Sheriff and Court Report 4-01-2020

Criminal Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable Lisa N. Rice, Presiding

Thursday, April 2, 2020

William Blair Aschenback

Arraignment Probation Viol $5,000- Tn

Bonding Judgment 11-2-18 18-Cr-118/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Jerry Dean Bailey

Arraignment $10,000- Aaa Bonding

To Have Atty 19-Cr-215/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With To Sell Or Deliver

Ct-2/ Tampering With Evidence

Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para

Melodie Mariene Bunton

Arraignment $50,000-Ann Marie Bonding 19-Cr-203/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Sale Meth With School Zone Enhancement

Ct-2/ Sale Meth

Ginger Lee Burleson

Pdl/Motions $50,000- Jail Pd 19-Cr-90/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Julie Ann Carpenter

Conditional Forfeiture

AAA Bonding 19-Cr-163/ Special Agent Joseph Bowers

Ct-1/ Tenncare Fraud

Ct-2/ Theft Of Services $2,500 Or More Less Than $10,000

Crystal Nicole Coffey

Arraignment $25,000- A Angel

Bonding To Have Atty 19-Cr-206/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth .5 Or More

Ct-2/ Poss Sch Iv For Resale

Ct-3/ Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-4/ Poss Drug Para 19-Cr-230/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para Lana

Carolyn Culbertson

Pymt/Compliance Violation Probation $1000 Or Bond Def Not Appear If Pif

Judgment 2-23-14 6228/ Intro Contraband

Elizabeth Ann Davis

Arraignment Probation Viol $1,000- Or Bond Judgment 8-12-19 19-Cr-23/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Obstruction Legal Process

Joseph Landon Davis

Arraignment 22,500- Tn Bonding

To Have Atty 19-Cr-217/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault 19-Cr-218/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Domestic Assault

Joshua Dowell

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol $5,000- Or Bond

Pd Judgment 8-12-19 19-Cr-113/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth .5 And Over

Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch Ii

Ct-3/ Resisting Arrest

John Ross Gray

Pdl/Motions $450, 000- Jail Pd 19-Cr-104/ Jcsd

Ct-1-7/ Agg Rape

Ct-8/ Agg Kidnapping

Samuel Wells Groome

Pdl/Motions Rogers 19-Cr-166/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Worthless Check $10,00 0R More, Less Than $60,000

Samantha Norma Hall

Status Probation Viol 7-3-19

No Bond-Jail Stout Judgment 8-19-17

16-Cr-95/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Burglary

Ct-2/ Joyriding 16-Cr-129/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Sch Iv For Resale

Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch Vi

Donald Ray Henson

Pdl/Motions $10,000-Tn Bonding

Seeley 19-Cr-124/ Tdoc

Ct-1-2/ Tampering With Evidence

Ct-3-4/ Official Misconduct

Shatona Lee Bennett-Lunceford

Viol Probation 1St Capias No Bond-Jail

Pd Viol Probation 2Nd

No Bond- Jail 18-Cr-90/ Jcsd

Judgment 2-8-19

Ct-1/ Cruelty To Animals 19-Cr-8/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear N

ew Charge Pdl/Motions $2,500- Jail 19-Cr-209/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Tyler Dale Lunceford

Probation Viol No Bond-Jail

Pd Judgment 6-27-16 15-Cr-106/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Fac. Of Tamp With Evidence

Ct-2/ Fac Of Theft Of $1,000 18-Cr-5/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Reckless Endangerment

Ct-2/ Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon

Joshua Ray Morefield

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol 1St

No Bond- Jail Stout Probation Viol 2Nd

18-Cr-109/ Jcsd Probation Viol 3Rd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault Judgment 4-29-19

Ct-2/ Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon

Matthew Anthony Perry

Motion For New Trial Jail

Stout 18-Cr-28/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Unlawful Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon

Billy Jan Porter, Jr

Pdl/Motions $6,000- Tn Bonding Stout 19-Cr-199/ Tdoc

Ct-1-2/ Introduction Of Contraband

Timothy Paul Poteat

Arraignment $1,500- Aaa Bonding

To Hire Attorney 19-Cr-200/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Elizabeth Danielle Rader

Arraignment $10,000- Aaa Bonding

To Have Atty 19-Cr-219/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Conspiracy To Commit Introduction Of Contraband

Jacob Ray Rash

Pdl/Motions 2,500- Jail

Pd 20-Cr-11/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Of Property Over $1,000

Fredrick Thomas Roark

Pdl/Motions $10,000- Aaa Bonding Curtis 19-Cr-125/ Tdoc

Ct-1/ Tampering With Evidence

Ct-2/ Official Misconduct

Gary Lee Robinson

Arraignment $6,000- Sanford And Son Bail Bonding

To Have Atty 19-Cr-225/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para Ct-3/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Meth .5 Or More

Zachary Aaron Walton

Pdl/Motions

Probation Viol

No Bond-Jail Pd Judgment 9-16-19 19-Cr-16/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Burglary

Ct-2/ Theft Over $2,500

Robert Ray Whitson

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol

No Bond-Jail

Pd Judgment 12-13-18 18-Cr-47/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband

Daniel Robert Yeager

Pdl/Motions $5,000 Tn Bonding Fallin 19-Cr-79/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Property $10,000 Or More, Less Than $60,000

Ct-2/ Att. Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins,Presiding

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Billy L Combs

Jail-$40,000 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-168/Poss Sch II Resale/Dep J Ferguson

Joseph L Davis

Jail-$4,000 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-186/Ptl J Norman

Ct-1/Theft Under $1,000

Ct-2/Shoplifting

Daniel L Deyton

Jail-$5,000 Bond

Gs-19-Cr-466/Vop/Cci

Stephanie L Duarte

Jail-$15,000 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-193/Cpl T Brown

Ct-1/Domestic Assault

Ct-2/Commission Of Act Of Terrorism

Nickey R Gentry

Jail-No Bond

Gs-20-Cr-187/Fugitive From Justice/Dep R Norris

Jonathan M Hampton

Status On Mental Exam Report Pd

Gs-20-Cr-26/Vop/Cci Jail-$5,000 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-82/Ptl Z Reece

Ct-1/Domestic Assault Jail-$7,500 Bond

Ct-2/Violation Bond Conditions Jail-No Bond

Michael Lawler

Jail-$1,500 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-188/Vandalism/Dep E Martin

Tabbatha L Markland

Jail-$12,500 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-189/Dep M Gladden

Ct-1/Theft Under $1,000

Ct-2/Theft Of Motor Vehicle

Dustin Ray Miller

Status Jail-No Bond Pro Se

Gs-20-Cr-135/Fugitive From Justice/Cpl A Worley

John Dean Reece

Jail-$5,000 Bond

82757/Vop/Cci

Gs-13-Cr-1501/Vopcci

Neil Thompson

Jail- Cts 1-2 No Bond

Ct-3 $15,000 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-190/Dep D Hicks

Ct-1/Violation Order Protection

Ct-2/Violation Order Protection -Ma

Ct-3/Agg Domestic Assault