This Week’s Sheriff’s Report 7-14-2021

07/02/2021 Mary S Mckinnis, Chestnut Dr, Attempted Aggravated Assault As Domestic Violence, Vandalism, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct

07/02/2021 Karen E Fletcher, Baker St, Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication

07/03/2021 Holly Gentry, Trout Run Rd, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

07/03/2021 Jacob N Isaacs, Poga Rd, Criminal Trespassing, Introduction Of Drugs Or Contraband Into A Penal Facility

07/03/2021 Rebecca D Hayworth, Morley Rd, Violation Of Probation, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support

07/04/2021 Samuel L Greer, Rainbow Rd, Driving Under The Influence

07/04/2021 Matthew J Osborne, Lilly Ln, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support

07/04/2021 Robert G Phillippi, Cross Mountain Rd, Introduction Of Drugs Or Contraband Into A Penal Facility

07/04/2021 David J Gibson, Hwy 91N, Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest

07/05/2021 Bobby J Winters, Ackerson Creek Rd, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

07/06/2021 Matthew J Osborne, Lily Ln, Criminal Trespassing

07/06/2021 Anthony S Gibson, Gentry Creek Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence

07/06/2021 Lisa K Clawson, Spear Branch Rd, Theft Of Property

07/07/2021 Katelyn G Cannon, Erwin Tn, Capias, Aggravated Assault, Attempted Theft

07/07/2021 Matthew Harris, Mtn City, Aggravated Assault On An Officer X 3, Reckless Endangerment W/Weapon, Motor Vehicle Theft, Evading Arrest While Operating A Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving