Sheriff and Court Report 4-01-2020
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files.
Criminal Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable Lisa N. Rice, Presiding
Thursday, April 2, 2020
William Blair Aschenback
Arraignment Probation Viol $5,000- Tn
Bonding Judgment 11-2-18 18-Cr-118/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
Jerry Dean Bailey
Arraignment $10,000- Aaa Bonding
To Have Atty 19-Cr-215/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth With To Sell Or Deliver
Ct-2/ Tampering With Evidence
Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para
Melodie Mariene Bunton
Arraignment $50,000-Ann Marie Bonding 19-Cr-203/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Sale Meth With School Zone Enhancement
Ct-2/ Sale Meth
Ginger Lee Burleson
Pdl/Motions $50,000- Jail Pd 19-Cr-90/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
Julie Ann Carpenter
Conditional Forfeiture
AAA Bonding 19-Cr-163/ Special Agent Joseph Bowers
Ct-1/ Tenncare Fraud
Ct-2/ Theft Of Services $2,500 Or More Less Than $10,000
Crystal Nicole Coffey
Arraignment $25,000- A Angel
Bonding To Have Atty 19-Cr-206/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth .5 Or More
Ct-2/ Poss Sch Iv For Resale
Ct-3/ Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-4/ Poss Drug Para 19-Cr-230/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para Lana
Carolyn Culbertson
Pymt/Compliance Violation Probation $1000 Or Bond Def Not Appear If Pif
Judgment 2-23-14 6228/ Intro Contraband
Elizabeth Ann Davis
Arraignment Probation Viol $1,000- Or Bond Judgment 8-12-19 19-Cr-23/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Obstruction Legal Process
Joseph Landon Davis
Arraignment 22,500- Tn Bonding
To Have Atty 19-Cr-217/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault 19-Cr-218/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Domestic Assault
Joshua Dowell
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol $5,000- Or Bond
Pd Judgment 8-12-19 19-Cr-113/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth .5 And Over
Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch Ii
Ct-3/ Resisting Arrest
John Ross Gray
Pdl/Motions $450, 000- Jail Pd 19-Cr-104/ Jcsd
Ct-1-7/ Agg Rape
Ct-8/ Agg Kidnapping
Samuel Wells Groome
Pdl/Motions Rogers 19-Cr-166/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Worthless Check $10,00 0R More, Less Than $60,000
Samantha Norma Hall
Status Probation Viol 7-3-19
No Bond-Jail Stout Judgment 8-19-17
16-Cr-95/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Burglary
Ct-2/ Joyriding 16-Cr-129/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Sch Iv For Resale
Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch Vi
Donald Ray Henson
Pdl/Motions $10,000-Tn Bonding
Seeley 19-Cr-124/ Tdoc
Ct-1-2/ Tampering With Evidence
Ct-3-4/ Official Misconduct
Shatona Lee Bennett-Lunceford
Viol Probation 1St Capias No Bond-Jail
Pd Viol Probation 2Nd
No Bond- Jail 18-Cr-90/ Jcsd
Judgment 2-8-19
Ct-1/ Cruelty To Animals 19-Cr-8/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear N
ew Charge Pdl/Motions $2,500- Jail 19-Cr-209/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
Tyler Dale Lunceford
Probation Viol No Bond-Jail
Pd Judgment 6-27-16 15-Cr-106/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Fac. Of Tamp With Evidence
Ct-2/ Fac Of Theft Of $1,000 18-Cr-5/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Reckless Endangerment
Ct-2/ Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon
Joshua Ray Morefield
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol 1St
No Bond- Jail Stout Probation Viol 2Nd
18-Cr-109/ Jcsd Probation Viol 3Rd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault Judgment 4-29-19
Ct-2/ Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon
Matthew Anthony Perry
Motion For New Trial Jail
Stout 18-Cr-28/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Unlawful Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon
Billy Jan Porter, Jr
Pdl/Motions $6,000- Tn Bonding Stout 19-Cr-199/ Tdoc
Ct-1-2/ Introduction Of Contraband
Timothy Paul Poteat
Arraignment $1,500- Aaa Bonding
To Hire Attorney 19-Cr-200/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault
Elizabeth Danielle Rader
Arraignment $10,000- Aaa Bonding
To Have Atty 19-Cr-219/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Conspiracy To Commit Introduction Of Contraband
Jacob Ray Rash
Pdl/Motions 2,500- Jail
Pd 20-Cr-11/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Of Property Over $1,000
Fredrick Thomas Roark
Pdl/Motions $10,000- Aaa Bonding Curtis 19-Cr-125/ Tdoc
Ct-1/ Tampering With Evidence
Ct-2/ Official Misconduct
Gary Lee Robinson
Arraignment $6,000- Sanford And Son Bail Bonding
To Have Atty 19-Cr-225/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para Ct-3/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Meth .5 Or More
Zachary Aaron Walton
Pdl/Motions
Probation Viol
No Bond-Jail Pd Judgment 9-16-19 19-Cr-16/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Burglary
Ct-2/ Theft Over $2,500
Robert Ray Whitson
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol
No Bond-Jail
Pd Judgment 12-13-18 18-Cr-47/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband
Daniel Robert Yeager
Pdl/Motions $5,000 Tn Bonding Fallin 19-Cr-79/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Property $10,000 Or More, Less Than $60,000
Ct-2/ Att. Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less
General Sessions Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins,Presiding
Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Billy L Combs
Jail-$40,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-168/Poss Sch II Resale/Dep J Ferguson
Joseph L Davis
Jail-$4,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-186/Ptl J Norman
Ct-1/Theft Under $1,000
Ct-2/Shoplifting
Daniel L Deyton
Jail-$5,000 Bond
Gs-19-Cr-466/Vop/Cci
Stephanie L Duarte
Jail-$15,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-193/Cpl T Brown
Ct-1/Domestic Assault
Ct-2/Commission Of Act Of Terrorism
Nickey R Gentry
Jail-No Bond
Gs-20-Cr-187/Fugitive From Justice/Dep R Norris
Jonathan M Hampton
Status On Mental Exam Report Pd
Gs-20-Cr-26/Vop/Cci Jail-$5,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-82/Ptl Z Reece
Ct-1/Domestic Assault Jail-$7,500 Bond
Ct-2/Violation Bond Conditions Jail-No Bond
Michael Lawler
Jail-$1,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-188/Vandalism/Dep E Martin
Tabbatha L Markland
Jail-$12,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-189/Dep M Gladden
Ct-1/Theft Under $1,000
Ct-2/Theft Of Motor Vehicle
Dustin Ray Miller
Status Jail-No Bond Pro Se
Gs-20-Cr-135/Fugitive From Justice/Cpl A Worley
John Dean Reece
Jail-$5,000 Bond
82757/Vop/Cci
Gs-13-Cr-1501/Vopcci
Neil Thompson
Jail- Cts 1-2 No Bond
Ct-3 $15,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-190/Dep D Hicks
Ct-1/Violation Order Protection
Ct-2/Violation Order Protection -Ma
Ct-3/Agg Domestic Assault
3/27/2020
03/21/2020 Caleb E Anderson, Pedro Shoun Ln, Possession Of Schedule vi Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Underage Driving While Impaired, Driving On Canceled Drivers License
03/21/2020 James B Fourhman, Red Brush Rd, Driving Under The Influence, Driving Without A Drivers License
03/21/2020 Devin R Greer, Furnace Creek Rd, Public Intoxication
03/23/2020 Marilyn E Mclean, Old Butler Rd, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law
03/24/2020 Samuel D Click Jr, Grindstaff Rd, Simple Assault, Aggravated Burglary, Possession Of Meth For Resale, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
03/24/2020 Tiffany L Hamilton, Kingsport, Violation Of Community Corrections X3
03/24/2020 Andrew S Little, Rainbow Rd, Violation Of Probation
03/24/2020 Marcus A Zukowski, B Johnson Rd, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication
03/25/2020 Joseph L Davis, Roan Creek Rd, Theft Of Property, Theft
03/26/2020 Bryan K Beach, Tullahoma Tn, Violation Of Community Corrections
03/26/2020 Matthew Helton, Forge Creek Rd, Simple Assault As Domestic Violence
03/26/2020 Marcus A Zukowski, B Johnson Rd, Public Intoxication