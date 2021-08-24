This Week’s Sheriff’s Report 8-25-2021

8/20/2021

08/13/2021 Eric R Lipford, Mtn City, Indecent Exposure

08/14/2021 Johnny H Church, Hwy 67W, Public Intoxication, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Legend Drugs

08/14/2021 Carmella B Main, Eastridge Rd, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery, Violation Of

Probation

08/14/2021 Donald M Canter, Hwy 67W, Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs For Resale, Aggravated Assault, Felony Reckless Endangerment, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery, Unlawful Possession Of A Weapon (Felony), Possession Of A Firearm While In Commission Of A Felony, Possession Of Schedule Iv Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation Of Probation

08/15/2021 Steven T Baldock, Creston Nc, Theft O/$500, Evading Arrest

08/15/2021 Scotty J Johnson, Corner Rd, Aggravated Assault As Domestic Violence, Driving An Unregistered Vehicle, Altering License And/Or Plates, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Open Container Law

08/17/2021 Kristy L Taylor, Red Brush Rd, Possession Of Methamphetamine, Violation Of Registration Law, Failure To Exercise Due Care, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law, No Insurance, Driving On Revoked

Drivers License

08/17/2021 Nathan S Roark, Rainbow Rd, Theft U/$1,000, Criminal Trespassing

08/18/2021 Tommy L Courtner, Atwood St, Theft Of Property, Fraudulent Use Of A Credit Card

08/19/2021 Amanda L Bays, Hancock Rd, Attempted Theft, Fraudulent Use Of A Credit Card

08/19/2021 Belinda Couey, Collins Dr, Indecent Exposure, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

08/19/2021 Tommy E Hartley, Collins Dr, Attempted Escape, Assault On An Officer, Resisting Arrest, Possession Of Schedule I Drugs, Simple Possession, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

08/19/2021 Sarah Blevins, Bristol Tn, Resisting Arrest, Fugitive From Justice

08/19/2021 Janie D Sisk, Hamby Ln, Violation Of Community Corrections

08/19/2021 Robert G Phillippi, Cross Mountain Rd, Violation Of Probation

