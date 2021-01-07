This Week’s Sheriff’s Report 1-6-2021

1/01/2021

12/25/2020 Norman C Pleasant, Hwy 421N, Driving Under The Influence

12/26/2020 Tommy A Comer, Brown Place, Aggravated Assault As Domestic Violence, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest While Operating A Motor Vehicle

12/26/2020 Donald M Canter, Millard Cooper Ln, Public Intoxication

12/28/2020 Lois N Jarrett, Forge Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence



12/28/2020 Heather N Minks, Ackerson Creek Rd, Public Intoxication

12/28/2020 Antonio J Alvarez, Village Square Ln, Simple Possession, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law, Driving On Suspended Drivers License



12/29/2020 Michael D Mains, Gaston Sc, Possession Of Stolen Property



12/29/2020 Matthew L Widner, Forge Rd, Tampering Or Fabricating Evidence, Possession Of Schedule Iv Drugs, Possession Of Schedule Iv Drugs For Resale, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

12/29/2020 Harold L Ferguson Jr, Hillside Rd, Misuse Of 911 System, Assault As Domestic Violence, Vandalism

12/30/2020 Douglas P Forrester, Moravian Nc, Driving Without A Drivers License

12/30/2020 Richard D Bryant, Fall Branch Rd, Driving On Revoked Drivers License, Driving Under The Influence

12/30/2020 Lorenzo Landeros-Perez, Hwy 421 S, Driving Under The Influence, No Insurance, No Drivers License

12/30/2020 Linda Greene, Elizabethton, Public Intoxication

12/31/2020 Paul E Stafford, Roan Mountain, Simple Possession, Driving Under The Influence

12/31/2020 Jamie L Reece, Bulldog Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence