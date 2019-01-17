Court Report

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information
General Sessions Court Johnson County,
Tennessee
The Honorable
William B. Hawkins,
Presiding
Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019
Peggy Michelle Snyder
Compliance Gs-13-Cr-1613V/Vop/Cci
Jason Thomas Augustine
Gs-18-Cr-996/Dosl/Ptl J Johnson
Zachary Michael Bennett
Jud Div Fallin
Gs-18-Cr-399/Dep A Worley
Ct-1/Poss Drug Para
Ct-2/Public Intoxication
Ct-3/Unlawful Poss Of Firearm W/Intoxicated
Donna L Bunting
Gs-18-Cr-112/Vop/Cci
Elizabeth A Carr
Hearing/Stnaw Landstreet
Gs-18-Cr-506/Dep C Lipford
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Vicl
Bobby Roscoe Clawson
Gs-18-Tr-588/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Seatbelt 1St Ct-2/Due Care
Gs-18-Cr-878/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Dui 1St Ct-2/Vicl
James Kimble Clemmons
Gs-18-Cr-955/Dosl 1St/Ptl J Johnson
David Allen Cooper
Gs-18-Cr-742/Vop/Cci
Gs-18-Cr-987/Vop/Cci
Stacey Eastridge Daley
Gs-18-Tr-577/Improper Passing/Thp C Dunn
Willie Davis Jr
Preliminary Hearing Curtis
Gs-19-Cr-10/Chief Inv S Brown
Ct-1/Agg Robbery
Ct-2/Consp To Agg Robbery
Ct-3/Agg Burglary Ct-4/Agg Kidnapping Ct-5/False Report
Stephen Wayne Dunn Jr
Gs-18-Cr-929/Twra R Rosier
Cts 1-2/Illegal Poss Of Wildlife
Ct-3/Violation Big Game Check In
Ct-4/Unlawful Poss Of Firearm
Ct-5/Poss Drug Para
Amos Lee Earp
Vic Req To Modify No Contact Order
Gs-19-Cr-4/Domestic Assault/Dep R Mink
Kristina Paige Eason
Gs-18-Cr-951/Dosl 1St/Thp C Dunn
Jason A Feltner
Preliminary Hearing Hyder
Gs-18-Cr-517/Domestic Assault/Dep J Norman
Melissa Maxwell Feltner
Preliminary Hearing Hyder
Gs-18-Cr-516/Domestic Assault/Dep J Norman
Charles Edward Forrester
Gs-18-Tr-464/Thp B Proffitt
Ct-1/Following Too Close
Ct-2/Financial Responsibility
Gs-18-Tr-472/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Seatbelt 1St
Ct-2/Unlawful Removal Of Tasg
Ct-3/Driving Unreg Vehicle
Gs-18-623/Dosl 1St/Thp B Proffitt
Gs-18-Cr-623/Dosl 1St/Thp C Dunn
Gs-18-Cr-669/Dosl 1St/Ptl C Brown
Lester Scott Gentry
Preliminary Hearing Curtis
Gs-18-Cr-932/Dep R Norris
Ct-1/Agg Domestic
Ct-2/Interference W/Emergency Calls
Paul N Gentry
Gs-18-Cr-949/False Imprisonment/Dep R Norris
Robert Lee Gentry
Gs-18-Tr-603/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Financial Responsibility
Ct-2/Speeding
Eve Rebecca Grayson
Tbd If Pif Pro Se
Gs-18-Cr-854/Simple Assault/Tim Widener
Hunter Ray Greene Hyder
Gs-17-Cr-18/Vop/Cci
Marty Guy Greenwell
Gs-18-Cr-861/Poss Sch Ii/Sgt J Norman
Stephanie E Grissom
Gs-18-Tr-571/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Speeding Ct-2/Financial Responsibilty
Miranda Hayworth
Gs-18-Tr-620/Speeding/Thp C Dunn
Brett Mckinley Henson
Gs-19-Cr-47/Dep R Mink Ct-1/Simple Poss Sch Vi Ct-2/Poss Drug Para
Brandon Rainey Hicks
Tbi Cert & Div Viol Date 12-5-18 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-919/Domestic Assault/Lt M Mullins
Brian Eugene Hicks
Gs-19-Cr-41/Public Intoxication/Dep T Brown
Rebekah Maude Humphrey
Status Stout
Gs-16-Cr-764/Vop/Cci Gs-18-Cr-29/Vop/Cci Gs-18-Cr-672/Poss Drug Para/Dep B Sexton
Gs-18-Cr-694/Theft Under $1000/Ptl C Hatley
Jennifer Lois Jenkins
Preliminary Hearing Viol Date 12/31/18 Pd
Gs-19-Cr-9/Chief Inv S Brown
Ct-1/Agg Robbery
Ct-2/Consp To Agg Robbery
Ct-3/Agg Burglary Ct-4/Agg Kidnapping Ct-5/False Report
Joseph Ray Keith
Wright
Gs-18-Tr-517/Dep C Lipford
Ct-1/Registration Violation
Ct-2/Financial Responsibility
Gs-18-Cr-725/Dorl 2Nd/Dep C Lipford
Michael W Matherly
Status Curtis
Gs-19-Cr-18/Fugitive From Justice/Dep E Martin
Jason Lee May
Pd Gs-16-Cr-901/Vop/Cci
Gs-18-Tr-148/Financial Responsibility/Inv B Sutherland
Gs-18-Cr-188/Dorl/Inv B Sutherland
Steven Tyler Mcguire
Fallin Gs-17-Cr-100/Vop/Cci
Kaleb Mcworther Fop
Plea/To Have Dl
Gs-18-Tr-460/Sgt J Norman
Ct-1/Registation Violation
Ct-2/Financial Responsibility
Gs-18-Cr-596/Dosl/Sgt J Norman
Ryan A Miller
Hearing/Stnaw Hyder
Gs-18-Cr-362/Dui 1St/Dep C Fraser
Wanda Gail Miller
Hyder G-18-Cr-599/Domestic Assault/Sgt J Norman
Darrell Gene Moody
Gs-18-Tr-598/Following Too Close/Thp G Marlowe Gs-19-Cr-14/Dui 1St/Thp G Marlowe Gs-19-Cr-15/Dosl 3Rd/Thp G Marlowe
Joshua Allen Morton
Gs-18-Cr-163/Vop/Cci
Jacob Daniel Lee Norris
Preliminary Hearing Fallin
Gs-18-Cr-602/Assault/Morgan Church
Gs-18-Cr-711/Inv B Sutherland
Ct-1/Rape Ct-2/Kidnapping
Ct-3/Domestic Assault
Melanie Nicole Patterson
Gs-18-Cr-950/Driving W/O License/Thp C Dunn
Jonathan Wallace Pass
Gs-18-Cr-910/Poss Drug Para/Sgt J Norman
Matthew Anthony Perry
Preliminary Hearing Viol Date 11/23/18 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-885/Ptl J Johnson
Ct-1/Robbery Ct-2/Assault
Steven M Phipps
Tox Result Viol Date 10/16/18 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-791/Lt M Mullins
Ct-1/Poss Sch Iv Ct-2/Poss Stolen Property Ct-3/Dui
Domingo Gaspar Ramirez
Gs-18-Tr-638/Ptl J Johnson
Ct-1/Driving W/O License
Ct-2/Financial Responsibility
Timothy C Robinson
Preliminary Hearing Viol Date 11/20/18 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-882/Dep C Lipford
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Vicl
Johnny Avirn Scarberry
Gs-18-Tr-589/Thp T Wolfenbarger
Ct-1/Due Care
Ct-2/Traffic Control Device
Ct-3/Open Container
Rose Francis Sherwood
Gs-18-Cr-952/Dorl 1St/Thp C Dunn
Amanda Carol Sluder
To Have Dl Gs-18-Cr-827/Dosl 1St/Dep J Ferguson
Lara Michelle Snyder
To Have Dl
Gs-18-Tr-568/Lt M Cress
Ct-1/Light Law
Ct-2/Financial Responsibility
Tyler Vernon Stanley
Gs-18-Tr-574/Speeding/Thp C Dunn
Timothy J Trivette
To Have Atty Pro Se
Gs-18-Cr-961/Dep R Mink
Ct-1/Criminal Trespassing
Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii
Cts 3-4/Criminal Impersonation
James Lester Vincent
Gs-18-Tr-590/Seatbelt 1St/Thp C Dunn
William T Vaughn
Tbd If Pif Canter
Gs-18-Cr-856/Domestic Assault/Dep J Ferguson
Brad Nelson Wallace
Gs-19-Cr-42/Public Intoxication/Ptl Z Reece
Jennifer Key Walton
Gs-18-Cr-855/Sgt J Norman
Ct-1/Dui 1St Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-3/Poss Drug Para Ct-4/Vicl
Matthew Lee Widner
Fallin Gs-18-Cr-141/Vop/Cci
Gs-18-Cr-434/Vop/Cci
Stevie Ray Williams
Hearing/Stnaw Hampton
Gs-18-Cr-588/Twra C Marshall
Cts 1-2/Hunting During Illegal Hours
Ct-3/Hunting From Mv
Cts 4-5/Hunting From Public Rd
Cts 6-7/Hunting W/O License
Cts 8-9/Illegal Poss Big Game
Ct-10/Illegal Transportation Of Big Game Cts 11-12/Hunting W/Illegal Manner And MeansCts 13-14/Spotlighting Deer
Nicklas Lee Winebarger
Gs-18-Tr-608/Ptl Z Reece
Ct-1/Dosl Ct-2/Expired Registration
Marilyn E Wolfe
Capias
Gs-16-Cr-802/Poss Sch Ii/Dep Roark