Senior Center celebrates Veterans Day

November 14, 2018

By Paula Walter

The Johnson County Senior Center was packed this past Friday, November 10, to honor and recognize those Johnson Countians, who served their country. Hugh Walker, 98 years old, was the oldest veteran in attendance.

Of the approximately 130 seniors present at the special event, 60 were veterans who served in all branches of the military.

Everyone present, stood to be recognized, when the branch of the military they served was called. Following the pledge to the flag, led by Kingsley Cornett, Dick Dionne, of the Johnson County Honor Guard, reflected on the meaning of Veterans Day. There were many who made this event possible, from those that served 129 lunches and those that donated desserts.

Marie Jo Thum sang a tribute to the veterans, and the Blue Ridge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution issued certificates of appreciation to all veterans present. They also received a copy of the book “When a blue star turns to gold,” by Janet Cress Payne. Each veteran received a free lunch, courtesy of the senior center.

An event of this size could not be possible without the support of the community in making this a special day for Johnson County veterans.