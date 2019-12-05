Sheriff’s Report

11/22/2019 Brandy L Dowell, Main Ln, Violation Of Probation

11/22/2019 Karen E Fletcher, Baker St, Theft Of Property

11/22/2019 Mandy J Fletcher, Hwy 67 W, Violation Of Probation

11/22/2019 John Hampton, Hwy 91N, Violation Of Probation

11/22/2019 Chris L Henson, Hampton Tn, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs With Intent To Sale, Possessoin Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

11/22/2019 Ronald D Thomas, Fox Hollow Rd, Attempted Theft Of Motor Vehicle

11/22/2019 Jamey R Waddell, Sneedsville Tn, Violation Of Probation

11/23/2019 Tiffany N Williams, Pikeville Tn, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law

11/25/2019 Donald B Mitchell, Charlie Nye Rd, Theft Of Property

11/26/2019 Alicia C Forrester, Furnace Creek Rd, Violation Of Probation

11/26/2019 Fantasia J Garland, Johnson City, Violation Of Probation

11/26/2019 Bradley S Parker, Boone Nc, Worthless Check

11/26/2019 Rebecca I Wallace, J Shoun Ln, Theft Of Property (Shoplifting), Violation Of Probation

11/27/2019 Jancy E Edwards, Mining Town Rd, Capias

11/27/2019 Thomas D Hamby, Johnson City, Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle O/$2,500.00, Manufacture/Deliver/Sell Controlled Substance

11/27/2019 Kayla B Peterson, Jonesborough, Simple Posession Of Methamphetamines, Simple Possession Of Schdeule Ii Drugs, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Legend Drugs

11/28/2019 Chris L Henson, Gap Creek Rd, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs With Intent To Resale, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

11/28/2019 Charles M Jones, Hwy 421 N, Theft O/$1,000<$10,000, Aggravated Burglary, Unlawful Carrying Or Possession Of A Weapon X 2, Possession Of Schedule Iii Drugs 11/28/2019 William Phillips, Bulldog Rd, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation Of Probation 11/28/2019 Bruce E Reece, Sink Valley Rd, Resisting Arrest, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under The Influence