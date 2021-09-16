This Week’s Sheriff’s Report 9-15-2021

9/10/2021

09/03/2021 Michael L Newsome, Mtn City, Assault

09/03/2021 Ervin Jones, Hwy 67W, Assault

09/03/2021 Charles R Anderson Jr, Mtn City, Assault

09/03/2021 Joshua R Morefield, Spear Branch Rd, Capias, Theft Of Property, Violation Of Probation, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

09/04/2021 Jamie L Reece, Bulldog Rd, Failure To Appear, Violation Of Probation

09/04/2021 Robert S Stout, Chestnut Dr, Capias, Violation Of Probation

09/05/2021 Billy Joe Synergard, Main Street, Felony Possession Of Methamphetamine, Simple Possession, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

09/06/2021 Joshua E Humphrey, Gentry Creek Rd, Capias, Theft Of Property – Shoplifting

09/07/2021 Scotty J Johnson, Furnace Creek Rd, Violation Of Probation

09/07/2021 Jacob D Picazo, Dry Hill Rd, Attachment

09/07/2021 John K Eisenhower Iii, Robe Shull Rd, Violation Of Probation

09/08/2021 Rebecca I Wallace, J Shoun Rd, Violation Of Probation

09/09/2021 Benjamin M Dowell, Hospital Hill Rd, Theft Of Property

09/09/2021 Heather Oliver, Pleasant Valley Rd, Assault On An Officer, Aggravated Assault, Vandalism, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct

09/09/2021 Johnny M Guy, Maple Rd, Aggravated Assault As Domestic Violence, Aggravated Kidnapping

09/09/2021 Curtis B Wade, Timothy Branch Rd, Speeding, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

09/09/2021 Jesse D Wallace, J Shoun Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence, Theft

The above information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.