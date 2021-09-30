This Week’s Sheriff’s Report 9-29-2021

9/17/2021

09/13/2021 Joshua J Snyder, Divide Rd, Capias

09/13/2021 David A Cooper, Cooper Fork Rd, Violation Of Probation

09/14/2021 Tommie M Dixon, Stout Rd, Violation Of Probation

09/14/2021 Gary E Hilton, Hwy 67W, Criminal Trespassing

09/14/2021 Anthony L Johnson, Holly Meadows Rd, Rape, Sexual Battery By And Authority Figure

09/15/2021 Christopher Fogleman, Snowcamp Nc, Criminal Trespassing

09/16/2021 Shane J Watson, Sugar Grove Nc, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under The Influence, No Drivers License

09/16/2021 Austin E Roark, Pedro Shoun Ln, Violation Of Probation

09/16/2021 Adam E Vanover Ed Vanover Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence, Child Abuse And Neglect

09/24/2021

09/17/2021 Yoni D Hernandez, Eller Rd, Aggravated Assault Involving Domestic Violence

09/17/2021 Charles Dears, Mtn City, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

09/18/2021 Frankie Brownlee, Sevierville, Violation Of Community Corrections

09/19/2021 Nathan Owens, Mtn City, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct

09/20/2021 Dakota L Maze, Mill Creek Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence

09/20/2021 Shonae Graybeal, Hwy 67W, Assault As Domestic Violence

09/21/2021 Matthew V Pennington, Gentry Creek Rd, Violation Of Probation

09/21/2021 Daniel Yeager, Hampton Tn, Violation Of Community Corrections

09/21/2021 Ruthie N Canter, Claude Warren Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence

09/21/2021 Devin M Scarborough, Pine Crest St, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

09/22/2021 James C Cole, Hwy 421 S, Violation Of Probation

09/22/2021 Casie Leonard, Mtn City, Violation Of Probation

09/23/2021 Jacob Vaught, Blant Rd, Theft O/$5,000.00

The above information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.