TN Daily Composite Market Report, USDA-TN Dept. of Ag. Market News

Last Updated 8/13/2018

Reported auctions on Saturday, Aug 11, 2018, at Carthage, Crossville,and Greeneville.

Receipts: 1,585

Last Week 2,415

Last Year 3,110

Compared to the same sales last week,

•Carthage: This sale was not reported on Saturday, August 11.

• Crossville: Slaughter cows/bulls steady. Feeder steers mostly steady instances 4.00 lower. Feeder bulls 4.00 to 8.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 4.00 lower.

• Greeneville: Slaughter cows mostly steady. Slaughter bulls 5.00 lower.Feeder steers mostly steady. Feeder bulls 1.00 to 2.00 higher. Feeder heifers 1.00 to 2.00 lower.

• Slaughter Cows Boners

80-85 pct lean 45.00-63.00;

• Slaughter Cows Lean

85-90 pct lean 42.00-53.00; • Slaughter Bulls 1100-2200 lbs 67.50-87.00.

• Steers Medium and Large

1-2: 300-400 lbs 157.50-176.00; 400-500 lbs145.00-170.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-159.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-151.00;700-800 lbs 127.00-140.00.

• Bulls Medium and Large 1-2:

400-500 lbs139.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-151.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-140.00;700-800 lbs 110.00-122.00.



• Heifers Medium and Large 1-2:

300-400 lbs132.00-167.00; 400-500 lbs 125.00-158.00; 500-600 lbs 119.00-146.00;600-700 lbs 119.00-133.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-123.00.

Source: Tennessee Dept of Ag-USDA Market News, Nashville, TN Jodee Inman, OIC (502)782-4139