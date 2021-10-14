“The good times rolled”

The Johnson County High School Class of 1956

celebrated its 65th reunion on September 11, 2021. The class wanted to thank Lois’ Country Cafe for helping make this event a huge success.

Front: Carolyn Thomas, Della Donnelly, Carol Ward, Betty Blevins, Clara Reed, Ruth E. Bowling, Mary Triplett, Selma Shoun, Charles Cupeto, Carolyn Arnold and Floyd Hampton.

Back: Bobby Long, Joe Ray Gentry, John D. Snyder,

Lawrence Fritts, Jack Swift, Hilda Pierce, Katherine Huggins, Paul Lowe and Ben Kyte.

Attending but not pictured: Kathleen Blevins, Joe Atwood, John Sammons, Ruth Lunceford, Frank Tester and Laura Phillips.