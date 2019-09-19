Sheriff’s Report

09/06/2019 Casey A Hansford, Elizabethton, Violation Of Probation

09/06/2019 Heather L Hicks, West Main St, Capias

09/07/2019 William G Brown, Mtn City, Violation Of Probation

09/07/2019 Lesa Burus, Crossroads Dr, Violation Of Probation

09/07/2019 John T Hallenbeck, Berry Branch Rd, Capias, Violation Of

Probation, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support

09/07/2019 Woodrow S Orndorff Iii, Red Brush Rd, Capias

09/07/2019 Rebecca J Worth, West Main St, Driving Under The Influence

09/08/2019 Benjamin D Grindstaff, Johnson City, Driving Under The

Influence

09/08/2019 Donald D Vance, Tobacco Rd, Failure To Appear

09/09/2019 Stephen T Branch Spear Branch Rd, Vandalism, Resisting

Arrest, Possession Of Schedule Iii Drugs, Possession Of Drug

Paraphernalia

09/09/2019 Ethan R Clawson, Cross Mountain Rd, Violation Of

Community Corrections

09/09/2019 Sandra J Hipshire, Atwood Rd, Manufacture Of Schedule Vi

Drugs

09/09/2019 Carissia M Mcfadden, Cedar St, Dogs Not Allowed At Large,

Taylor Wagner, Illinois St, Vandalsim, Resisting Arrest,

Possession Of Schedule Iii Drugs, Possession Of Drug

Paraphernalia

09/10/2019 Timothy R Church, Cobb Creek Rd, Driving On Suspended

Drivers License

09/10/2019 Zollie Johnson, Wilcox Rd, Manufacture Marijuana

09/10/2019 Justin R Matherly, Emogene St, Violation Of Probation,

Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support

09/10/2019 Nadine May, Antioch Rd, Driving Under The Influence

09/10/2019 Nicole D Miller, Village Square Ln, Attachment – Failure To

Pay Child Support

09/11/2019 John W Clemmons, Slabtown Rd, Fugitive Fromjustice

09/11/2019 Edward A Scarborough, Kodak Tn, Violation Of Community

Corrections

09/11/2019 Joshua A Vanover, Spear Branch Rd, Violation Of Probation

09/12/2019 Dallas R Arnold, Millard Cooper Ln, Possession Of Drug

Paraphernalia

09/12/2019 Brandie R Grubb, Grabeal St, Assault As Domestic Violence

09/12/2019 Shatona L Lunceford, Lodge St, Violation Of Probation

09/12/2019 Tina R Tilley, Fox Hollow Rd, Possession Of Drug

Paraphernalia, Violation Of Probation, Attachment – Failure

To Pay Child Support

09/12/2019 Ryan J Vanover, Ed Vanover Rd, Vandalism As Domestic

Violence