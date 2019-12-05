Skip to content Skip to left sidebar Skip to right sidebar Skip to footer

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Court Report

General Sessions Court Johnson County,
Tennessee
The Honorable
William B. Hawkins,
Presiding
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

Kimberly Alexander
Gs-19-Cr-710/Poss Drug Para/Cpl T Brown

Samuel Lee Arnold
Gs-19-Tr-603/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Speeding
Ct-2/Dl Violation
Ct-3/Financial Resp

Hayes Campbell Baker
Gs-19-Tr-670/Speeding/Thp M Brown

Thomas Edward Ball Compliance
Gs-16-Cr-134/Vop/Cci
Gs-16-Cr-834/Vop/Cci
Gs-16-Cr-835/Vop/Cci
Gs-17-Cr-573/Disorderly Conduct/Charlie Morefield
Gs-19-Cr-876/Ag Domestic Assault/Cpl A Worley56

Joseph P Ballard
Gs-19-Cr-898/Dep J Ferguson
Ct-1/Contraband Into Penal Fac
Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii
Ct-3/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-4/Poss Drug Para

Caleb I Barker Tbi Cert & Div Pro Se
Gs-19-Tr-630/Speeding/Thp C Dunn
Gs-19-Cr-849/Simple Poss/Dep C Ingle
Forrest Shane Barker
Gs-19-Tr-620/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Thomas Lee Bisbee
Gs-19-Tr-679/Following Too Close/Thp M Brown

Ethan Kyle Blackburn
To Have Dl Pro Se
Gs-19-Tr-586/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Hands Free
Ct-2/Dl Violation

Belinda Arlene Bragg
Gs-19-Cr-765/Interference W/Hunter/Dep B Sexton

Cody Michael Browder
Gs-19-Cr-785/Simple Poss Sch Vi/Dep B Sexton

Madison Kayla Brown
Jud Div Fallin
Gs-18-Cr-703/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Simple Poss Sch I
Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Vi

Summer Breeze Carroll
Gs-19-Cr-836/Poss Drug Para/Thp M Brown

Justin Allen Cotten
Gs-19-Tr-697/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Micah D Crotts
Gs-19-Tr-673/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Speeding-Pif
Ct-2/Reckless Driving

Stacey E Daley Canter
Gs-19-Cr-729/Theft Over $1000/Lt M Mullins

Joan Shute Davidson
Gs-19-Tr-634/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Derek Lee Dickson
Gs-19-Tr-584/Improper Passing/Dep B Sexton

Victoria B Donnelly
Gs-19-Tr-638/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Michael C Dugger
Gs-19-Tr-570/Speeding/Dep B Sexton

Michael D Dugger
Gs-19-Cr-890/Theft Over $1,000/Chief Inv S Brown

Jeffery Ray Dunn
Gs-19-Cr-834/Sro M Murphy
Ct-1/Speeding
Ct-2/Dorl
Ct-3/Poss Drug Para

Norman D Evans
Gs-18-Cr-840-848/Vop/Cci

Jacob Daniel Furchess
Gs-19-Tr-622/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Holly Marie Gentry
Gs-19-Tr-652/Financial Resp/Thp C Dunn

Christopher Gilliard
Gs-19-Tr-704/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Marty Brandon Greenwell
Gs-19-Tr-654/Speeding/Thp M Brown

David Ray Gwinn
Gs-19-Cr-822/Vandalism As Domestic/Dep B Sexton

Dakota Keith Harris
Gs-19-Tr-657/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Thomas Allen Harrison
Gs-19-Tr-703/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Speeding
Ct-2/Financial Resp

Glenda Hicks
Gs-19-Tr-694/Seatbelt 1St/Thp C Dunn

Jerry Hicks
Gs-19-Tr-695/Seatbelt 1St/Thp C Dunn

Corrie Ray Holly
Gs-19-Cr-773/Public Intoxication/Cpl T Brown

Alicia N Ibarra
Gs-19-Tr-705/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Connor E Icenhour Status Canter
Gs-19-Cr-619/Poss Sch Ii Resale/Dep B Sexton

Alexandra Bea Irick
Gs-19-Tr-662/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Speeding
C-T2/Financial Resp

Aaron Johnson To Have Atty
Gs-17-Cr-379/Vop/Cci

Charles Mack Jones
Gs-19-Cr-888/Dep C Ingle
Ct-1/Agg Burglary
Ct-2/Theft Under $10,000
Ct-3/Poss Sch Iv
Cts 4-5/Poss Firearm By Convicted Felon

Michael H Jones
Gs-19-Tr-700/Speeding/Dep B Sexton
Pauleen C Kidd
Gs-19-Tr-749/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Allowing Unlicensed Driver To Drive
Ct-2/Child Restraint Device
Gs-19-Cr-891/Cpl A Worley
Ct-1/Public Intoxication
Ct-2/Disorderly Conduct
Gs-19-Cr-892/Contributing To Delinquency Of Minor/Thp C Dunn

Sharon Brown King
Gs-19-Tr-700/Simple Poss Sch Vi/Dep B Sexton

Luci Marie Koester Jud Div Highbough
Gs-18-Cr-704/Simple Poss Sch Ii/Dep B Sexton

Gregory Lavecchia
Gs-19-Tr-668/Financial Resp/Thp C Roark

Thomas D Lyons
Gs-19-Tr-706/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Devoncea Trevarius Marques Majors
Gs-19-Tr-625/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Speeding
Ct-2/Reckless Driving
Ct-3/Financial Resp
Ct-4/Seatbelt 1St
Gs-19-Cr-789/Dosl 1St/Thp C Dunn

Brittany C Matheson
Gs-19-Tr-636/Seatbelt 1St/Thp C Dunn

Sara Beth May
Gs-19-Tr-667/Hands Free/Thp C Dunn

Jordyn D Morley Jud Div Bowman
Gs-18-Cr-705/Simple Poss Sch Ii/Dep B Sexton

Jacqueline M Neatherly
Gs-19-Tr-550/Thp J Gregory
Ct-1/Seatbelt 1St
Ct-2/Financial Resp
Gs-19-Cr-707/Dosl/Thp J Gregory
Gs-19-Cr-790/Ptl J Norman
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Dosl

Christopher John Neylon
Gs-19-Tr-671/Seatbelt 2Nd/Thp M Brown

Ginger Gale Parker
Gs-19-Tr-623/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Speeding
Ct-2/Seatbelt 1St
Ct-3/Expired Dl
Ct-4/Financial Resp

Roseanne Pearson Status/To Have Dl Viol Date 7-4-19 Pd
Gs-19-Cr-549/Dep T Brown
Ct-1/Poss Drug Para
Ct-2/Simple Poss Schvi
Ct-3/Dosl 1St

Craig Eldon Peters
Gs-19-Tr-656/Thp M Brown
Ct-1/Speeding
Ct-2/Financial Resp

Christopher Prosise
Gs-19-Cr-889/Agg Domestic Assault/Dep R Norris

Joseph Richard Rash
Gs-19-Tr-651/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Amanda Liseth Rivera
Gs-19-Tr-602/Speeding/Dep B Sexton

Isiah Ross
Gs-19-Cr-893/Dorl/Dep J Ferguson

Denise Ruddy
Gs-19-Tr-690/Hands Free/Thp C Dunn

Samantha D Shelton Jud Div Pro Se
Gs-17-Cr-231/Vop/Cci

Kenneth Paul Sluder Mental Exam Report Viol Date 10-18-19 Pd
Gs-19-Cr-792/Ptl J Norman
Ct-1/Agg Assault
Ct-2/Disorderly Conduct

Wesley Eric Snyder
Gs-19-Tr-619/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Speeding
Ct-2/Financial Resp
Gs-19-Cr-788/Dosl/Thp C Dunn

Whitney N Thompson
Gs-19-Tr-684/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Michael W Vickers
Gs-19-Tr-707/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Rebecca Taylor Wallace
Gs-19-Cr-894/Shoplifting/Samuel Adams

Kathryn M Waters
Gs-19-Tr-669/Speeding/Thp M Brown

Kayla Whitson Tbi Cert & Div
Gs-19-Cr-770/Harassment/Ericka Higgins

Heather Jane Henderson Wilcon Capias
Gs-19-Tr-591/Thp J Lunceford
Ct-1/Unreg Vehicle
Ct-2/Financial Resp
Gs-19-Cr-750/Dosl 2Nd/Thp J Lunceford

Rebecca J Worth For Plea Viol Date 9-8-19 Pd
Gs-19-Cr-711/Dui 2Nd/Dep A Worley

Tina Leanne Wray Status
Gs-19-Cr-864/Fugitive From Justice/Dep J Roberts

Kristina Marie Wright
Tbi Cert & Div Loughrin
Gs-19-Cr-872/Ptl D Hicks
Ct-1/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-2/Underage Consumption
Ct-3/Maintaining Dwelling

Lauren Taylor Wright
Gs-19-Tr-691/Speeding/Thp C Dunn

Joe Barret Young Jud Div Fallin
Gs-18-Cr-708/Simple Poss Sch Vi/Dep B Sexton

 