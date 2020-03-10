Sheriff and Court Report 3-11-2020
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.
GENERAL SESSIONS COURT
JOHNSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
THE HONORABLE WILLIAM B. HAWKINS, PRESIDING
WEDNESDAY, MAR. 11, 2020
Casey Ray Adkins
Pd Gs-18-Cr-327/Vop/Cci
$15,000 Or Bond
Gs-19-Cr-938/Domestic Assault
Ptl J Norman
Chadwick R Brooks
Jail-$15,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-155/Agg Domestic Assault
Dep B Sexton
Jared R Bryant
Jail-$4,000 Bond Gs-20-Cr-153
Cpl T Brown
Ct-1/Criminal Impersonation
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para
Lesa Rena Burus
Capias
Jail-No Bond
Roberts Gs-18-Cr-891/Vop/Cci
Hans L Christensen
Capias Gs-20-Tr-22/Dep E Martin
Jail-$750 Cash Bond
Ct-1/Dosl
Ct-2/Registration Violation
Ct-3/Financial Responsibility
Brad Lee Eastridge
Hearing/Stnaw
Jeffers
Gs-19-Cr-884/Theft Under $1,000/Dep B Sexton
$1,500 Tn Bonding
Daniel Farley Jr
Tox Result Fromke
Gs-19-Cr-667/Dui 2Nd/Dep A Worley
$5,000 AAA Bonding
Mandy Jean Fletcher
Hearing/Stnaw Holly
Gs-19-Cr-660/Poss Drug Para/Cpl T Brown
$1,500 Tn Bonding
Gs-20-Cr-3/Cpl T Brown $20,000 Aaa Bonding Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii
Cts 2-4/Poss Sch Iv Resale Ct-5/Poss Drug Para
Pamela N Graham
Roberts
Gs-20-Cr-141/Poss Sch Ii/Dep J Ferguson
$10,000 Deed Of Trust
Michael L Greever
Canter
Gs-19-Cr-287/Vop/Cci
$15,000 Aaa Bonding Gs-19-Cr-806/Theft Under $10,000-Consp/Inv C Gladden
Gs-20-Cr-49/Resisting Arrest/Dep D Hicks
Shawna Griffin
Tox Result
Canter
Gs-19-Cr-583/Dep T Brown $35,000 Tn Bonding
Ct-1/Poss Sch Vi
Ct-2/Intro Contraband Into Penal Fac
Jonathan Mitchell Hampton
Mental Exam Report Pd
Gs-20-Cr-82/Ptl Z Reece
Ct-1/Domestic Assault Jail-$7,500 Bond
Ct-2/Violation Bond Conditions Jail-No Bond
Gs-20-Cr-26/Vop/Cci Jail-$5,000 Bond
Wendy Lee Hansen
Sentencing Gs-17-Cr-42/Vop/Cci
$5,000 Tn Bonding Gs-17-Cr-157/Vop/Cci
Heather Hicks
Hearing/Stnaw Pd
Gs-19-Cr-907/Poss Drug Para/Dep B Sexton
Connor E Icenhour
Status Canter
Gs-19-Cr-169/Poss Sch Ii Resale/Dep B Sexton
$30,000 Tn Bonding
Brian Lance Maine
Gs-20-Cr-13/Dep D Hicks $4,500 Tn Bonding
Ct-1/Dosl 1St
Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-3/Poss Drug Para
Dustin Ray Miller
Status
Gs-20-Cr-135/Fugitive From Justice/ Cpl A Worley
Jail-No Bond
Christina Dawn Nickles
Jail-$26,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-154/Cpl T Brown
Ct-1/Poss Sch Iv Resale
Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Charlie Barney Oaks
Jail-$3,000 Bond Gs-20-Cr-157/Sgt A Worley
Ct-1/Resisting Arrest
Ct-2/Public Intoxication
Timothy Ryan Osborne
Status Pd
Gs-20-Cr-139/Fugitive From Justice
Dep R Norris
Jail-No Bond
Gary Shane Perkins
Gs-20-Cr-125/Cpl T Brown $4,500 Or Bond
Cts 1-2/Tampering W/Mailbox Ct-3/Theft Under $1,000
Aaron Joseph Porter
Gs-20-Tr-89/Speeding/Dep B Sexton
Timothy Paul Poteat
Gs-20-Cr-158/Public Intoxication/Ptl J Norman
Jail-$1,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-159/Sgt
A Worley Jail-$70,000 Bond
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii
Ct-2/Poss Sch Iii
Ct-3/Intro Contraband Into Penal Fac
Christopher R Prosise
Tbi Cert & Div
Canter
Gs-19-Cr-889/Agg Domestic Assault/ Dep R Norris
$500 Property Bond
Jonathan S Ray
Preliminary Hearing Pd
Gs-20-Cr-7/Cpl T Brown $20,000 Ann Marie’s Bail Bonds
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii
Cts 2-4/Poss Sch Iv Resale
Ct-5/Poss Drug Para
Marena Mikeal Rayfield
Gs-20-Cr-91/Shoplifting/Ptl Z Reece
$1,500 Ann Marie’s Bail Bonds
Heather Marie Simpson
Tbd If Pif Pd
Gs-19-Cr-463/Simple Poss Sch Vi/Dep T Brown
Jerry D Sluder
Curtis
Gs-20-Cr-142/Poss Sch Ii/Dep J Ferguson
Jail-$30,000 Bond
David B Triplett
Hearing/Stnaw
Pd Gs-18-Cr-487/Vop/Cci Jail-$5,000 Bond Gs-20-Cr-94/Theft Over $1,000/Cpl T Brown Jail-$5,000 Bond
David R Watson
Status
Gs-20-Cr-138/Fugitive From Justice/ Cpl A Worley
Jail-No Bond
Jerry Lee Williams
Hearing/Stnaw
Fallin
Gs-19-Tr-750/Financial Responsibility/ Dep R Norris
Gs-19-Cr-909/Poss Drug Para/Dep B Sexton
Tandy C Williams
Preliminary Hearing Pd
Gs-20-Cr-123/Dep B Sexton
Jail-$29,000 Bond Ct-1/Dorl 10Th
Ct-2/Felony Evading
Ct-3/Due Care
Ct-4/Reckless Endangerment
Donna Jean Wilson
Jail-$26,500 Bond Gs-20-Cr-159/
Sgt A Worley
Ct-1/CriminalTrespassing
Ct-2/Poss Sch Iv
Misty Dawn Woerner
Gs-20-Cr-14/ Dui 1St/
Sgt C Brown $2,500
Tn Bonding
Maynor A. Castro Zepeda
To Have Atty
Gs-20-Cr-87/Cpl T Brown $11,500
A Hood Bonding Ct-1/Dui By Consent
Cts 2-3/Child Endangerment
CRIMINAL COURT
JOHNSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
THE HONORABLE LISA A. RICE, PRESIDING
WEDNESDAY, MAR. 16, 2020
William Blair Aschenback
Arraignment
Probation Viol
$5,000- Tn Bonding Judgment 11-2-18 18-Cr-118/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
Melodie Mariene Bunton
Arraignment
$50,000- Jail
19-Cr-203/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Sale Meth With School Zone Enhancement
Ct-2/ Sale Meth
Lana Carolyn Culbertson
Pymt/Compliance Violation
Probation $1000 Or Bond
Def Not Appear If Pif
Judgment 2-23-14 6228/ Intro Contraband
Elizabeth Ann Davis
Arraignment Probation Viol
$1,000- Or Bond 19-Cr-23/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Obstruction Legal Process
Joshua Dowell
Pdl/Motions
Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Pd Judgment 8-12-19
19-Cr-113/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth .5 And Over
Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch Ii
Ct-3/ Resisting Arrest
Donald Ray Henson
Pdl/Motions $10,000
Tn Bonding Seeley
19-Cr-124/ Tdoc
Ct-1-2/ Tampering With Evidence
Ct-3-4/ Official Misconduct
Joshua Ray Morefield
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol
1St No Bond- Jail
Stout
Probation Viol 2Nd
18-Cr-109/ Jcsd
Probation Viol 3Rd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault
Judgment 4-29-19
Ct-2/ Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon
Jacob Ray Rash
Pdl/Motions
2,500- Jail Pd
20-Cr-11/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Of Property Over $1,000
Fredrick Thomas Roark
Pdl/Motions
$10,000- Aaa Bonding Curtis
19-Cr-125/ Tdoc
Ct-1/ Tampering With Evidence
Ct-2/ Official Misconduct
Edward A Scarbourgh
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol
5,000- Or Bond Canter
Judgment 3-10-08
5109/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Sch Iv For Resale
Jesse Drew Wallace
Arraignment
Probation Viol No Bond-Jail
Judgment 1-23-20 19-Cr-12/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Domestic Assault
Zachary Aaron Walton
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol
No Bond-Jail Pd Judgment 9-16-19 19-Cr-16/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Burglary
Ct-2/ Theft Over $2,500
Robert Ray Whitson
Pdl/Motions
Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Pd
Judgment 12-13-18
18-Cr-47/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband
CRIMINAL COURT JOHNSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
THE HONORABLE LISA N. RICE, PRESIDING
TUESDAY, MAR. 17, 2020
Bench Trial
Jeremiah James S. Tens
$5,000 Or Blanket Bond Fallin
Aka Scott Mckinney 19-Cr-70/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault 16-Cr-153/ Jcsd
Probation Viol
Ct-1/ Theft Under $500 Judgment 9-18-17
Ct-2/ Criminal Trespassing
03/06/2020
02/28/2020 Vickie L Birdwell, Buttermilk Rd, Vandalism As Domestic Violence
02/28/2020 Allen R Courtner, Cotton Ln, Possession Of Schdule I Drugs For Resale, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs For Resale, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving On Suspended Drivers License
02/28/2020 David Watson, Crestview Dr, Fugitive From Justice
02/29/2020 Brian Swayne, Hwy 421 N, Assault As Domestic Violence
03/01/2020 William B Aschenback, Hancock Rd, Violation Of Probation
03/01/2020 Charles E Forrester, Chestnut Drive, Assault As Domestic Violence, Vandalism
03/01/2020 Pamela N Graham, Pedro Shoun Lane, Felony Possession Of Methamphetamine
03/01/2020 Jerry D Sluder, Pedro Shoun Ln, Felony Possession Of Methamphetamine
03/01/2020 Matthew Tester, Ww Vaught Ln, Public Intoxication
03/02/2020 James E Vanover, Johnson City Tn, Theft, Violation Of Probation
03/03/2020 Lesa Burus, Crossroads Dr, Capias
03/03/2020 Jimmy R Eggers, Lumpkin Branch Rd, Violation Of Probation
03/03/2020 Anthony L Howard, Talbott Tn, Driving On Revoked Drivers License – 4th Offense
03/03/2020 Kenneth L Oliver, Deer Creek Crossing, Assault As Domestic Violence
03/05/2020 Jared R Bryant, Johnson City, Criminal Impersonation, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
03/05/2020 Hans L Christensen, Hwy 67w, Failure To Appear
03/05/2020 Douglas W Mahala, Fairhaven St, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support
03/05/2020Christina Nickles, Johnson City, Possession Of Schedule Iv Drugs, Simple Possession
03/05/2020 Christopher S Pennington, Elizabethton, Violation Of Probation