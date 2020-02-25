Sheriff and Court Report 2-26-2020
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information
CRIMINAL COURT
JOHNSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
HONORABLE STACY L. STREET, PRESIDING
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2020
Deborah A Adams
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol
$3,000- Aaa Bonding Pd
Judgment 1-5-17
16-Cr-91/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Intro Contraband
Court Cost And Fines Pif 10-22-19
Joseph Ray Barry
Pdl/Motions
Prob Viol
No Bond-Jail Pd
Judgment 7-12-19
16-Cr-111/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Evading Arrest
Ct-2/ Leaving Scene Of Accident
Peggy Fritts Blevins
Payment Compliance
Probation Violation Summons 8/12/11
5672/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Dui 2nd
Ct-2/ Dorl 1st
5729/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Dui 2nd
Ct-2/ Dorl
John Dillon Church
Pdl/Motions
$2,500 Tn Bonding
Curtis
18-Cr-193/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less
Morgan Church
Arraignment
Probation Viol ,$5,000-Aaa Bonding
To Have Atty
Judgment 2-27-17
16-Cr-23/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Over $1,000
Shannon Kris Clark
Pdl/Motions
$5,000- Bail Fast Bonding
Bowman
19-Cr-162/ Tdoc
Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband
19-Cr-201/ Tdoc
$5,000- Tn Bonding
Ct-1/ Sexual Contact With Inmate
19-Cr-202/ Tdoc
Summons Only
Ct-1/ Official Misconduct
Millie Sue Dugger
Arraignment
$25,000 Deed Of Trust
Hampton
20-Cr-3/ Mcpd
Ct-1/ Financial Exploration Of Elderly Or Vulnerable Person
Ct-2/ Identity Theft
William Barney Dugger
Motion To Lower Fines
6175/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Initiate Process To Manufacture Meth
Ct-2/ Felony Poss Drug Para 6183/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Felony Poss Sch Ii
Ct-2/ Felony Poss Sch Iii
Robert Lynn Fletcher
Arraignment
Probation Viol 1
$3,000- Aaa Bonding
Probation Viol 2
No Bond- Jail
18-Cr-166/ Jcsd
Judgment 11-22-19
Ct-1/ Simple Poss Meth
Ct-2/ Maintaining Dwelling
Ct-3/ Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-4/ Evading Arrest
Fantasia Justice Garland
Arraignment
Probation Viol
$3,000- Sanford & Sons Bonding
Judgment 7-2-19
18-Cr-116/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Identity Theft
Ct-2/ Unauthorized Use Motor Vehicle
18-Cr-129/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Identity Theft
Marty Guy Greenwell
Arraignment
$30,000 Deed Of Trust
To Have Atty
19-Cr-188/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Jennifer Nicole Jennings
Arraignment
$25,000 Deed Of Trust
Hampton
20-Cr-4/ Mcpd
Ct-1/ Fin Exploitation Of Elderly Or Vulnerable Person
Ct-2/ Identity Theft
Bobby Ray Mounts
Arraignment
$20,000- Aaa Bonding
To Have Atty
19-Cr-161/ Jcsd
Ct-1-3/ Sale Meth .5 Or More
Ct-4-6/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Meth .5 Or More
Ira Marshall Oaks Jr
Arraignment
Violation Comm Corrections
No Bond-Jail
Judgment 3-23-15
14-Cr-120/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Attempt To Obtain Narcotics By Fraud
Edwin Blake Phillippi
Pdl/Motions
Viol Comm Corrections
No Bond-Jail Pd
Judgment 2-23-18
14-Cr-45/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband
Joni Dominique Price
Pdl/Motions
Viol Comm Corrections
No Bond Jail Pd
Judgment 11-19-18
18-Cr-115/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Sale Sch Ii Under .5
Ct-2/ Sale Sch Ii Over .5
Tabitha Ashley Price
Pdl/Motions
$1,500- Tn Bonding
Fallin
19-Cr-141/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Simple Poss Sch Ii
19-Cr-142/ Jcsd
$5,000- Aaa Bonding
Ct-1-2/ Sale Meth .5 Or More
Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para
Not Indicted
Ct-4/ Criminal Conspiracy
Timothy Lewis Smith
Pdl/Motions
$2,500-Aaa Bonding pd
19-Cr-194/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $60,00 Or More Less Than $250,000
Mary Ellen Tester
Pdl/Motions
$46,500 Or Bond Pd
19-Cr-159/Jcsd
Ct-1/ Identity Theft
Ct-2/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less
19-Cr-160/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth .5 Or Less
Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para
Donald Derrick Vance
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol
No Bond-JailPd
Judgment 11-18-19
19-Cr-112/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault
Ct-2/ Theft Under $1,000
Jacqueline Elizabeth Vonronn
Arraignment Citation
To Have Atty
No Further Cont. 3x
19-Cr-138/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Drug Para
19-Cr-140/ Jcsd
$5,000- Aaa Bonding
Ct-1-3/ Sale Meth .5 Grams Or More
Ct-4-6/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Meth .5 Or More
Thomas E Walker
Pdl/Motions
Probation Viol
No Bond-Jail Pd
Judgment 8-16-14
5920/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Under $500
Ct-2/ Burglary
5921/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Burglary
GENERAL SESSIONS COURT
JOHNSON COUNTY TENNESSEE
THE HONORABLE WILLIAM B. HAWKINS, PRESIDING
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26TH, 2020
Joseph F Ashley
Hearing/Stnaw $5,500
A-Hood Bonding Fallin
Gs-19-Cr-646/Felony Evading By Mv/Dep A Worley
Kenneth Lee Bennett
Jail- $7,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-116/Domestic Assault/Ptl J Norman
Kevin Andrew Blackburn
Jail-$3,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-124/Dep J Ferguson
Ct-1/Dorl
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para
Butch A Bradford
Gs-20-Tr-13/Dep R Norris
Ct-1/Left Of Center
Ct-2/Due Care
Jeffery Brinker
Gs-20-Cr-75/Jimmy Heaton
Ct-1/Assault
Ct-2/Criminal Trespassing
Charlotte R Corum
Gs-20-Tr-70/Dep R Norris
Ct-1/Traffic Control Device
Ct-2/Financial Responsibility
Jessie James Corum
To Have Dl Pro Se
Gs-19-Cr-693/Dosl/Dep E Martin
Jason Feltner
Gs-20-Cr-74/Simple Assault/Randy Potter-Donald Caldwell
Karen E Fletcher
Jail-$5,000 Bond
Gs-19-Cr-883/Vop/Cci
Gs-20-Cr-108/Shoplifting/Ptl J Norman Jail-$1,500 Bond
Robert Lynn Fletcher
$22,500 Aaa Bonding
Gs-20-Cr-22/Cpl A Worley
Ct-1/Resisting Arrest
Ct-2/Felony Evading By Mv
Ct-3/Reckless Endangerment
Ct-4/Due Care
Ct-5/Use Of Off Highway Motor Vehicle
Dennis Ray Fritts
Jail-$8,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-113/Dep C Ingle
Ct-1/Dorl For Dui 3rd
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para
Ct-3/Unlawful Poss Firearm By Convicted Felon
Dawn Leslie Gothard
Gs-20-Tr-58/Ptl C Hatley
Ct-1/Pedestrian Right Of Way
Ct-2/Due Care
Michael L Greever
$15,000 Blanket Bond-Aaa Bonding Canter
Gs-19-Cr-287/Vop/Cci
Gs-19-Cr-806/Theft Under $10,000-Consp/Inv C Gladden
Gs-20-Cr-49/Resisting Arrest/Dep D Hicks
Jordan Deshawn Grubb
Jud Div Pro Se
Gs-19-Cr-44/Simple Poss Sch Vi/Ptl Z Reece
Jamie S Hardin
Status Jail-No Bond
Gs-20-Cr-102/Fugitive From Justice/Lt M Cress
Zachary S Hatley
To Have Atty Hardin
Gs-19-Cr-952/Agg Domestic Assault/Inv C Gladden
Gs-20-Cr-84/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Violation Order Protection Jail-No Bond
Ct-2/Agg Burglary Jail-$10,000 Bond
Dylan Matthew Lunceford
Gs-20-Cr-114/Dep J Roberts Jail- $7,500 Bond
Ct-1/Theft Over $1,000
Ct-2/Burglary
Gs-20-Cr-115/Violation Bond Conditions/Dep J Ferguson Jail-No Bond
Jason L May
Gs-20-Tr-43/Traffic Control Device/Dep R Norris
Kody L May
$31,500 Deed Of Trust
Gs-20-Cr-47/Dep R Norris
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para
Johnathan L Miller
Hearing/Stnaw Fallin
Gs-19-Cr-854/Dogs At Large/Fred Phipps
Gs-19-Cr-855/Dep R Norris $6,000 Aaa Bonding
Cts 1-2/Offense Of Owning Dangerous Dog
Cts 3-4/Dogs Running At Large
Justin B Pardue
Preliminary Hearing $15,000
Tn Bonding Canter
Gs-19-Cr-300/Agg Assault/Dep R Norris
Bradley S Parker
Tbd If Pif $2,500 Aaa Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-885/Felony Worthless Check Over $1,000/Lt M Mullins
Charles Richard Parker
$5,000 Or Bond
Gs-19-Cr-875/Criminal Contempt/Ada L Marshall
Jarrett August Potter
Gs-19-Tr-801/Dep A Worley
Ct-1/Speeding
Ct-2/Dosl
Christopher Prosise
Preliminary Hearing
$500.00 Property Bond Canter
Gs-19-Cr-889/Agg Domestic Assault/Dep R Norris
Jacob Ray Rash
Jail-$5,000 Bond Pd
Gs-19-Cr-598/Vop/Cci
Gs-19-Cr-612/Vop/Cci
Austin E Roark Jail-$1,500
Gs-20-Cr-122/Theft Under $1,500/Dep B Sexton
Brandon Lee Roark
Canter
Gs-18-Cr-780/Vop/Cci
$5,000 Aaa Bonding
Gs-19-Cr-576/Evading By Mv/Dep A Worley
$5,000 Tn Bonding
Jacob A Roten
Jail-$4,500 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-111/Dep R Norris
Ct-1/Dosl 2nd
Ct-2/Light Law
Ct-3/Registration Violation
Roye Dean Spicer
Jud Div $7,500 Tn Bonding Pro Se
Gs-18-Cr-916/Domestic Assault/Chief Inv S Brown
Christopher Allen Stevens
Preliminary Hearing Jail-$350,000 Pd
Gs-20-Cr-76/Lt M Cress
Cts 1-2/Rape Of Child
Cts 3-7/Agg Sexual Battery
Ct-8/Sexual Battery
Jeffery A Stout
Gs-20-Tr-39/Light Law/Dep R Norris
Terry Charles Taylor
Jail-$34,000 Bond Pro Se
Gs-20-Cr-105/Dep C Ingle
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii
Ct-2/Poss Stolen Property Under $10,000
Ct-3/Dosl 1st
Nicholas Seth Thompson
$1,500 Tn Bonding
Gs-20-Cr-112/Dorl/Ptl J Norman
Kody Randel Watson
Gs-20-Tr-60/Speeding/Dep R Norris
Tandy C Williams
Jail-$29,000 Bond
Gs-20-Cr-123/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Dorl 10th
Ct-2/Felony Evading
Ct-3/Due Care
Ct-4/Reckless Endangerment
Tiffany Amber Williams
Gs-20-Cr-15/Inv B Sutherland
Cts 1-2/Identity Theft
Cts 3-4/Theft
02/14/2020
02/07/2020 Kimberly D Greer, Elizabethton, Public Intoxication, Possession Of Schedule II Drugs
02/07/2020 Dylan A Mcmurry, Chicago Il, Attempting To Obtain Narcotics By Fraud, Tampering Or Fabricating Evidence
02/07/2020 Dustin R Miller, Bulldog Rd, Felony Sale Of Methamphetamines X2
02/08/2020 Zepeda M Castro, Hwy 421 N, Driving Under The Influence, Child Endangerment X 2
02/08/2020 Fernando Ramos, Hospital Hill Rd, Violation Of Child Restraint Law, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident With Injuries, Driving Under The Influence, Child Endangerment X 2, Driving Without A Drivers License
02/09/2020 Stephen D Meredith, Dunn Ln, Violation Of Order Of Protection Or Restraining Order
02/10/2020 Samuel Arnold, Waddell Rd, Public Intoxication, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
02/10/2020 Thomas H Mccauley Iii, Johnson City, Assault As Domestic Violence
02/11/2020 David B Tripplett, Pinecrest St, Theft Of Property O/$1,000, Violation Of Probation
02/12/2020 Elizabeth L Donnelly, Hwy 91n, Violation Of Probation
02/13/2020 Matthew A Robinson, Slimp Branch Rd, Failure To Appear For Booking/Processing