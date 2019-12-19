Sheriff’s Report

12/06/2019 Rebecca D Hayworth, Morley Rd, Violation Of Probation

12/06/2019 Bradley A Lipford, Rainbow Rd, Violation Of Probation

12/06/2019 Jason M Snyder, Divide Rd, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under The Inlfuence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law, Driving On Revoked Drivers License – 3Rd Offense

12/07/2019 Thomas S Cornett, Stage Coach Rd, Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm As A Convicted Felon, Possession Of Drug Paraphernlia, Felony Possession Of Methamphetamines

12/07/2019 Scott M Harmon, Villas Nc, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

12/07/2019 James D Sherrill, Butler Tn, Driving On Revoked Drivers License – Second Offense

12/08/2019 Nancy W May, Zionville Nc, Driving Under The Influence

12/08/2019 Ricky Shelton, Johnson Hollow Rd, Possession Of Stolen Property O/$1,000 U/$10,000, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

12/09/2019 Jessica A Smith, Chuckey Tn, Capias

12/10/2019 Tiffany N Lawler, Deer Creek Crossing, Assault As Domestic Violence, Public Intoxication

12/10/2019 Robert R Whitson, Elizabethton, Violation Of Probation X 2

12/11/2019 Mitchell B Webb, Rabbit Hollow Rd, Aggravated Assault As Domestic Violence, Felony Reckless Endangerment, Possession Of A Handgun While Under The Influence, Immediate Notice Of An Accident

12/12/2019 John R Gray, Elizabethton, Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Rape X 7

12/12/2019 Logan B Mclaney A Davis Ln, Theft O/$1,000 < $10,000