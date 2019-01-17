Court Report

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

General Sessions Court Johnson County,

Tennessee

The Honorable

William B. Hawkins,

Presiding

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019

Peggy Michelle Snyder

Compliance Gs-13-Cr-1613V/Vop/Cci

Jason Thomas Augustine

Gs-18-Cr-996/Dosl/Ptl J Johnson

Zachary Michael Bennett

Jud Div Fallin

Gs-18-Cr-399/Dep A Worley

Ct-1/Poss Drug Para

Ct-2/Public Intoxication

Ct-3/Unlawful Poss Of Firearm W/Intoxicated

Donna L Bunting

Gs-18-Cr-112/Vop/Cci

Elizabeth A Carr

Hearing/Stnaw Landstreet

Gs-18-Cr-506/Dep C Lipford

Ct-1/Dui 1St

Ct-2/Vicl

Bobby Roscoe Clawson

Gs-18-Tr-588/Thp C Dunn

Ct-1/Seatbelt 1St Ct-2/Due Care

Gs-18-Cr-878/Thp C Dunn

Ct-1/Dui 1St Ct-2/Vicl

James Kimble Clemmons

Gs-18-Cr-955/Dosl 1St/Ptl J Johnson

David Allen Cooper

Gs-18-Cr-742/Vop/Cci

Gs-18-Cr-987/Vop/Cci

Stacey Eastridge Daley

Gs-18-Tr-577/Improper Passing/Thp C Dunn

Willie Davis Jr

Preliminary Hearing Curtis

Gs-19-Cr-10/Chief Inv S Brown

Ct-1/Agg Robbery

Ct-2/Consp To Agg Robbery

Ct-3/Agg Burglary Ct-4/Agg Kidnapping Ct-5/False Report

Stephen Wayne Dunn Jr

Gs-18-Cr-929/Twra R Rosier

Cts 1-2/Illegal Poss Of Wildlife

Ct-3/Violation Big Game Check In

Ct-4/Unlawful Poss Of Firearm

Ct-5/Poss Drug Para

Amos Lee Earp

Vic Req To Modify No Contact Order

Gs-19-Cr-4/Domestic Assault/Dep R Mink

Kristina Paige Eason

Gs-18-Cr-951/Dosl 1St/Thp C Dunn

Jason A Feltner

Preliminary Hearing Hyder

Gs-18-Cr-517/Domestic Assault/Dep J Norman

Melissa Maxwell Feltner

Preliminary Hearing Hyder

Gs-18-Cr-516/Domestic Assault/Dep J Norman

Charles Edward Forrester

Gs-18-Tr-464/Thp B Proffitt

Ct-1/Following Too Close

Ct-2/Financial Responsibility

Gs-18-Tr-472/Thp C Dunn

Ct-1/Seatbelt 1St

Ct-2/Unlawful Removal Of Tasg

Ct-3/Driving Unreg Vehicle

Gs-18-623/Dosl 1St/Thp B Proffitt

Gs-18-Cr-623/Dosl 1St/Thp C Dunn

Gs-18-Cr-669/Dosl 1St/Ptl C Brown

Lester Scott Gentry

Preliminary Hearing Curtis

Gs-18-Cr-932/Dep R Norris

Ct-1/Agg Domestic

Ct-2/Interference W/Emergency Calls

Paul N Gentry

Gs-18-Cr-949/False Imprisonment/Dep R Norris

Robert Lee Gentry

Gs-18-Tr-603/Thp C Dunn

Ct-1/Financial Responsibility

Ct-2/Speeding

Eve Rebecca Grayson

Tbd If Pif Pro Se

Gs-18-Cr-854/Simple Assault/Tim Widener

Hunter Ray Greene Hyder

Gs-17-Cr-18/Vop/Cci

Marty Guy Greenwell

Gs-18-Cr-861/Poss Sch Ii/Sgt J Norman

Stephanie E Grissom

Gs-18-Tr-571/Thp C Dunn

Ct-1/Speeding Ct-2/Financial Responsibilty

Miranda Hayworth

Gs-18-Tr-620/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Brett Mckinley Henson

Gs-19-Cr-47/Dep R Mink Ct-1/Simple Poss Sch Vi Ct-2/Poss Drug Para

Brandon Rainey Hicks

Tbi Cert & Div Viol Date 12-5-18 Pd

Gs-18-Cr-919/Domestic Assault/Lt M Mullins

Brian Eugene Hicks

Gs-19-Cr-41/Public Intoxication/Dep T Brown

Rebekah Maude Humphrey

Status Stout

Gs-16-Cr-764/Vop/Cci Gs-18-Cr-29/Vop/Cci Gs-18-Cr-672/Poss Drug Para/Dep B Sexton

Gs-18-Cr-694/Theft Under $1000/Ptl C Hatley

Jennifer Lois Jenkins

Preliminary Hearing Viol Date 12/31/18 Pd

Gs-19-Cr-9/Chief Inv S Brown

Ct-1/Agg Robbery

Ct-2/Consp To Agg Robbery

Ct-3/Agg Burglary Ct-4/Agg Kidnapping Ct-5/False Report

Joseph Ray Keith

Wright

Gs-18-Tr-517/Dep C Lipford

Ct-1/Registration Violation

Ct-2/Financial Responsibility

Gs-18-Cr-725/Dorl 2Nd/Dep C Lipford

Michael W Matherly

Status Curtis

Gs-19-Cr-18/Fugitive From Justice/Dep E Martin

Jason Lee May

Pd Gs-16-Cr-901/Vop/Cci

Gs-18-Tr-148/Financial Responsibility/Inv B Sutherland

Gs-18-Cr-188/Dorl/Inv B Sutherland

Steven Tyler Mcguire

Fallin Gs-17-Cr-100/Vop/Cci

Kaleb Mcworther Fop

Plea/To Have Dl

Gs-18-Tr-460/Sgt J Norman

Ct-1/Registation Violation

Ct-2/Financial Responsibility

Gs-18-Cr-596/Dosl/Sgt J Norman

Ryan A Miller

Hearing/Stnaw Hyder

Gs-18-Cr-362/Dui 1St/Dep C Fraser

Wanda Gail Miller

Hyder G-18-Cr-599/Domestic Assault/Sgt J Norman

Darrell Gene Moody

Gs-18-Tr-598/Following Too Close/Thp G Marlowe Gs-19-Cr-14/Dui 1St/Thp G Marlowe Gs-19-Cr-15/Dosl 3Rd/Thp G Marlowe

Joshua Allen Morton

Gs-18-Cr-163/Vop/Cci

Jacob Daniel Lee Norris

Preliminary Hearing Fallin

Gs-18-Cr-602/Assault/Morgan Church

Gs-18-Cr-711/Inv B Sutherland

Ct-1/Rape Ct-2/Kidnapping

Ct-3/Domestic Assault

Melanie Nicole Patterson

Gs-18-Cr-950/Driving W/O License/Thp C Dunn

Jonathan Wallace Pass

Gs-18-Cr-910/Poss Drug Para/Sgt J Norman

Matthew Anthony Perry

Preliminary Hearing Viol Date 11/23/18 Pd

Gs-18-Cr-885/Ptl J Johnson

Ct-1/Robbery Ct-2/Assault

Steven M Phipps

Tox Result Viol Date 10/16/18 Pd

Gs-18-Cr-791/Lt M Mullins

Ct-1/Poss Sch Iv Ct-2/Poss Stolen Property Ct-3/Dui

Domingo Gaspar Ramirez

Gs-18-Tr-638/Ptl J Johnson

Ct-1/Driving W/O License

Ct-2/Financial Responsibility

Timothy C Robinson

Preliminary Hearing Viol Date 11/20/18 Pd

Gs-18-Cr-882/Dep C Lipford

Ct-1/Dui 1St

Ct-2/Vicl

Johnny Avirn Scarberry

Gs-18-Tr-589/Thp T Wolfenbarger

Ct-1/Due Care

Ct-2/Traffic Control Device

Ct-3/Open Container

Rose Francis Sherwood

Gs-18-Cr-952/Dorl 1St/Thp C Dunn

Amanda Carol Sluder

To Have Dl Gs-18-Cr-827/Dosl 1St/Dep J Ferguson

Lara Michelle Snyder

To Have Dl

Gs-18-Tr-568/Lt M Cress

Ct-1/Light Law

Ct-2/Financial Responsibility

Tyler Vernon Stanley

Gs-18-Tr-574/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Timothy J Trivette

To Have Atty Pro Se

Gs-18-Cr-961/Dep R Mink

Ct-1/Criminal Trespassing

Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii

Cts 3-4/Criminal Impersonation

James Lester Vincent

Gs-18-Tr-590/Seatbelt 1St/Thp C Dunn

William T Vaughn

Tbd If Pif Canter

Gs-18-Cr-856/Domestic Assault/Dep J Ferguson

Brad Nelson Wallace

Gs-19-Cr-42/Public Intoxication/Ptl Z Reece

Jennifer Key Walton

Gs-18-Cr-855/Sgt J Norman

Ct-1/Dui 1St Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-3/Poss Drug Para Ct-4/Vicl

Matthew Lee Widner

Fallin Gs-18-Cr-141/Vop/Cci

Gs-18-Cr-434/Vop/Cci

Stevie Ray Williams

Hearing/Stnaw Hampton

Gs-18-Cr-588/Twra C Marshall

Cts 1-2/Hunting During Illegal Hours

Ct-3/Hunting From Mv

Cts 4-5/Hunting From Public Rd

Cts 6-7/Hunting W/O License

Cts 8-9/Illegal Poss Big Game

Ct-10/Illegal Transportation Of Big Game Cts 11-12/Hunting W/Illegal Manner And MeansCts 13-14/Spotlighting Deer

Nicklas Lee Winebarger

Gs-18-Tr-608/Ptl Z Reece

Ct-1/Dosl Ct-2/Expired Registration

Marilyn E Wolfe

Capias

Gs-16-Cr-802/Poss Sch Ii/Dep Roark