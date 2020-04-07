Sheriff and Court Report 4-08-2020
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.
Criminal Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable Stacy L. Street, Presiding
Thursday, April 9, 2020
Misty Nichole Arnold
Pdl/Motions $5,000 A-Hood Bonding Stout
19-Cr-65/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest
Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para
Ct-3/ Resisting Arrest
Ct-4/ Left Of Center
Ct-5/ Viol Traffic Control Device
19-Cr-169/ Jcsd $2,500 Or Bond
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
John Dillon Church
Pdl/Motions $2,500 Tn Bonding Curtis
18-Cr-193/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less
Shannon Kris Clark
Pdl/Motions $5,000- Bail Fast Bonding Bowman
19-Cr-162/ Tdoc
Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband
19-Cr-201/ Tdoc $5,000- Tn Bonding
Ct-1/ Sexual Contact With Inmate 19-Cr-202/ Tdoc Summons Only
Ct-1/ Official Misconduct
James Christopher Cole
Pdl/Motions Violation Of Probation
No Bond-Jail Pd Judgment 2-15-19
18-Cr-64/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest
Kenneth Lee Cornett
Pdl/Motions $2,500 Or Bond Pd
19-Cr-189/ Mcpd
Ct-1/ Theft Of Property More Than $1,000 Less Than $2,500
Stacey Eastridge Daley
Pdl/Motions $58,500- Deed Of Trust Canter
19-Cr-145/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Sch Iii With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Ct-2/ Maintaining Dwelling/Narcotics Sold
Ct-3/ Conspiracy To Possession Sch Iii With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Ct-4/ Poss Sch Vi With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Ct-5/ Poss Drug Para
Daniel Lynn Deyton
Arraignment Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Judgment
18-Cr-156/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Vandalism
Ct-2/ Viol Order Of Protection
18-Cr-95/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Evading Arrest
Ct-2/ Leaving Scene Of Accident
19-Cr-96/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Dorl 3Rd
Elizabeth Lee Donnelly
Pdl/Motions Summons Only Pd
19-Cr-72/Jcsd
Ct-1/ Intro Contraband Into Penal Institution
Ct-2/ Tampering With Evidence
New Charges Plea By Information 20-Cr-24/ Mcpd
Ct-1/ Theft Of Property 20-Cr-25/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Intro Contraband Into Penal Facility
Thurman Shawn Dowell
Arraignment $25,000- Tn Bonding To Have Atty
19-Cr-205/ Jcsd
Ct-1-3/ Sale Meth .5 Or More
Ct-4/ Poss Drug Para
Millie Sue Dugger
Pdl/Motions $25,000 Deed Of Trust Hampton
20-Cr-3/ Mcpd
Ct-1/ Financial Exploration Of Elderly Or Vulnerable Person
Ct-2/ Identity Theft
Jimmy Ray Eggers
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol 1St $3,000- Aaa Bonding Fallin
Probation Viol 2Nd No Bond- Jail
18-Cr-161/ Jcsd
Ct-1-2/ Agg Assault
18-Cr-162/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Evading Arrest
Mandy Jean Fletcher
Pdl/Motions Prob Viol 1St 8-26-19
$4,000- Aaa Bonding Holly
Prob Viol 2Nd 9-26-19 $1,000- Aaa Bonding
Judgment 7-17-1916-Cr-137/ Jcsd Nhb
Ct-1/ Forgery
Ct-2/ Theft Under $500
Daniel Fritz
Payment Status Prob Viol Summons Filed 9-22-16
Judgment 3-23-15 Cc-2014-Cr-66 / Jcsd
Ct-1/ Forgery
Ct-2/ Fraudulent Use Of Credit Card
Ct-3/ Theft Under $500
Tamara M. Fritz
Payment Status Prob Viol Summons Filed 11/12/15
Judicial Diversion Plea 11/24/14 Cc-2014-Cr-67 / Mcpd
Ct-1/ Forgery
Ct-2-4/ Fraudulent Use Of A Debit/Credit Card
Ct-5/ Theft Under $500
Fantasia Justice Garland
Arraignment Probation Viol $3,000- Sanford & Sons
To Have Atty Judgment 7-2-19 18-Cr-116/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Identity Theft
Ct-2/ Unauthorized Use Motor Vehicle 18-Cr-129/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Identity Theft
Marty Guy Greenwell
Arraignment $30,000 Deed Of Trust
To Have Atty
19-Cr-188/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Minnie Louise Griffith
Payment Status Probation Viol
$1,000 Or Bond Judgment 8-20-15
13-Cr-216/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Dosl 3Rd Ct-2/ Viol Fin Resp
Ct-3/ Viol Light Law 14-Cr-84/Jcsd
Ct-1-4/ Forgery Under $1,000
Ct-5/ Theft Under $500 15-Cr-69/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
Tiffany Lynette Hamilton
Arraignment Viol Comm Corrections
No Bond-Jail Judgment 6-5-14 13-Cr-191/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Contraband Into Penal Facility
Jennifer Nicole Jennings
Pdl/Motions $25,000 Deed Of Trust Hampton 20-Cr-4/ Mcpd
Ct-1/ Fin Exploitation Of Elderly Or Vulnerable Person
Ct-2/ Identity Theft
Randy Ray Lee
Pdl/Motions $10,000- Aaa Bonding Scott 19-Cr-198/ Tdoc
Ct-1-3/ Tampering With Evidence
Ct-4-7/ Official Misconduct
Ct-8/ Conspiracy To Commit Tampering With Evidence
Steven Daniel Perry
Arraignment Summons Only To Have Atty 19-Cr-54/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Rape
Ct-2/ Agg Kidnapping
Tabitha Ashley Price
Pdl/Motions $1,500- Tn Bonding Fallin 19-Cr-141/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Simple Poss Sch Ii 19-Cr-142/ Jcsd $5,000- Aaa Bonding
Ct-1-2/ Sale Meth .5 Or More
Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para Not Indicted
Ct-4/ Criminal Conspiracy
Jamie Lynn Reece
Pdl/Motions $5,000- Aaa Bonding Fallin
19-Cr-192/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest
Ct-2/ Felony Reckless Endangerment
Ct-3/ Driving Without License
Scottie Clark Tester
Arraignment Probation Viol $1,000 Or Bond
Judgment 12-21-18 17-Cr-141/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Assault
Jonathan Michael Thomas
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol
No Bond- Jail Pd Judgment 10-3-19 19-Cr-150/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Over $10,000
Ct-2/ Burglary
Ct-3/ Conspiracy To Commit Burglary
New Charge Pdl/Motions $5,000-Jail 19-Cr-197/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Tampering With Evidence
Ct-2/ Burglary
Ct-3/ Theft Of Property More Than $1,000 Less Than $2,500
Ct-4/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less
Ct-5/ Vandalism $1,000 Or Less
Ct-6/ Criminal Trespassing 19-Cr-222/ Jcsd Pd/Motions $2,500- Jail
Ct-1/ Conspiracy To Commit Theft Of Property $2,500 Or More
Jacqueline Elizabeth Vonronn
Arraignment Citation To Have Atty
No Further Cont. 4X 19-Cr-138/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Drug Para19-Cr-140/ Jcsd $5,000- Aaa Bonding
Ct-1-3/ Sale Meth .5 Grams Or More
Ct-4-6/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Meth .5 Or More
Randy Keith Wallace
Pdl/Motions Capias/ No Bond- Jail Pd 19-Cr-146/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Viol Sexual Offender Registration Act
Ct-2/ Viol Poss Of Offender Identification Required 19-Cr-212/ Jcsd $2,500 Bond- Jail
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear 19-Cr-228/ Jcsd $7,000- Jail
Ct-1-2/ Viol Sexual Offender Reg Act
General Sessions Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins,Presiding
Wednesday, April 24, 2020
Samuel Dewayne Click
Jail-$53,000 Bond Pd
Gs-20-Cr-182/Dep J Ferguson
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii Resale
Ct-2/Agg Burglary
Ct-3/Assault
Ct-4/Poss Drug Para
Dakota Jill Faidley
Jail-Ct 1-$7,500 Bond/Ct 2-No Bond
Gs-20-Cr-198/Ptl J Arnold
Ct-1/Domestic Assault
Ct-2/Violation Bond Conditions
Billy Reed Fletcher
Capias Jail-No Bond
Gs-20-Cr-63/Agg Assault/Dep E Martin
Michael S Roberts
Jail-$31,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-197Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para
Jesse D Wallace
Preliminary Hearing Pd
Gs-19-Cr-581/Vop/Cci Jail-$5,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-64/Domestic Assault/Dep R Norris Jail-$7,500 Bond
4/03/2020
03/27/2020 Daniel L Deyton, Hwy 91N, Violation Of Probation X2
03/27/2020 Stephanie L Duarte, Pedro Shoun Ln, Commission Of Act Of Terrorism, Violation Of Probation
03/27/2020 Rhonda Helton, Forge Creek Rd, Simple Assault As Domestic As Domestic Violence
03/27/2020 Michael C Lawler, Deer Creek Crossing, Vandalism
03/27/2020 Neil Thompson, Elizabethton, Aggravated Assault As Domestic Violence, Violation Of Order Of Protection Or Restraining Order X 2
03/29/2020 Tabbatha L Markland, Johnson City, Theft Of Motor Vehicle, Theft U/$500
03/30/2020 Timmy B Potter, Hwy 91N, Act Of Terrorism, Assault On A Correctional Officer, Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Driving Under The Influence
04/01/2020 Billy R Fletcher, Pine St, Failure To Appear
04/02/2020 John W Clemens, Forge Creek Rd, Violation Of Probation
04/02/2020 Lisa M Pennington, James Dean Ln, Driving Under The Influence