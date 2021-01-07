This Week’s Sheriff’s Report 1-6-2021
1/01/2021
12/25/2020 Norman C Pleasant, Hwy 421N, Driving Under The Influence
12/26/2020 Tommy A Comer, Brown Place, Aggravated Assault As Domestic Violence, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest While Operating A Motor Vehicle
12/26/2020 Donald M Canter, Millard Cooper Ln, Public Intoxication
12/28/2020 Lois N Jarrett, Forge Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence
12/28/2020 Heather N Minks, Ackerson Creek Rd, Public Intoxication
12/28/2020 Antonio J Alvarez, Village Square Ln, Simple Possession, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law, Driving On Suspended Drivers License
12/29/2020 Michael D Mains, Gaston Sc, Possession Of Stolen Property
12/29/2020 Matthew L Widner, Forge Rd, Tampering Or Fabricating Evidence, Possession Of Schedule Iv Drugs, Possession Of Schedule Iv Drugs For Resale, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
12/29/2020 Harold L Ferguson Jr, Hillside Rd, Misuse Of 911 System, Assault As Domestic Violence, Vandalism
12/30/2020 Douglas P Forrester, Moravian Nc, Driving Without A Drivers License
12/30/2020 Richard D Bryant, Fall Branch Rd, Driving On Revoked Drivers License, Driving Under The Influence
12/30/2020 Lorenzo Landeros-Perez, Hwy 421 S, Driving Under The Influence, No Insurance, No Drivers License
12/30/2020 Linda Greene, Elizabethton, Public Intoxication
12/31/2020 Paul E Stafford, Roan Mountain, Simple Possession, Driving Under The Influence
12/31/2020 Jamie L Reece, Bulldog Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence