I-Lsd

Ct-4/Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-5/Simple Poss Sch Iv

Ct-6/Poss Drug Para

Stephen Frank Brunner

Capias

Gs-18-Cr-183/Ptl T Brown

Ct-1/Dosl 1St

Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Vi

William Jeffery Corum

Gs-18-Cr-904/Dep C Lipford

Ct-1/Domestic Assault

Ct-2/Violation Bond Conditions

Ct-3/Violation Order Protection

Ct-4/Interference W/Emergency Calls

Ct-5/Vandalism

Brandon Barry Cox

Gs-18-Cr-799/Dorl 1St/Dep B Sexton

Nancy Katherine Dowell

Tox Result Viol Date 6-29-18 Pd

Gs-18-Cr-466/Dui 1St/Dep B Sexton

Arla Dee Ferguson

Compliance

Gs-13-Cr-1520V/Vop/Cci

Mark Evans Flahart

Gs-18-Cr-905/Theft Of Vehicle/Inv B Sutherland

Gs-18-Cr-906/Fugtive From Justice/Inv B Sutherland

Ashley N Guy

Fallin

Gs-18-Cr-531/Sgt T Brown Tbi Cert & Div

Ct-1/Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-2/Poss Drug Para

Gs-18-Cr-713/Dui 1St/Lt M Mullins

Andrew James Gwinn

Canter-?

Gs-18-Tr-557/Dep B Sexton

Ct-1/Reckless Driving

Ct-2/Dl Violation

Ct-3/Financial Responsibility

Gs-18-Cr-816/Dep B Sexton

Ct-1/Evading By Mv

Cts 2-3/Poss Sch Ii For Resale

Cts 4-5/Poss Sch Vi For Resale

Ct-6/Poss Drug Para

Ct-7/Driving W/O Motorcyle Endorsements

Gs-18-Cr-893/Ptl J Johnsonc

Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii For Resale

Ct-2/Poss Drug Para

Ct-3/Simple Poss Sch Vi

Gs-18-Cr-894/Simple Poss Sch Vi/Ptl J Johnson

Gs-18-Cr-895/Felony Evading/Dep B Sexton

Charles W Hand

Gs-18-Cr-682/Domestic Assault/Dep B Sexton

Christopher James Hicks

Status

Gs-18-Cr-896/Fugitive From Justice/Dep T Brown

Robert W Keifer

Gs-18-Cr-830/Public Intoxication/Ptl M Mullins

Luci Marie Koseter

Preliminary Hearing

Highbough

Gs-18-Cr-704/Dep B Sexton

Ct-1/Poss Sch I-Mushrooms

Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii-Cocaine

Ct-3/Poss Sch I-Lsd

Ct-4/Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-5/Simple Poss Sch Iv

Joshua David Kope

Gs-18-Cr-868/Simple Poss Sch Vi/Ptl J Johnson

Robin Meredith

Gs-18-Cr-793/Harassment/Sgt J Norman

Stephen D Meredith

Agreed Order Fallin

Gs-18-Cr-219/Domestic Assault/Dep R Mink

Gs-18-Cr-659/Dep B Sexton

Ct-1/Poss Sch Vi

Ct-2/Domestic Assault

Joyce Mindy Morefield

Pd

Gs-15-Tr-1108V/Vop/Cci

Billy Joe Moretz

Gs-18-Cr-697/Vop/Cci

Jordan D Morley

Preliminary Hearing

Bowman

Gs-18-Cr-705/Dep B Sexton

Ct-1/Poss Sch I-Mushrooms

Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii-Cocaine

Ct-3/Poss Sch I-Lsd

Ct-4/Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-5/Simple Pos Sch Iv

Ct-6/Poss Drug Para

Shania M Osborne

Gs-18-Cr-911/Poss Drug Para/Dep A Worley

25. Lonnie Owens

Gs-18-Cr-907/Tdoc J Carver

Cts 1-2/Violation Tn Sex Offender Registry

Katelyn Pence

Gs-18-Cr-866/Domestic Assault/Inv B Sutherland

Donald L Powell

Gs-18-Cr-817/Lt M Mullins

Ct-1/Dui

Ct-2/Vicl

Ct-3/Resisting Arrest

Ct-4/Open Container

Ronald A Reagon

Gs-18-Cr-908/Theft Of Motor Vehicle Over $10,000/Dep J Ferguson

Allison Betina Nicole Roark

Gs-18-Cr-879/Poss Drug Para/Dep B Sexton

Michael S Roberts

Gs-18-Cr-912/Dep R Norris

Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii

Ct-2/Poss Drug Para

Christian Rodriguez

Gs-18-Cr-804/Dorl 1St/Dep B Sexton

Leslie Carol Sharpe

Gs-18-Tr-546/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Ricky Ray Shelton

Gs-18-Cr-807/Inv B Sutherland

Ct-1/Evading By Mv

Ct-2/Reckless Driving

Sage Marie Ann Shepherd

Gs-18-Tr-548/Thp C Dunn

Ct-1/Speeding

Ct-2/Financial Responsibility

Billie S Shilling

Preliminary Hearing Viol Date 10-25-18 Pd

Gs-18-Cr-812/Dep T Brown

Ct-1/Poss Sch Vi For Resale

Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii For Resalec

Ct-3/Poss Drug Para

Ivan Dean Snyder

Gs-18-Tr-597/Financial Responsibility/Dep B Sexton

Tyler Vernon Stanley

Gs-18-Tr-549/Reckless Driving/Dep B Sexton

David Clinton Straney

Gs-18-Cr-801/Driving W/O License/Sgt J Woodard