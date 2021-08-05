This Week’s Sheriff’s Report 8-4-2021
7/30/2021
07/23/2021 Jesse D Wallace, J Shoun Rd, Criminal Trespassing, Public Intoxication
07/25/2021 Alexander C Roark, Crestwood Dr, Driving On Suspended Drivers License
07/25/2021 Jonathan N Kite, Bristol Tn, Violation Of Probation
07/25/2021 Howard C Cooper, Crackers Neck Rd, Theft Of Property $2,500 < $10,000
07/26/2021 Jimmy R Eggers, Trivette Rd, Aggravated Assault As Domestic Violence, Violation Or Probation
07/26/2021 Jeffery C Chance, Kingsport Tn, Failure To Appear X 2, Violation Of Probation
07/27/2021 Nicholas R Fletcher, Stout Branch Rd, Misuse Of Registration, Possession Of Methamphetamine, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, No Insurance
07/28/2021 Timothy R Osborne, Ww Vaught Ln, Failure To Appear
07/28/2021 Earl C Barnes, Sugar Grove Nc, Capias
07/28/2021 Michael R Rice, Chestnut Dr, Violation Of Community Corrections
07/28/2021 Crystal M Kidd, Hwy 67W, Assault As Domestic Violence
07/29/2021 Tina R Tilley, Fox Hollow Rd, Violation Of Probation
07/29/2021 Austin Mills, D Curd Ln, Capias
07/29/2021 Jessica M Osborne, Crackers Neck Rd, Felony Evading Arrest, Reckless Driving