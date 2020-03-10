Sheriff and Court Report 3-11-2020

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

GENERAL SESSIONS COURT

JOHNSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

THE HONORABLE WILLIAM B. HAWKINS, PRESIDING

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 11, 2020 Casey Ray Adkins

Pd Gs-18-Cr-327/Vop/Cci

$15,000 Or Bond

Gs-19-Cr-938/Domestic Assault

Ptl J Norman Chadwick R Brooks

Jail-$15,000 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-155/Agg Domestic Assault

Dep B Sexton Jared R Bryant

Jail-$4,000 Bond Gs-20-Cr-153

Cpl T Brown

Ct-1/Criminal Impersonation

Ct-2/Poss Drug Para Lesa Rena Burus

Capias

Jail-No Bond

Roberts Gs-18-Cr-891/Vop/Cci Hans L Christensen

Capias Gs-20-Tr-22/Dep E Martin

Jail-$750 Cash Bond

Ct-1/Dosl

Ct-2/Registration Violation

Ct-3/Financial Responsibility Brad Lee Eastridge

Hearing/Stnaw

Jeffers

Gs-19-Cr-884/Theft Under $1,000/Dep B Sexton

$1,500 Tn Bonding Daniel Farley Jr

Tox Result Fromke

Gs-19-Cr-667/Dui 2Nd/Dep A Worley

$5,000 AAA Bonding Mandy Jean Fletcher

Hearing/Stnaw Holly

Gs-19-Cr-660/Poss Drug Para/Cpl T Brown

$1,500 Tn Bonding

Gs-20-Cr-3/Cpl T Brown $20,000 Aaa Bonding Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii

Cts 2-4/Poss Sch Iv Resale Ct-5/Poss Drug Para Pamela N Graham

Roberts

Gs-20-Cr-141/Poss Sch Ii/Dep J Ferguson

$10,000 Deed Of Trust Michael L Greever

Canter

Gs-19-Cr-287/Vop/Cci

$15,000 Aaa Bonding Gs-19-Cr-806/Theft Under $10,000-Consp/Inv C Gladden

Gs-20-Cr-49/Resisting Arrest/Dep D Hicks Shawna Griffin

Tox Result

Canter

Gs-19-Cr-583/Dep T Brown $35,000 Tn Bonding

Ct-1/Poss Sch Vi

Ct-2/Intro Contraband Into Penal Fac Jonathan Mitchell Hampton

Mental Exam Report Pd

Gs-20-Cr-82/Ptl Z Reece

Ct-1/Domestic Assault Jail-$7,500 Bond

Ct-2/Violation Bond Conditions Jail-No Bond

Gs-20-Cr-26/Vop/Cci Jail-$5,000 Bond Wendy Lee Hansen

Sentencing Gs-17-Cr-42/Vop/Cci

$5,000 Tn Bonding Gs-17-Cr-157/Vop/Cci Heather Hicks

Hearing/Stnaw Pd

Gs-19-Cr-907/Poss Drug Para/Dep B Sexton Connor E Icenhour

Status Canter

Gs-19-Cr-169/Poss Sch Ii Resale/Dep B Sexton

$30,000 Tn Bonding Brian Lance Maine

Gs-20-Cr-13/Dep D Hicks $4,500 Tn Bonding

Ct-1/Dosl 1St

Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-3/Poss Drug Para Dustin Ray Miller

Status

Gs-20-Cr-135/Fugitive From Justice/ Cpl A Worley

Jail-No Bond Christina Dawn Nickles

Jail-$26,500 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-154/Cpl T Brown

Ct-1/Poss Sch Iv Resale

Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Vi Charlie Barney Oaks

Jail-$3,000 Bond Gs-20-Cr-157/Sgt A Worley

Ct-1/Resisting Arrest

Ct-2/Public Intoxication Timothy Ryan Osborne

Status Pd

Gs-20-Cr-139/Fugitive From Justice

Dep R Norris

Jail-No Bond Gary Shane Perkins

Gs-20-Cr-125/Cpl T Brown $4,500 Or Bond

Cts 1-2/Tampering W/Mailbox Ct-3/Theft Under $1,000 Aaron Joseph Porter

Gs-20-Tr-89/Speeding/Dep B Sexton Timothy Paul Poteat

Gs-20-Cr-158/Public Intoxication/Ptl J Norman

Jail-$1,500 Bond

Gs-20-Cr-159/Sgt

A Worley Jail-$70,000 Bond

Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii

Ct-2/Poss Sch Iii

Ct-3/Intro Contraband Into Penal Fac Christopher R Prosise

Tbi Cert & Div

Canter

Gs-19-Cr-889/Agg Domestic Assault/ Dep R Norris

$500 Property Bond Jonathan S Ray

Preliminary Hearing Pd

Gs-20-Cr-7/Cpl T Brown $20,000 Ann Marie’s Bail Bonds

Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii

Cts 2-4/Poss Sch Iv Resale

Ct-5/Poss Drug Para Marena Mikeal Rayfield

Gs-20-Cr-91/Shoplifting/Ptl Z Reece

$1,500 Ann Marie’s Bail Bonds Heather Marie Simpson

Tbd If Pif Pd

Gs-19-Cr-463/Simple Poss Sch Vi/Dep T Brown Jerry D Sluder

Curtis

Gs-20-Cr-142/Poss Sch Ii/Dep J Ferguson

Jail-$30,000 Bond David B Triplett

Hearing/Stnaw

Pd Gs-18-Cr-487/Vop/Cci Jail-$5,000 Bond Gs-20-Cr-94/Theft Over $1,000/Cpl T Brown Jail-$5,000 Bond David R Watson

Status

Gs-20-Cr-138/Fugitive From Justice/ Cpl A Worley

Jail-No Bond Jerry Lee Williams

Hearing/Stnaw

Fallin

Gs-19-Tr-750/Financial Responsibility/ Dep R Norris

Gs-19-Cr-909/Poss Drug Para/Dep B Sexton Tandy C Williams

Preliminary Hearing Pd

Gs-20-Cr-123/Dep B Sexton

Jail-$29,000 Bond Ct-1/Dorl 10Th

Ct-2/Felony Evading

Ct-3/Due Care

Ct-4/Reckless Endangerment Donna Jean Wilson

Jail-$26,500 Bond Gs-20-Cr-159/

Sgt A Worley

Ct-1/CriminalTrespassing

Ct-2/Poss Sch Iv Misty Dawn Woerner

Gs-20-Cr-14/ Dui 1St/

Sgt C Brown $2,500

Tn Bonding Maynor A. Castro Zepeda

To Have Atty

Gs-20-Cr-87/Cpl T Brown $11,500

A Hood Bonding Ct-1/Dui By Consent

Cts 2-3/Child Endangerment CRIMINAL COURT

JOHNSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

THE HONORABLE LISA A. RICE, PRESIDING

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 16, 2020 William Blair Aschenback

Arraignment

Probation Viol

$5,000- Tn Bonding Judgment 11-2-18 18-Cr-118/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear Melodie Mariene Bunton

Arraignment

$50,000- Jail

19-Cr-203/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Sale Meth With School Zone Enhancement

Ct-2/ Sale Meth Lana Carolyn Culbertson

Pymt/Compliance Violation

Probation $1000 Or Bond

Def Not Appear If Pif

Judgment 2-23-14 6228/ Intro Contraband Elizabeth Ann Davis

Arraignment Probation Viol

$1,000- Or Bond 19-Cr-23/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Obstruction Legal Process Joshua Dowell

Pdl/Motions

Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Pd Judgment 8-12-19

19-Cr-113/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth .5 And Over

Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch Ii

Ct-3/ Resisting Arrest Donald Ray Henson

Pdl/Motions $10,000

Tn Bonding Seeley

19-Cr-124/ Tdoc

Ct-1-2/ Tampering With Evidence

Ct-3-4/ Official Misconduct Joshua Ray Morefield

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol

1St No Bond- Jail

Stout

Probation Viol 2Nd

18-Cr-109/ Jcsd

Probation Viol 3Rd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Judgment 4-29-19

Ct-2/ Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon Jacob Ray Rash

Pdl/Motions

2,500- Jail Pd

20-Cr-11/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Of Property Over $1,000 Fredrick Thomas Roark

Pdl/Motions

$10,000- Aaa Bonding Curtis

19-Cr-125/ Tdoc

Ct-1/ Tampering With Evidence

Ct-2/ Official Misconduct Edward A Scarbourgh

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol

5,000- Or Bond Canter

Judgment 3-10-08

5109/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Sch Iv For Resale Jesse Drew Wallace

Arraignment

Probation Viol No Bond-Jail

Judgment 1-23-20 19-Cr-12/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Domestic Assault Zachary Aaron Walton

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol

No Bond-Jail Pd Judgment 9-16-19 19-Cr-16/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Burglary

Ct-2/ Theft Over $2,500 Robert Ray Whitson

Pdl/Motions

Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Pd

Judgment 12-13-18

18-Cr-47/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband CRIMINAL COURT JOHNSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

THE HONORABLE LISA N. RICE, PRESIDING

TUESDAY, MAR. 17, 2020 Bench Trial

Jeremiah James S. Tens

$5,000 Or Blanket Bond Fallin

Aka Scott Mckinney 19-Cr-70/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault 16-Cr-153/ Jcsd

Probation Viol

Ct-1/ Theft Under $500 Judgment 9-18-17

Ct-2/ Criminal Trespassing

03/06/2020 02/28/2020 Vickie L Birdwell, Buttermilk Rd, Vandalism As Domestic Violence 02/28/2020 Allen R Courtner, Cotton Ln, Possession Of Schdule I Drugs For Resale, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs For Resale, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving On Suspended Drivers License 02/28/2020 David Watson, Crestview Dr, Fugitive From Justice 02/29/2020 Brian Swayne, Hwy 421 N, Assault As Domestic Violence 03/01/2020 William B Aschenback, Hancock Rd, Violation Of Probation 03/01/2020 Charles E Forrester, Chestnut Drive, Assault As Domestic Violence, Vandalism 03/01/2020 Pamela N Graham, Pedro Shoun Lane, Felony Possession Of Methamphetamine 03/01/2020 Jerry D Sluder, Pedro Shoun Ln, Felony Possession Of Methamphetamine 03/01/2020 Matthew Tester, Ww Vaught Ln, Public Intoxication 03/02/2020 James E Vanover, Johnson City Tn, Theft, Violation Of Probation 03/03/2020 Lesa Burus, Crossroads Dr, Capias 03/03/2020 Jimmy R Eggers, Lumpkin Branch Rd, Violation Of Probation 03/03/2020 Anthony L Howard, Talbott Tn, Driving On Revoked Drivers License – 4th Offense 03/03/2020 Kenneth L Oliver, Deer Creek Crossing, Assault As Domestic Violence 03/05/2020 Jared R Bryant, Johnson City, Criminal Impersonation, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia 03/05/2020 Hans L Christensen, Hwy 67w, Failure To Appear 03/05/2020 Douglas W Mahala, Fairhaven St, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support 03/05/2020Christina Nickles, Johnson City, Possession Of Schedule Iv Drugs, Simple Possession 03/05/2020 Christopher S Pennington, Elizabethton, Violation Of Probation