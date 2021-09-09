This Week’s Sheriff’s Report 9-8-2021

9/03/2021

08/27/2021 Alexandria P Norris, Hwy 91N, Capias

08/27/2021 Bobby G Nichols, Creston Nc, Possession Of Schedule II Drugs, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Open Container Law

08/27/2021 James W Lingerfelt, Hampton Tn, Violation Of Probation

08/27/2021 Rebekah M Cook, Johnson City, Violation Of Probation

08/27/2021 Andrew S Little, Rainbow Rd, Violation Of Probation

08/28/2021 Kevin M Buchanan, Deer Creek Crossing, Violation Of Probation

08/28/2021 Justin T Banner, Jonesborough, Capias, Violation Of Probation

08/29/2021 Amanda D Hyatt, Mtn City, Capias

08/30/2021 Jacqueline E Vonronn, Florida, Violation Of Probation

08/30/2021 Corrina S Mitchell, Gentry Creek Rd, Violation Of Probation

08/30/2021 Lucas English, Henderson Nc, Prohibited Activities, Resisting Arrest, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Possession Of Schedule Iii Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Fugitive From Justice

08/30/2021 Joshua D Wilson, Zionville Nc, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

08/30/2021 Jerry W Roberts, Hancock Rd, Violation Of Probation

08/31/2021 Johnny R Davis, Stage Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence, Assault On An Officer, Aggravated Assault, Vandalism, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, Public Intoxication

08/31/2021 Dalton Snyder, Furnace Creek Rd, Capias

08/31/2021 Rebekah M Humphrey, Claude Warren Rd, Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Criminal Trespassing, Introduction Of Drugs Or Contraband Into A Penal Facility

09/01/2021 Justin A Price, Marion Va, Financial Responsibility, Switched Tags, Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest On Foot, Evading Arrest While Operating A Motor Vehicle, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

09/01/2021 Daniel Morris, Elizabethton, False Report, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Reckless Driving, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

09/01/2021 Anita K Cook, Lumpkin Branch Rd, Violation Of Probation

09/02/2021 Randy B White, Berry Branch Rd, Violation Of Probation

09/02/2021 Joshua S Hannon, Dallas Nc, Switched Registration, Felony Fleeing By Motor Vehicle, Fleeing By Foot, Improper/Unsafe Lane Change, Speeding, Reckless

Driving, Financial Responsibility, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

