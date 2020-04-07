Sheriff and Court Report 4-08-2020

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

Criminal Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable Stacy L. Street, Presiding

Thursday, April 9, 2020

Misty Nichole Arnold

Pdl/Motions $5,000 A-Hood Bonding Stout

19-Cr-65/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest

Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para

Ct-3/ Resisting Arrest

Ct-4/ Left Of Center

Ct-5/ Viol Traffic Control Device

19-Cr-169/ Jcsd $2,500 Or Bond

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

John Dillon Church

Pdl/Motions $2,500 Tn Bonding Curtis

18-Cr-193/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less

Shannon Kris Clark

Pdl/Motions $5,000- Bail Fast Bonding Bowman

19-Cr-162/ Tdoc

Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband

19-Cr-201/ Tdoc $5,000- Tn Bonding

Ct-1/ Sexual Contact With Inmate 19-Cr-202/ Tdoc Summons Only

Ct-1/ Official Misconduct

James Christopher Cole

Pdl/Motions Violation Of Probation

No Bond-Jail Pd Judgment 2-15-19

18-Cr-64/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest

Kenneth Lee Cornett

Pdl/Motions $2,500 Or Bond Pd

19-Cr-189/ Mcpd

Ct-1/ Theft Of Property More Than $1,000 Less Than $2,500

Stacey Eastridge Daley

Pdl/Motions $58,500- Deed Of Trust Canter

19-Cr-145/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Sch Iii With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Ct-2/ Maintaining Dwelling/Narcotics Sold

Ct-3/ Conspiracy To Possession Sch Iii With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Ct-4/ Poss Sch Vi With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Ct-5/ Poss Drug Para

Daniel Lynn Deyton

Arraignment Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Judgment

18-Cr-156/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Vandalism

Ct-2/ Viol Order Of Protection

18-Cr-95/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Evading Arrest

Ct-2/ Leaving Scene Of Accident

19-Cr-96/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Dorl 3Rd

Elizabeth Lee Donnelly

Pdl/Motions Summons Only Pd

19-Cr-72/Jcsd

Ct-1/ Intro Contraband Into Penal Institution

Ct-2/ Tampering With Evidence

New Charges Plea By Information 20-Cr-24/ Mcpd

Ct-1/ Theft Of Property 20-Cr-25/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Intro Contraband Into Penal Facility

Thurman Shawn Dowell

Arraignment $25,000- Tn Bonding To Have Atty

19-Cr-205/ Jcsd

Ct-1-3/ Sale Meth .5 Or More

Ct-4/ Poss Drug Para

Millie Sue Dugger

Pdl/Motions $25,000 Deed Of Trust Hampton

20-Cr-3/ Mcpd

Ct-1/ Financial Exploration Of Elderly Or Vulnerable Person

Ct-2/ Identity Theft

Jimmy Ray Eggers

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol 1St $3,000- Aaa Bonding Fallin

Probation Viol 2Nd No Bond- Jail

18-Cr-161/ Jcsd

Ct-1-2/ Agg Assault

18-Cr-162/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Evading Arrest

Mandy Jean Fletcher

Pdl/Motions Prob Viol 1St 8-26-19

$4,000- Aaa Bonding Holly

Prob Viol 2Nd 9-26-19 $1,000- Aaa Bonding

Judgment 7-17-1916-Cr-137/ Jcsd Nhb

Ct-1/ Forgery

Ct-2/ Theft Under $500

Daniel Fritz

Payment Status Prob Viol Summons Filed 9-22-16

Judgment 3-23-15 Cc-2014-Cr-66 / Jcsd

Ct-1/ Forgery

Ct-2/ Fraudulent Use Of Credit Card

Ct-3/ Theft Under $500

Tamara M. Fritz

Payment Status Prob Viol Summons Filed 11/12/15

Judicial Diversion Plea 11/24/14 Cc-2014-Cr-67 / Mcpd

Ct-1/ Forgery

Ct-2-4/ Fraudulent Use Of A Debit/Credit Card

Ct-5/ Theft Under $500

Fantasia Justice Garland

Arraignment Probation Viol $3,000- Sanford & Sons

To Have Atty Judgment 7-2-19 18-Cr-116/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Identity Theft

Ct-2/ Unauthorized Use Motor Vehicle 18-Cr-129/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Identity Theft

Marty Guy Greenwell

Arraignment $30,000 Deed Of Trust

To Have Atty

19-Cr-188/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Minnie Louise Griffith

Payment Status Probation Viol

$1,000 Or Bond Judgment 8-20-15

13-Cr-216/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Dosl 3Rd Ct-2/ Viol Fin Resp

Ct-3/ Viol Light Law 14-Cr-84/Jcsd

Ct-1-4/ Forgery Under $1,000

Ct-5/ Theft Under $500 15-Cr-69/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Tiffany Lynette Hamilton

Arraignment Viol Comm Corrections

No Bond-Jail Judgment 6-5-14 13-Cr-191/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Contraband Into Penal Facility

Jennifer Nicole Jennings

Pdl/Motions $25,000 Deed Of Trust Hampton 20-Cr-4/ Mcpd

Ct-1/ Fin Exploitation Of Elderly Or Vulnerable Person

Ct-2/ Identity Theft

Randy Ray Lee

Pdl/Motions $10,000- Aaa Bonding Scott 19-Cr-198/ Tdoc

Ct-1-3/ Tampering With Evidence

Ct-4-7/ Official Misconduct

Ct-8/ Conspiracy To Commit Tampering With Evidence

Steven Daniel Perry

Arraignment Summons Only To Have Atty 19-Cr-54/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Rape

Ct-2/ Agg Kidnapping

Tabitha Ashley Price

Pdl/Motions $1,500- Tn Bonding Fallin 19-Cr-141/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Simple Poss Sch Ii 19-Cr-142/ Jcsd $5,000- Aaa Bonding

Ct-1-2/ Sale Meth .5 Or More

Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para Not Indicted

Ct-4/ Criminal Conspiracy

Jamie Lynn Reece

Pdl/Motions $5,000- Aaa Bonding Fallin

19-Cr-192/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest

Ct-2/ Felony Reckless Endangerment

Ct-3/ Driving Without License

Scottie Clark Tester

Arraignment Probation Viol $1,000 Or Bond

Judgment 12-21-18 17-Cr-141/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Assault

Jonathan Michael Thomas

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol

No Bond- Jail Pd Judgment 10-3-19 19-Cr-150/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Over $10,000

Ct-2/ Burglary

Ct-3/ Conspiracy To Commit Burglary

New Charge Pdl/Motions $5,000-Jail 19-Cr-197/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Tampering With Evidence

Ct-2/ Burglary

Ct-3/ Theft Of Property More Than $1,000 Less Than $2,500

Ct-4/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less

Ct-5/ Vandalism $1,000 Or Less

Ct-6/ Criminal Trespassing 19-Cr-222/ Jcsd Pd/Motions $2,500- Jail

Ct-1/ Conspiracy To Commit Theft Of Property $2,500 Or More

Jacqueline Elizabeth Vonronn

Arraignment Citation To Have Atty

No Further Cont. 4X 19-Cr-138/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Drug Para19-Cr-140/ Jcsd $5,000- Aaa Bonding

Ct-1-3/ Sale Meth .5 Grams Or More

Ct-4-6/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Meth .5 Or More

Randy Keith Wallace

Pdl/Motions Capias/ No Bond- Jail Pd 19-Cr-146/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Viol Sexual Offender Registration Act

Ct-2/ Viol Poss Of Offender Identification Required 19-Cr-212/ Jcsd $2,500 Bond- Jail

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear 19-Cr-228/ Jcsd $7,000- Jail

Ct-1-2/ Viol Sexual Offender Reg Act

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins,Presiding

Wednesday, April 24, 2020

Samuel Dewayne Click

Jail-$53,000 Bond Pd

Gs-20-Cr-182/Dep J Ferguson

Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii Resale

Ct-2/Agg Burglary

Ct-3/Assault

Ct-4/Poss Drug Para

Dakota Jill Faidley

Jail-Ct 1-$7,500 Bond/Ct 2-No Bond

Gs-20-Cr-198/Ptl J Arnold

Ct-1/Domestic Assault

Ct-2/Violation Bond Conditions

Billy Reed Fletcher

Capias Jail-No Bond

Gs-20-Cr-63/Agg Assault/Dep E Martin

Michael S Roberts

Jail-$31,500 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-197Dep B Sexton

Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii

Ct-2/Poss Drug Para

Jesse D Wallace

Preliminary Hearing Pd

Gs-19-Cr-581/Vop/Cci Jail-$5,000 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-64/Domestic Assault/Dep R Norris Jail-$7,500 Bond